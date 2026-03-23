Indices News
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:13, 13 April 2026
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Most of the losses since the start of the conflict have been undone even as oil prices remain high, and in sentiment CoT speculators have notably increased their net sell bias.
09:17, 13 April 2026
Equity markets remain optimistic about de-escalation as earnings season approaches
Equities continue to trade the optimism around the ceasefire agreement in the Middle East despite its fragility as focus shifts towards earnings season.
11:28, 10 April 2026
US30 forecast
US Wall Street 30 tracks 30 major US companies and remains sensitive to oil prices, US economic data, Federal Reserve expectations, and geopolitical developments, including the US-Iran conflict. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party US30 targets.
13:23, 8 April 2026
CAC 40 index forecast: Iran pause, tariff uncertainty
France 40 tracks major French-listed companies, with trading on 24 March 2026 shaped by easing Middle East tensions, US–EU tariff uncertainty and unchanged ECB rates. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Marketing communication, not investment advice.
10:27, 7 April 2026
DAX forecast: US tariff plans, EU response risk
Germany 40 is a benchmark index of major German-listed companies, with sentiment in early April 2026 shaped by US tariff plans and the risk of EU countermeasures. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DE40 targets and technical analysis.
09:50, 7 April 2026
Trading Gold as it Reaches $4,700
The technical overview remains volatile in the face of the geopolitical event, and in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme long bias among traders both large and small.
10:02, 6 April 2026
S&P 500 index forecast: ISM beat, ceasefire hopes, tariff risk
The US 500 traded higher on 1 April as March ISM manufacturing data beat forecasts, while reports of a potential Middle East ceasefire were offset by caution ahead of US tariff news. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party US500 targets and technicals.
14:10, 2 April 2026
Invesco QQQ Trust forecast: AI spending and oil price pressures
Invesco QQQ Trust is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 and reflects moves in large US technology stocks, which remain in focus as investors assess AI spending and sector valuations. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party QQQ forecasts.
07:15, 1 April 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026