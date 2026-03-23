Commodities news
Oil spikes and recession fears: signal or false alarm?
A crude oil spike often precedes a recession. Should we be worried this time around?
18 hours ago
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as war narrative resets and earnings loom
Markets face renewed uncertainty about the Middle East conflict as the US and IRan are unable to reach an agreement, with both threatening further action.
10:13, 13 April 2026
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Most of the losses since the start of the conflict have been undone even as oil prices remain high, and in sentiment CoT speculators have notably increased their net sell bias.
09:17, 13 April 2026
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
Crude oil price forecast: Strait of Hormuz disruption
Crude oil prices remain elevated after disruption to flows through the Strait of Hormuz tightened supply expectations and prompted analysts to revise 2026 forecasts higher. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party crude oil price targets and technicals.
12:00, 7 April 2026
Trading Gold as it Reaches $4,700
The technical overview remains volatile in the face of the geopolitical event, and in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme long bias among traders both large and small.
10:02, 6 April 2026
Gold stabilises after selloff, but risks remain
Rising yields and expectations of less rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continue to limit the upside in gold despite the risk-on mood.
09:18, 1 April 2026
Silver price forecast: Rising yields, stronger dollar
Silver spot has come under pressure as higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and softer industrial demand have weighed on prices in March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party Silver price targets and technical analysis.
11:31, 26 March 2026
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:21, 26 March 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026