NASDAQ news
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as WTI Flirts with $100 Again
Technicals turn negative in the shorter-term time frames, while in sentiment there’s a shift back to net long for CoT speculators.
06:27, 16 March 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 amidst the ‘AI Scare Trade’
Valuation, disruption and rotation have been short-term themes testing short-term technicals, though in sentiment traders remain majority buy.
10:52, 16 February 2026
US100 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Tech 100 reflects the performance of some of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq and is often used as a reference point for movements in the US technology sector.
16:11, 19 January 2026
Trading the S&P 500 Following the Greenland Tariff Threat
Equity index takes a hit in the futures market down less than 1% denting short-term technicals, and in sentiment CoT speculators remain net short.
07:25, 19 January 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as Chair Powell is Under Investigation
Risk-off moves in the financial market see futures go for a dip, but it’ll require a bit more to shake off longer-term positive technicals and majority buy sentiment among traders.
10:42, 12 January 2026
Most volatile Nasdaq Stock Market-listed stocks: Chinese and SaaS shares lead the volatility index
The Nasdaq Stock Market – home to many of the world’s major technology firms – often mirrors shifts in overall market risk appetite. During periods of changing monetary policy, advances in AI development and evolving corporate earnings expectations, price movements across its key constituents tend to become more pronounced.
15:03, 27 November 2025
Trading the Nasdaq 100 on Reopening Progress
Optimistic start for markets following the fundamental updates, though the technical overview remains unchanged in both time frames while trader sentiment is majority long.
08:08, 10 November 2025
Market Analysis: Gold, Nasdaq 100, GBPUSD
A look into how gold, the Nasdaq 100 and GBPUSD are trading during a busy week of ok key earnings reports and central bank meetings.
09:44, 29 October 2025
Trading the S&P 500 After Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Impressive results have helped it overcome trade worries and an ongoing shutdown for now, but the technicals are still conflicted on the shorter-term daily time frame due to last Friday’s plunge.
07:51, 16 October 2025
US Equities Recover, Yet Key Technical Barriers Remain Intact
US markets rebounded on Monday, 13 October, following Friday’s sharp sell-off.
09:53, 15 October 2025