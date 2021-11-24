CAD news
EUR/CAD chart analysis: Could the euro fall to a 10-year low on tighter oil supply?
The major trend in EUR/CAD remains bearish, with no signs of a reversal in global oil prices or Euro Area-Canada rate differentials.
14:10, 24 August 2022
USD/CAD forecast: Canadian dollar under pressure amid falling oil prices
Cooling commodity prices, slowing economy seen bearish for Canadian dollar. Read more in our latest USD/CAD forecast
15:00, 12 August 2022
EUR/CAD forecast: More depreciation on the horizon
The EUR/CAD has slumped since the beginning of the year. Will the slide continue in 2022?
15:05, 24 November 2021