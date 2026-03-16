Crypto news
Solana price prediction
Explore third-party SOL price targets and technical analysis.
16 hours ago
Ethereum price prediction: Fifth month of ETF outflows
Ethereum is the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, with current price action shaped by persistent spot ETF outflows, US trade-policy uncertainty, and upcoming US macroeconomic data. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ETH price targets.
12:49, 7 April 2026
Solana price prediction: Tariffs and ETF inflows pause
Solana has faced weaker demand since October 2025, with zero net inflows into SOL spot ETFs on 1 April 2026 and the February low of $67.44 remaining a key reference level. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SOL price targets & technical analysis.
10:19, 7 April 2026
Ripple price prediction: OCC rule changes, CLARITY markup
XRP is Ripple’s native token, with price action in early April 2026 shaped by Ripple’s OCC trust bank approval process, the pending CLARITY Act markup and broader crypto market pressure. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party XRP price targets.
09:58, 7 April 2026
Trump coin price prediction: Sentiment and token unlocks
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a Solana-based meme token whose price remains tied to crypto market sentiment, token-unlock supply and politically driven news flow. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
07:02, 1 April 2026
Dogecoin price prediction: Fed hold, whale selling pressure
Dogecoin is trading near $0.0938 after the Fed’s March 2026 rate decision, large-holder selling and weak retail sentiment kept pressure on the broader crypto market. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DOGE price targets and technical analysis.
06:52, 1 April 2026
Ethereum price prediction: BlackRock staking ETF launch
Ethereum is a decentralised blockchain network whose near-term outlook is shaped by BlackRock’s staking-enabled ETF launch, the Pectra upgrade and US interest rate expectations. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ETH price targets and technicals.
14:16, 26 March 2026
Ethereum price prediction: ETF inflows and macro backdrop
Ethereum trades near the top of its daily range after U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $27m in net inflows on 13 March 2026, against a weaker broader macro backdrop. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ETH price targets and technical analysis.
10:54, 17 March 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: MicroStrategy’s BTC buys
Bitcoin traded near a six-week high on 16 March 2026 after a sharp intraday rise, with price action shaped by geopolitical tension, short liquidations and continued corporate accumulation.
10:22, 17 March 2026
Solana price prediction: Fed meeting, rate-cut delay
Solana (SOL) trades near $90 on 13 March 2026 as markets watch the Fed’s 17–18 March meeting, Goldman’s delayed rate-cut call, and Solana’s planned Alpenglow upgrade. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SOL price targets and technical analysis.
11:24, 16 March 2026