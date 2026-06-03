Ripple price prediction | Escrow Release, CLARITY Act

Ripple price prediction: Escrow release, CLARITY ActXRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger. Its price is being shaped by Ripple’s latest escrow release and ongoing US debate over crypto regulation. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.26 in early Tuesday European trading, within a session range of $1.26–$1.34 as of 10:52am UTC on 2 June 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action reflects a confluence of market-wide softness and XRP-specific supply dynamics, after Ripple executed its scheduled monthly escrow release on 1 June 2026, unlocking 1 billion XRP across three transactions valued at more than $1.33 billion, per on-chain tracker Whale Alert. Ripple's locked escrow balance is now estimated at around 38.15 billion XRP (Coinpaper, 1 June 2026).
The regulatory backdrop remains in focus amid ongoing US legislative progress on the CLARITY Act, which would formally classify XRP as a digital commodity under CFTC jurisdiction (Yahoo Finance, 27 May 2026). The SEC and CFTC already jointly classified XRP as a commodity in March 2026, while XRP spot ETFs, approved by the SEC that same month, had accumulated more than $1.50 billion in inflows within their first 60 days of trading (Altrady, 26 May 2026).
XRP: regulation and supply shape third-party targets
As of 2 June 2026, third-party XRP price predictions reflect a wide range of outlooks shaped by ETF inflow dynamics, US crypto legislation, Ripple's monthly escrow releases and broader crypto market sentiment.
CoinCodex (algorithmic year-end model)
CoinCodex places XRP's end-of-2026 target at $1.84, with near-term projections of $1.28 by 8 June 2026 and $1.28 by 1 July 2026. The model draws on technical indicators and bitcoin cycle positioning, noting that 26 of 28 tracked indicators currently signal bearish conditions, with the Fear & Greed Index in neutral territory (CoinCodex, 2 June 2026).
Changelly (monthly range model)
Changelly projects XRP to trade between $1.26 and $1.46 in June 2026, with an average near $1.36, before drifting towards a December 2026 range of $1.35–$1.73 and a monthly average of $1.54. The forecast assumes continued consolidation through mid-year, with no catalyst sufficient to trigger a sustained breakout above the current range (Changelly, 31 May 2026).
Coinpedia (fundamental outlook)
Coinpedia sets a June 2026 trading range of $1.15–$1.65, with $1.40 identified as the near-term pivotal level, and a broader 2026 range of $3.40–$9.50. The research house flags $2.50 as the first meaningful resistance barrier and $3.80 as the breakout level required to validate the bull case, citing institutional adoption, Ripple partnership expansion and US regulatory progress as conditional catalysts (Coinpedia, 31 May 2026).
BeInCrypto (technical structure analysis)
BeInCrypto identifies XRP trading at $1.28 heading into June, with a symmetrical triangle on the two-day chart pointing to a bifurcated outcome: a close below $1.26 targets further downside, while a daily close above $1.51 opens the path to $1.58 and $1.67. The analysis notes $227.10 million in stacked short liquidation leverage above $1.46, alongside $118.00 million in May ETF inflows, framing the setup as a potential bear trap amid opposing technical and flow-based forces (BeInCrypto, 27 May 2026).
Yahoo Finance (technical price target)
Yahoo Finance cites a cup-and-handle pattern on the daily XRP chart with a measured target near $1.70, supported by the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $1.61, with near-term support at $1.30 and resistance at $1.50. The analysis places price inside the handle at $1.40, describing the pattern as forming against February-dated horizontal support and resistance levels that have defined the range since early 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 29 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
XRP price: technical overview
The XRP/USD price trades at $1.26 as of 10:52am UTC on 2 June 2026, sitting below its key short-term moving average cluster: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $1.36 / $1.39 / $1.39 / $1.64. Price remains beneath all four levels, reflecting a bearish structural alignment across timeframes, according to TradingView data.
Momentum reinforces the subdued picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 31.48, placing it in oversold territory, while the average directional index at 23.30 suggests the prevailing downtrend carries moderate, but not yet strong, directional conviction. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.30 sits closest to current price among the moving averages tracked, indicating near-term downward pressure.
On the topside, the classic pivot point at $1.38 represents the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level could bring R1 at $1.50 into view. The $1.40 area also coincides with the Ichimoku base line, adding confluence to that zone as a potential resistance cluster.
To the downside, classic pivot support at $1.21, or S1, is the next structured reference below current price. Woodie S1 at $1.19 and S2 at $1.08 mark deeper levels should selling pressure extend. The 200-day EMA at $1.65 and 200-day SMA at $1.64 remain well above current price, underlining how far XRP has retreated from longer-term trend benchmarks (TradingView, 2 June 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Ripple price history (2024–2026)
XRP/USD’s price traded near $30.75 in early June 2024, consolidating within a narrow range through the summer as broader crypto markets digested post-halving sentiment.
