Technical analysis
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Most of the losses since the start of the conflict have been undone even as oil prices remain high, and in sentiment CoT speculators have notably increased their net sell bias.
09:17, 13 April 2026
Trading Gold as it Reaches $4,700
The technical overview remains volatile in the face of the geopolitical event, and in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme long bias among traders both large and small.
10:02, 6 April 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as WTI Flirts with $100 Again
Technicals turn negative in the shorter-term time frames, while in sentiment there’s a shift back to net long for CoT speculators.
06:27, 16 March 2026
Trading the S&P 500 Amidst Fresh Negative Factors
Technicals weaken in the shorter-term time frame, while in sentiment CoT speculators are finally net short all four U.S. equity indices.
06:15, 9 March 2026
Trading WTI After Geopolitical Escalation
Technical overview remains volatile on the daily time frame, while in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme buy bias.
07:07, 2 March 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 amidst the ‘AI Scare Trade’
Valuation, disruption and rotation have been short-term themes testing short-term technicals, though in sentiment traders remain majority buy.
10:52, 16 February 2026
Trading Silver’s 35% Pullback
Volatile technical overview has given conformist breakout strategies the clear edge as of late, while in sentiment it remains a majority buy story.
09:06, 2 February 2026
Trading Gold as it Breaches $5,000
Technical overview remains very much volatile for the precious metal as it seemingly goes parabolic, and traders both large (CoT) and small (retail) remain majority buy.
05:41, 26 January 2026
Trading the S&P 500 Following the Greenland Tariff Threat
Equity index takes a hit in the futures market down less than 1% denting short-term technicals, and in sentiment CoT speculators remain net short.
07:25, 19 January 2026
Trading the Nasdaq 100 as Chair Powell is Under Investigation
Risk-off moves in the financial market see futures go for a dip, but it’ll require a bit more to shake off longer-term positive technicals and majority buy sentiment among traders.
10:42, 12 January 2026