Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.10 during early European trading at 1.05pm UTC on 27 July 2026, within an intraday range of $1.10–$1.11. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The wider cryptocurrency market has faced cautious risk sentiment, with bitcoin trading near $64,000–$65,000 amid stablecoin outflows and a persistently negative Coinbase premium, which may indicate subdued institutional buying (CryptoRank, 26 July 2026). XRP-specific flows have continued through the seven US spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched since late 2025, although inflows have moderated from earlier in the year (Investing.com, 24 June 2026). Markets are also monitoring the US Federal Reserve's 28–29 July policy meeting and its potential impact on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Third-party XRP outlook: ETF inflows, Fed decision near

As of 27 July 2026, third-party XRP price predictions present a range of near-term and year-end targets for XRP. These projections draw on technical indicators, ETF flow expectations and seasonal trading patterns.

CoinGabbar technical levels analysis

CoinGabbar places near-term resistance at $1.18–$1.20 and identifies a longer-range target of $1.65. It also cites Standard Chartered's revised year-end 2026 target of $2.80. According to CoinGabbar, the bank lowered this figure from an earlier projection of $8 following a February sell-off, while keeping its 2030 target at $28 (CoinGabbar, 2 July 2026).

Bitcoin Foundation monthly outlook

Bitcoin Foundation forecasts that XRP could trade between $1.15 and $1.25 by the end of July 2026. It also identifies a possible range of $1.20–$1.35 if upward momentum develops. The outlook links these projections to prevailing chart conditions, although those conditions can change (Bitcoin Foundation, 2 July 2026).

Changelly monthly forecast model

Changelly projects an average XRP price of $1.22 for July 2026, within a monthly range of $1.12–$1.32. Its algorithmic model also estimates an average price of $1.28 by late summer 2026 (Changelly, 17 July 2026).

Across the five sources, short-term July targets cluster around $1.10–$1.25. Longer-dated projections for 2026 and 2027 vary more widely, ranging from $1.65 to $2.80, reflecting differences in assumptions, time horizons and expected catalysts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Ripple: news and market context

XRP has traded between support near $1 and resistance around $1.18–$1.20 through July 2026. The token has remained close to current levels after retreating from its 2025 peak (CoinGabbar, 2 July 2026).

Spot XRP ETFs recorded several consecutive weeks of net inflows during the month, although flows moderated from earlier in the year, according to on-chain and fund-flow data. Network activity also increased, with a rise in new wallet creation reported in late June alongside higher readings in some positive social sentiment indicators (CoinGabbar, 2 July 2026).

Regulation remains another focus. The CLARITY Act, proposed US legislation that would classify XRP as a commodity under federal oversight, awaits possible Senate floor action before the August congressional recess (Crypto University, 20 July 2026).

July 2026 has also included several regulatory milestones. These include the end of the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) transition period on 1 July and a statutory deadline of 18 July for US regulators to finalise stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act (Coinstack, 21 July 2026).

Separately, Ripple has continued to expand its RLUSD stablecoin and payments infrastructure. Some commentators have cited these developments as potential drivers of institutional interest, although their effect on XRP's price remains uncertain (PoundToken, 24 July 2026).

The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee is due to conclude its two-day policy meeting on 29 July 2026. Market participants are monitoring the rate decision for its potential implications for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies (Coinstack, 21 July 2026).

XRP price: technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.10 as of 1.05pm UTC on 27 July 2026. It sits below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at around $1.10, $1.11, $1.24 and $1.38 respectively.

The shorter-term averages remain close to the spot price, while the 100- and 200-day averages sit further above it. The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) is also higher, at around $1.42.

Momentum indicators are broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands near 48.9, while the average directional index (ADX) is around 9.7. An ADX reading below 15 generally points to a weak trend rather than a clearly established directional move.

On the upside, the classic pivot’s first resistance level (R1) near $1.25 is the closest reference above the current price. According to TradingView pivot data, a daily close above this area could bring the second resistance level (R2) near $1.46 into focus.

On the downside, the classic pivot point near $1.13 provides an initial reference, while the 20-day SMA around $1.10 marks a nearer level. A move below this area could place the first support level (S1) near $1 in focus.

The nine-period Hull moving average is near $1.10 and broadly aligned with the spot price. The Ichimoku baseline sits close by at $1.11, reinforcing the lack of clear directional momentum at the time of writing (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price began August 2024 below $0.60 after spending much of the summer within a range of around $0.50–$0.65, while the wider cryptocurrency market remained subdued.

Momentum increased from November 2024. XRP rose from around $0.51 on 4 November to $2.19 by 2 January 2025, alongside developments in the legal dispute between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The token later reached a cycle high of $3.66 on 21 July 2025. It then fell sharply, briefly touching $1.13 in early October amid a wider cryptocurrency market decline.

XRP recovered above $2.30 in mid-January 2026 but trended lower for much of the year. It fell through the $1.50 range by the end of January and tested the psychological $1 level in late June.

XRP closed at $1.11 on 27 July 2026, around 41.8% lower year to date and approximately 65.9% lower year on year.