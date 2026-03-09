Economic news
Oil spikes and recession fears: signal or false alarm?
A crude oil spike often precedes a recession. Should we be worried this time around?
18 hours ago
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:13, 13 April 2026
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Most of the losses since the start of the conflict have been undone even as oil prices remain high, and in sentiment CoT speculators have notably increased their net sell bias.
09:17, 13 April 2026
Equity markets remain optimistic about de-escalation as earnings season approaches
Equities continue to trade the optimism around the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East despite its fragility as focus shifts towards earnings season.
11:28, 10 April 2026
Trading Gold as it Reaches $4,700
The technical overview remains volatile in the face of the geopolitical event, and in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme long bias among traders both large and small.
10:02, 6 April 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as WTI Flirts with $100 Again
Technicals turn negative in the shorter-term time frames, while in sentiment there’s a shift back to net long for CoT speculators.
06:27, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:25, 9 March 2026
Trading the S&P 500 Amidst Fresh Negative Factors
Technicals weaken in the shorter-term time frame, while in sentiment CoT speculators are finally net short all four U.S. equity indices.
06:15, 9 March 2026