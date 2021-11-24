HomeCAD news

CAD news

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

Discover the latest insights from our expert analysts, covering the key fundamental and technical drivers impacting markets today.

Latest articlesShares newsIndices newsCommodities newsForex newsCryptocurrencies newsEconomic news

CAD news

Forex candlestick pattern. Trading chart concept. Financial market chart. Currency pair. Acronym EUR - European Union currency. Acronym CAD - Canadian dollar.
EUR/CAD chart analysis: Could the euro fall to a 10-year low on tighter oil supply?
The major trend in EUR/CAD remains bearish, with no signs of a reversal in global oil prices or Euro Area-Canada rate differentials.
14:10, 24 August 2022
USD VS CAD Dollars
USD/CAD forecast: Canadian dollar under pressure amid falling oil prices
Cooling commodity prices, slowing economy seen bearish for Canadian dollar. Read more in our latest USD/CAD forecast
15:00, 12 August 2022
Forex candlestick pattern. Trading chart concept. Financial market chart. Currency pair. Acronym EUR - European Union currency. Acronym CAD - Canadian dollar.
EUR/CAD forecast: More depreciation on the horizon
The EUR/CAD has slumped since the beginning of the year. Will the slide continue in 2022?
15:05, 24 November 2021