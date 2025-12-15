NVIDIA stock news
NVIDIA stock forecast: TSMC demand signal, China risk
NVIDIA is a US chipmaker whose recent share-price moves have reflected strong AI-related demand, record quarterly revenue, and continued uncertainty around US export controls affecting China sales. Explore third-party NVDA targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14 hours ago
NVIDIA stock forecast: China H200 sales resumption
NVIDIA is a US chip designer whose March 2026 outlook has remained in focus after GTC updates on H200 sales to China and Blackwell Ultra. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party NVDA price targets and technical analysis.
10:04, 27 March 2026
NVIDIA stock forecast: GTC keynote, H200 delays
Nvidia is a US chipmaker whose March 2026 outlook is shaped by the start of GTC, upcoming product updates and continuing uncertainty around H200 exports to China. Explore third-party NVDA price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:58, 17 March 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as WTI Flirts with $100 Again
Technicals turn negative in the shorter-term time frames, while in sentiment there’s a shift back to net long for CoT speculators.
06:27, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Trading the Dow 30 as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Red in the futures market sees contained retreat continuing to test its shorter-term technicals, while in sentiment there’s been a shift to net short among CoT speculators.
08:09, 23 February 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 amidst the ‘AI Scare Trade’
Valuation, disruption and rotation have been short-term themes testing short-term technicals, though in sentiment traders remain majority buy.
10:52, 16 February 2026
Nvidia stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Nvidia has become one of the most closely watched stocks in global equity markets, reflecting its role within the semiconductor and AI ecosystem.
09:04, 15 January 2026
Trading the Dow 30 as it Benefits from Rotation
Rotation out of AI and into value the name of last week’s game helping keep the Dow’s technicals positive, while in sentiment retail traders briefly flirt with majority short bias.
08:11, 15 December 2025