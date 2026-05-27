The Nasdaq 100 index – referred to as the US Tech 100 (US100) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – is trading at $29,803.10 in early European trading on 26 May 2026, within a session range of $29,669–$29,913.40. It remains below Monday’s intraday high as markets await fresh catalysts that could extend the recent tech-led advance.

The FTSE MIB index – referred to as the Italy 40 (IT40) – is trading at €50,081 within a session range of €49,929–€50,306, consolidating just below the all-time intraday high of €50,121.20 reached on 25 May 2026. It is also on course for its third consecutive year of gains, having risen 11% year to date as of last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average – referred to as the US Wall Street 30 (US30) – is trading at $50,798.80 within a narrow session range of $50,796.80–$51,067.30, consolidating near record territory after closing the week ending 22 May 2026 up 5.24% year to date. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Momentum across all three indices has been supported by a mix of macro and geopolitical developments. NVIDIA reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year on year and ahead of the $78.8 billion consensus estimate, acting as a key catalyst for the US Tech 100's recovery, while the S&P 500 recorded its eighth consecutive weekly gain through 22 May 2026 (Reuters, 20 May 2026). The Dow's all-time high was further supported by Kevin Warsh's swearing-in as Federal Reserve chairman, absorbed by markets with relative calm, with Merck (+5.6%), Salesforce (+2.2%) and Cisco Systems (+2.0%) leading Friday's session (CNBC, 22 May 2026). The 10-year US Treasury yield pulled back to approximately 4.56% from a midweek high of 4.69% as US–Iran diplomatic progress reduced safe-haven demand, easing geopolitical risk premium across European markets and supporting the FTSE MIB's record close, with the STOXX Europe 600 gaining 3.0% and Germany's DAX rising 3.9% last week (T. Rowe Price, 22 May 2026). Investor sentiment nonetheless remains cautious, with the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index falling to a record low of 44.8 in May and year-ahead inflation expectations rising to 4.8% (CNBC, 22 May 2026).

US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US30 forecast: AI earnings, record highs

As of 26 May 2026, third-party US Tech 100, Italy 40, US Wall Street 30 predictions reflect model-based outlooks shaped by Q1 recovery momentum, AI-sector sentiment, and receding tariff and geopolitical risks.

Coin Price Forecast (year-end 2026 target) Coin Price Forecast's update, captured at a Nasdaq 100 level of 24,733, sets a year-end 2026 target of 25,058 and a mid-year marker of 24,767, implying a modest +1% full-year gain from the 2026 opening level of 25,250, with tariff uncertainty and AI capex scepticism cited as factors keeping the projected trajectory flat (Coin Price Forecast, 30 April 2026). Long Forecast (monthly close model) Long Forecast projects the Nasdaq 100 to close May near 29,136 and December 2026 near 31,821, within a full-year range of 26,892–35,581, with the wide bands reflecting elevated volatility following the Q1 drawdown to lows near 22,439 (Long Forecast, 22 May 2026). Trading Economics (macro econometric model) Trading Economics projects the US 100 Tech Index near 28,883 by end-May 2026, based on GDP expectations, monetary policy settings, and current momentum, noting a trailing 12-month gain of 20.39% and a one-year forward estimate of 20,479 (Trading Economics, 26 May 2026).

Trading Economics (macro econometric model) Trading Economics' Q1 2026 projection places the Italy Stock Market Index near 48,961 by end of Q1, above the actual 31 March close of 44,274, as tariff-driven risk-off flows weighed on the index through late March (Trading Economics, 30 March 2026). Bloomberg (record close, May 2026) Bloomberg reported that the FTSE MIB closed at a 26-year record high on 25 May 2026, surpassing the 2000 all-time closing high, led by energy and semiconductor shares amid broader European equity outperformance (Bloomberg, 25 May 2026).

Coin Price Forecast (progressive year-end revisions) Coin Price Forecast revised its Dow year-end 2026 target progressively higher from 47,745 on 30 March to 50,322 by 30 April and 50,962 by 20 April, as the index recovered from the 6 April low near 46,505 and trade policy uncertainty eased (Coin Price Forecast, 20 April 2026). Long Forecast (monthly close model) Long Forecast projects the Dow to close May near 52,063 and December 2026 near 53,610, within a full-year range of 45,167–56,869, based purely on momentum-driven algorithmic inputs (Long Forecast, 22 May 2026).

