Forex news
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
US assets outperform as geopolitical shock reshapes markets
The US dollar has emerged as the preferred safe haven as investors retreat from risk assets amidst the rising geopolitical uncertainty.
10:44, 5 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026
EUR/JPY forecast: Latest PMI & CPI release
EUR/JPY represents the exchange rate between the euro and the Japanese yen, reflecting relative economic performance, central bank policy expectations and shifts in global capital flows. Explore third-party EUR/JPY forecasts and technical analysis.
11:00, 27 February 2026
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Cooling but not cracking: The UK’s delicate economic balance
The UK economy is showing signs of fatigue with minimal growth and a slowing labour market, but inflation still remains above target.
10:38, 18 February 2026
United States interest rate forecast: Third-party predictions
As the Federal Reserve adjusts policy, where might US interest rates be in five years?
14:51, 12 February 2026
NOK/PLN forecast: Third-party price targets
Norwegian krona Polish zloty (NOK/PLN) is a foreign exchange cross that compares Norway’s krone with Poland’s zloty, reflecting relative economic conditions and monetary policy in both countries.
14:46, 12 February 2026
Euro Lira forecast
The euro Turkish lira is a forex pair that tracks the euro against Turkey’s currency, often influenced by inflation trends, central bank policy and broader global market conditions. Explore third-party EUR/TRY forecasts and technical analysis.
14:43, 12 February 2026