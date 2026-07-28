Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading near $1,952.48 as of 1.24pm UTC on 27 July 2026, after rebounding within an intraday range of $1,868.64–$1,968.02. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Renewed inflows into US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have provided some support. The funds recorded net weekly inflows of $105m during 13–17 July 2026, their strongest weekly total since April (Crypto World Daily via YouTube, 19 July 2026). The inflows came as market participants positioned ahead of the Federal Reserve's 28–29 July meeting, when officials are expected to keep the federal funds target range at 3.50%–3.75% (CBS News, 24 July 2026).

The move has also coincided with broader gains across the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin options traders accumulated $2.5bn in notional call spreads targeting $72,000 by the end of July, with the positions linked to the same Federal Reserve meeting (CoinDesk, 18 July 2026). This suggests that positioning increased across digital assets ahead of the decision (CoinDesk, 24 July 2026).

Third-party Ethereum outlook: ETF inflows, Fed decision

As of 27 July 2026, third-party ETH price predictions span a range of near-term and full-year targets. The differences reflect varying assumptions about technical positioning, ETF flows, and institutional demand. The following forecasts summarise third-party model outputs and analyst commentary on the ETH spot market.

CoinEdition: weekly model forecast

CoinEdition projects that Ethereum will trade between $1,750 and $2,100 during 27–31 July 2026 . According to the forecast, ETH would need to close July above $1,970 to extend the month's gains . It identifies the 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $1,970 as the key upside target if the Supertrend and 50-day EMA cluster near $1,804 continue to hold (CoinEdition, 6 July 2026).

CoinCodex: short-term model

CoinCodex forecasts that Ethereum will reach $1,972.08 by 15 July 2026, representing an 11.52% increase from the price at the time of publication. The model describes its near-term reading as neutral, with the projection based on a continuation of the prevailing technical trend (CoinCodex, 10 July 2026).

CoinGecko: prediction-market model

CoinGecko's prediction-market data assigns a 44.5% probability to Ethereum reaching $1,900 by the end of July 2026, and a 27.0% probability to the price declining towards the $1,500 support area. The estimate reflects aggregated trader positioning rather than a single price target (CoinGecko, 17 July 2026).

CoinDCX: monthly model

CoinDCX projects a July 2026 target of $2,000 for Ethereum, within a broader monthly technical range of $1,823–$2,000. The projection is based on the firm's proprietary price model and recent trading data (CoinDCX, 27 July 2026).

Finance Magnates: analyst desk view

Finance Magnates reports that Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick maintains a $7,500 year-end 2026 target for Ethereum, based partly on the asset's role in stablecoins and tokenised real-world assets. The outlet adds that a close above $1,838 could bring the $2,300–$2,500 zone into focus, according to the chart pattern cited in the report (Finance Magnates, 21 July 2026).

Across these sources, near-term targets for July 2026 cluster between $1,900 and $2,100. The upper end of the full-year forecasts is considerably higher, reaching $7,500, and depends largely on assumptions about institutional adoption.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Ethereum: macro and sector context

Ethereum traded within a $1,860–$1,968 range in the days leading up to 27 July 2026, holding above $1,900 as spot ETH ETFs continued to record net inflows while bitcoin funds saw outflows over the same period (Sergey Tereshkin, 27 July 2026). ETH also moved above a downward trend line dating from August 2025, with reports through 21 July indicating five consecutive sessions of ETF inflows totalling more than $600m (Finance Magnates, 21 July 2026).

Markets are preparing for a busy US economic calendar. The Federal Reserve's two-day FOMC meeting begins 28 July 2026, with its rate decision due 29 July (Cambridge Currencies, 12 July 2026), and consensus points to policymakers holding the federal funds range at 3.50%–3.75%, followed by a press conference from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh (CBS News, 24 July 2026). The first US Q2 GDP estimate and June PCE inflation reading, with core PCE forecast near 3.4% year-on-year, are due 30 July 2026 alongside earnings from Coinbase and Strategy, while monthly ETH and bitcoin options and futures expire on Deribit and CME on 31 July, coinciding with month-end (Sergey Tereshkin, 27July 2026).

On sector developments, digital-asset advocacy groups urged the US Senate on 27 July 2026 to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, citing consumer protection and US competitiveness (The Armchair Trader, 27 July 2026). Separately, the EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation continues to provide a common framework across the bloc, with guidance last updated 24 July 2026 (ESMA, 24 July 2026).

ETH price: technical overview

The ETH/USD price trades near $1,952.48, compared with its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages of about $1,859, $1,755, $1,957 and $2,134 respectively, based on TradingView data.

The 20-day average remains above the 50-day measure, while the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) sits close to the current price. The 200-day SMA remains higher at around $2,134. These levels provide technical reference points but do not predict future price direction.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 63.5, indicating positive momentum without reaching levels commonly viewed as overbought. The average directional index (ADX) is 23.0, below the 25 threshold typically associated with an established trend, suggesting limited directional strength.

The classic R1 pivot at $1,890.50 is below the current price. A daily close above $2,000 could bring the R2 level at $2,211.20 into focus.

On the downside, the 50-day SMA near $1,755 is the closest moving-average reference level, followed by the classic pivot at $1,697.80 and S1 at $1,501.70. A break below these levels would not necessarily confirm further losses (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ethereum price history (2024–2026)

ETH/USD’s price has experienced substantial price movements over the past two years. In late July 2024, it traded at around $3,270. It then rose towards a local high of about $3,320 before falling to $2,116 on 5 August 2024. This decline coincided with a broader reduction in risk appetite during the unwinding of yen-funded carry trades.

ETH subsequently recovered and traded above $4,780 on 24 August 2025, as attention around institutional adoption increased. However, it later declined through the $3,000 range.

The supplied data also records a low of about $1,472 on 9 April 2025. As this date precedes the stated August 2025 peak, the chronology should be checked against the original market data.

ETH began 2026 near $3,000, before declining during the first half of the year and reaching $1,608 by 1 July. It then recovered during the remainder of the month.

ETH closed at $1,954.12 on 27 July 2026. This placed it approximately 35% lower for the year to date and broadly unchanged from the corresponding period in 2025.