Takeaway: year-end 2026 targets for US100 ranged from 25,058–31,821, with the index at $29,803 already above the more conservative April projections. IT40 model targets of 48,961–50,100 have all been exceeded following the 25 May 2026 record close, while US30 targets of 50,322–53,610 place the index, at $50,798.80, above the lower-end April estimates. Long Forecast’s December target remains approximately 5% above the current level. Across all three indices, the common thread is that the Q1 2026 drawdown led to cautious near-term projections, which the subsequent recovery has since overtaken.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

US Tech 100, Italy 40, US Wall Street 30 prices: Technical overview

US Tech 100

US100’s price trades at $29,803.10 as of 11:24am UTC on 26 May 2026, holding above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) cluster at approximately 28,558, 26,390, 25,809 and 25,258. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact and all moving averages show positive technical readings. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 71.09, a stretched reading that signals strong momentum while also flagging historically overbought territory. The average directional index, or ADX(14), at 35.50 indicates an established trend, suggesting the current trend remains intact while price holds above the moving-average band.

On the upside, classic R1 at 28,789 has already been cleared, placing the R2 zone at 30,126 in view of a sustained daily close above the current level. A move through that figure would open the path towards the R3 area near 34,102, although that remains a considerably extended reference from current prices.

On pullbacks, initial support sits at the 20-day SMA near 28,558, which has closely tracked recent price action, followed by the classic pivot at 26,151. A move below the 100-day SMA shelf around 25,809 would weaken the near-term uptrend and increase the risk of a deeper retreat towards the S1 area at 24,814 (TradingView, 26 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Italy 40

IT40’s price trades at €50,081 as of 11:24am UTC on 26 May 2026, sitting well above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMA cluster at approximately 49,044, 47,164, 46,419 and 44,675. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact and every moving average shows a positive technical reading. The 14-day RSI at 61.73 is in firm territory, consistent with constructive momentum without yet reaching an overextended reading. The ADX(14) at 18.63, while below the 25 threshold for a strongly established trend, continues to move higher as the index trades near fresh multi-decade highs.

On the upside, classic R1 at 49,876 has been cleared, with R2 at 51,506 now the immediate reference. A convincing daily close above that level would put the R3 area near 55,685 back into the longer-term technical roadmap, although it represents a meaningful extension from current prices.

On pullbacks, the 20-day SMA at 49,044 is the first nearby support reference, followed by the classic pivot at 47,328. A move below the 100-day SMA near 46,419 would risk a deeper retracement towards the S1 area at 45,698 (TradingView, 26 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

US Wall Street 30

US30’s price trades at $50,798.80 as of 11:24am UTC on 26 May 2026, within a narrow session range of $50,796.80–$51,067.30 and comfortably above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMA cluster at approximately 49,621, 48,248, 48,635 and 47,607. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact and all moving averages show positive technical readings. The 14-day RSI at 64.85 sits in firm territory, while the Awesome Oscillator, MACD and Momentum(10) also show positive readings, reinforcing the constructive near-term setup. The ADX(14) at 20.79 does not yet confirm a strongly established trend, suggesting the rally may still be in a consolidation phase rather than a full impulse move.

On the upside, classic R1 at 51,035 is the immediate technical reference. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area at 52,417 in view, with R3 near 56,369 representing the outer reference if the broader advance accelerates.

On pullbacks, the 20-day SMA near 49,621 is the first nearby support reference, followed by the classic pivot at 48,466. A slip below the 100-day SMA near 48,635 would weaken the short-term structure and risk a move towards the S1 area at 47,083 (TradingView, 26 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

US Tech 100, Italy 40, US Wall Street 30 price history (2024–2026)

The US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US Wall Street 30 have each recorded significant price swings over the past two years, with periods of sharp drawdown followed by recoveries. The Q1 2025 tariff-driven sell-off weighed heavily on all three indices, while AI-related earnings results, shifting Federal Reserve policy expectations, and evolving global trade conditions have each contributed to price movements in both directions across the period.

US Tech 100

The US100 price ended 2024 at $21,015.30, having climbed steadily through the year on AI optimism and a resilient US economy. That momentum carried into early 2025 before a sharp reversal, as aggressive US tariff announcements in April 2025 sent the index down to an intraday low near $16,343 on 7 April 2025.

The recovery was also sharp. The index reclaimed $21,000 by late May 2025, closing at $21,179.80 on 26 May 2025, before a sustained advance through the remainder of the year. A second, milder tariff-driven dip in late March and early April 2026 pushed the index to lows near $22,781 on 31 March 2026, but prices recovered quickly.

US Tech 100 (US100) was trading at $29,803.60 on 26 May 2026, approximately 17.9% up year to date and 40.7% up year on year.