The token began a sustained rally in the final quarter of 2024, closing the year at $28.91 before accelerating sharply through 2025. By end-2025, XRP closed at $71.65 – a gain of roughly 148% from June 2024 levels – supported by growing institutional interest, XRP spot ETF filings and improving regulatory clarity following Ripple's long-running legal battle with the SEC.
The rally extended into early 2026, with XRP hitting a session high of $121.69 on 29 January 2026, coinciding with a period of broad crypto market euphoria and the SEC and CFTC's joint classification of XRP as a commodity. A sharp reversal followed, with the token dropping as low as $67.01 by 5 February amid a wider risk-off move across digital assets. XRP then staged a partial recovery towards $90.00 in early March 2026 before drifting lower through spring.
XRP closed at $76.35 on 2 June 2026, approximately 6.6% up year to date and 119.8% higher year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Capital.com analyst view: Ripple
XRP's 2026 price trajectory has been defined by a notable tension between structural progress and market reality. The SEC and CFTC's joint classification of XRP as a commodity in March 2026, combined with the launch of seven regulated US spot ETFs that had accumulated more than $1.50bn in cumulative inflows by early March, represents a meaningful shift in the asset's institutional accessibility, according to Ripple's published insights.
On the other hand, XRP has declined roughly 26% year to date despite those tailwinds. That suggests institutional access alone has not been enough to sustain price momentum against broader crypto market softness and macroeconomic headwinds.
The pending US CLARITY Act, expected to reach a Senate floor vote no earlier than July 2026, is the next key variable. If passed, it would codify XRP's commodity classification into law and reduce regulatory reversal risk, which some analysts view as a constructive catalyst. 21Shares, for instance, outlines a base case of $2.45 for the asset, while its bear case sits at $1.60, contingent on stagnant adoption and capital rotation away from XRP. Ripple’s monthly escrow release of 1 billion XRP on 1 June 2026 also adds a recurring supply overhang that markets must absorb, a factor that could weigh on price regardless of demand-side developments.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Ripple CFDs
As of 2 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Ripple CFDs shows 95.9% buyers versus 4.1% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 91.8 percentage points and placing sentiment in one-sided, heavy-buy territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Ripple (2026)
- As of 10:52am UTC on 2 June 2026, XRP was trading at $1.26, near the lower end of its intraday range of $1.26–$1.34.
- Key upside drivers include XRP spot ETF inflows exceeding $1.50bn since launch and the SEC and CFTC's joint commodity classification of XRP in March 2026.
- The pending US CLARITY Act, expected no earlier than a July 2026 Senate vote, remains the most closely watched regulatory variable for the asset.
- Ripple's monthly escrow release of 1 billion XRP on 1 June 2026 introduces a recurring supply overhang that markets must absorb alongside demand-side developments.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the latest Ripple crypto price prediction?
Third-party XRP price predictions for 2026 vary widely. The forecasts reviewed in this article point to a near-term June range of roughly $1.26–$1.70, while year-end estimates span from around $1.54 to $9.50 in more bullish scenarios. These projections depend on factors such as ETF inflows, US regulatory progress, Ripple’s monthly escrow releases and broader crypto market sentiment. Forecasts are not reliable indicators of future performance.
Who owns the most Ripple?
Ripple Labs remains one of the largest holders of XRP, largely because of the XRP held in escrow. According to the article, Ripple’s locked escrow balance is estimated at around 38.15 billion XRP after its scheduled 1 June 2026 release of 1 billion XRP. XRP ownership also includes exchanges, institutional holders and retail traders, but wallet-level concentration can change as tokens move between escrow, exchanges and private wallets.
How many Ripple coins are there?
XRP has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens. A large share is already in circulation, while a significant portion remains held in Ripple-controlled escrow and released on a scheduled basis. The article notes that Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP on 1 June 2026 and that its locked escrow balance was estimated at around 38.15 billion XRP afterwards. These releases affect available supply, although not all released XRP necessarily enters the market immediately.
Could Ripple’s price go up or down?
Yes. XRP’s price could move in either direction, depending on supply, demand and wider market conditions. Potential upside factors include ETF inflows, clearer US regulation and broader institutional access. Downside risks include weaker crypto sentiment, macroeconomic pressure, resistance at key technical levels and the recurring supply overhang from Ripple’s monthly escrow releases. Technical indicators in the article showed XRP trading below several moving averages, while forecasts still presented a wide range of possible outcomes.
Should I invest in Ripple?
Whether XRP is suitable depends on your financial situation, goals, risk tolerance and understanding of crypto market volatility. This article does not provide investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold XRP. Cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, and CFD trading adds further risk because leverage can magnify both profits and losses. You should do your own research and consider whether you understand the risks before making any trading or investment decision.
Can I trade XRP CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Ripple CFDs on Capital.com. Trading crypto CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.