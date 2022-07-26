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Capital.com Data and Insights

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

Capital.com Data, Insights and Reports

Discover the capital.coms latest data insights and reports.

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Capital.com Data and Insights

Price alerts – now on web
Price alerts – now on web
Now you can set, manage and receive price alerts directly on the web. Whether you trade on desktop or mobile, your alerts stay in sync – so you’re always ready to act.
11:16, 4 November 2025
Trading Gold Prior to Non-Farm Payrolls
Trading gold prior to Non-Farm Payrolls
The technical overview remains volatile given the uptick in intraday price action combined with record highs, while in sentiment still a story of majority long bias among both clients and institutional traders.
07:21, 4 September 2025
A new dimension to your trading charts
In response to client demand, we’ve boosted your trading charts by introducing multi-chart functionality on the Capital.com web platform – a flexible new way to display several charts on a single screen.
14:20, 12 August 2025
Trading the S&P 500: Bracing for Non-Farm Payrolls
Trading the S&P 500: Bracing for Non-Farm Payrolls
Another record high yesterday, with gains in the futures market taking it beyond 6,230.
09:31, 3 July 2025
Trading Nasdaq 100’s Fresh Record High
Trading Nasdaq 100’s fresh record high
Progress on the trade front, easing geopolitical tensions, and ‘revenge tax’ removed sees risk appetite improve.
11:02, 30 June 2025
The year in review – a relentlessly dynamic 2024
2024 brought a fresh bitcoin boom, a dovish turn for central banks, endless macroeconomic upheaval, and so much more.
13:30, 17 January 2025
Pulse: Q1 2023 retail investor trading trends
Pulse by Capital.com is a quarterly data report from online trading platform capital.com, revealing trends in behaviour among traders across multiple global markets.
12:48, 7 May 2023
pulse-q4
Pulse: Q4 2022 retail investor trading trends
Analysis of Q4, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
23:00, 29 January 2023
Retail investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q3, 2022 trading data from Capital.com. Peter Hetherington CEO, Capital.com
22:00, 10 October 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q2, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:25, 26 July 2022