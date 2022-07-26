Capital.com Data and Insights
Price alerts – now on web
Now you can set, manage and receive price alerts directly on the web. Whether you trade on desktop or mobile, your alerts stay in sync – so you’re always ready to act.
11:16, 4 November 2025
Trading gold prior to Non-Farm Payrolls
The technical overview remains volatile given the uptick in intraday price action combined with record highs, while in sentiment still a story of majority long bias among both clients and institutional traders.
07:21, 4 September 2025
A new dimension to your trading charts
In response to client demand, we’ve boosted your trading charts by introducing multi-chart functionality on the Capital.com web platform – a flexible new way to display several charts on a single screen.
14:20, 12 August 2025
Trading the S&P 500: Bracing for Non-Farm Payrolls
Another record high yesterday, with gains in the futures market taking it beyond 6,230.
09:31, 3 July 2025
Trading Nasdaq 100’s fresh record high
Progress on the trade front, easing geopolitical tensions, and ‘revenge tax’ removed sees risk appetite improve.
11:02, 30 June 2025
The year in review – a relentlessly dynamic 2024
2024 brought a fresh bitcoin boom, a dovish turn for central banks, endless macroeconomic upheaval, and so much more.
13:30, 17 January 2025
Pulse: Q1 2023 retail investor trading trends
Pulse by Capital.com is a quarterly data report from online trading platform capital.com, revealing trends in behaviour among traders across multiple global markets.
12:48, 7 May 2023
Pulse: Q4 2022 retail investor trading trends
Analysis of Q4, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
23:00, 29 January 2023
Retail investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q3, 2022 trading data from Capital.com. Peter Hetherington CEO, Capital.com
22:00, 10 October 2022
Retail-investor quarterly trading trends
Analysis of Q2, 2022 trading data from Capital.com.
09:25, 26 July 2022