Ripple price prediction | Escrow Release, CLARITY Act

Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.26 in early Tuesday European trading, within a session range of $1.26–$1.34 as of 10:52am UTC on 2 June 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects a confluence of market-wide softness and XRP-specific supply dynamics, after Ripple executed its scheduled monthly escrow release on 1 June 2026, unlocking 1 billion XRP across three transactions valued at more than $1.33 billion, per on-chain tracker Whale Alert. Ripple's locked escrow balance is now estimated at around 38.15 billion XRP (Coinpaper, 1 June 2026).

The regulatory backdrop remains in focus amid ongoing US legislative progress on the CLARITY Act, which would formally classify XRP as a digital commodity under CFTC jurisdiction (Yahoo Finance, 27 May 2026). The SEC and CFTC already jointly classified XRP as a commodity in March 2026, while XRP spot ETFs, approved by the SEC that same month, had accumulated more than $1.50 billion in inflows within their first 60 days of trading (Altrady, 26 May 2026).

XRP: regulation and supply shape third-party targets

As of 2 June 2026, third-party XRP price predictions reflect a wide range of outlooks shaped by ETF inflow dynamics, US crypto legislation, Ripple's monthly escrow releases and broader crypto market sentiment.

CoinCodex (algorithmic year-end model)

CoinCodex places XRP's end-of-2026 target at $1.84, with near-term projections of $1.28 by 8 June 2026 and $1.28 by 1 July 2026. The model draws on technical indicators and bitcoin cycle positioning, noting that 26 of 28 tracked indicators currently signal bearish conditions, with the Fear & Greed Index in neutral territory (CoinCodex, 2 June 2026).

Changelly (monthly range model)

Changelly projects XRP to trade between $1.26 and $1.46 in June 2026, with an average near $1.36, before drifting towards a December 2026 range of $1.35–$1.73 and a monthly average of $1.54. The forecast assumes continued consolidation through mid-year, with no catalyst sufficient to trigger a sustained breakout above the current range (Changelly, 31 May 2026).

Coinpedia (fundamental outlook)

Coinpedia sets a June 2026 trading range of $1.15–$1.65, with $1.40 identified as the near-term pivotal level, and a broader 2026 range of $3.40–$9.50. The research house flags $2.50 as the first meaningful resistance barrier and $3.80 as the breakout level required to validate the bull case, citing institutional adoption, Ripple partnership expansion and US regulatory progress as conditional catalysts (Coinpedia, 31 May 2026).

BeInCrypto (technical structure analysis)

BeInCrypto identifies XRP trading at $1.28 heading into June, with a symmetrical triangle on the two-day chart pointing to a bifurcated outcome: a close below $1.26 targets further downside, while a daily close above $1.51 opens the path to $1.58 and $1.67. The analysis notes $227.10 million in stacked short liquidation leverage above $1.46, alongside $118.00 million in May ETF inflows, framing the setup as a potential bear trap amid opposing technical and flow-based forces (BeInCrypto, 27 May 2026).

Yahoo Finance (technical price target)

Yahoo Finance cites a cup-and-handle pattern on the daily XRP chart with a measured target near $1.70, supported by the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $1.61, with near-term support at $1.30 and resistance at $1.50. The analysis places price inside the handle at $1.40, describing the pattern as forming against February-dated horizontal support and resistance levels that have defined the range since early 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 29 April 2026).

Takeaway: the forecasts reviewed converge on a near-term range of roughly $1.26–$1.70 through June 2026, with year-end estimates spanning $1.54 at the conservative end, based on Changelly's December average, to $9.50 in Coinpedia's upside scenario. Common themes across sources include $1.26 as a key support level, $1.46–$1.51 as the main short-term resistance cluster, and US regulatory and ETF-flow developments as the primary swing factors.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.26 as of 10:52am UTC on 2 June 2026, sitting below its key short-term moving average cluster: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at around $1.36 / $1.39 / $1.39 / $1.64. Price remains beneath all four levels, reflecting a bearish structural alignment across timeframes, according to TradingView data.

Momentum reinforces the subdued picture. The 14-day relative strength index reads 31.48, placing it in oversold territory, while the average directional index at 23.30 suggests the prevailing downtrend carries moderate, but not yet strong, directional conviction. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.30 sits closest to current price among the moving averages tracked, indicating near-term downward pressure.

On the topside, the classic pivot point at $1.38 represents the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level could bring R1 at $1.50 into view. The $1.40 area also coincides with the Ichimoku base line, adding confluence to that zone as a potential resistance cluster.

To the downside, classic pivot support at $1.21, or S1, is the next structured reference below current price. Woodie S1 at $1.19 and S2 at $1.08 mark deeper levels should selling pressure extend. The 200-day EMA at $1.65 and 200-day SMA at $1.64 remain well above current price, underlining how far XRP has retreated from longer-term trend benchmarks (TradingView, 2 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price traded near $30.75 in early June 2024, consolidating within a narrow range through the summer as broader crypto markets digested post-halving sentiment.

The token began a sustained rally in the final quarter of 2024, closing the year at $28.91 before accelerating sharply through 2025. By end-2025, XRP closed at $71.65 – a gain of roughly 148% from June 2024 levels – supported by growing institutional interest, XRP spot ETF filings and improving regulatory clarity following Ripple's long-running legal battle with the SEC.

The rally extended into early 2026, with XRP hitting a session high of $121.69 on 29 January 2026, coinciding with a period of broad crypto market euphoria and the SEC and CFTC's joint classification of XRP as a commodity. A sharp reversal followed, with the token dropping as low as $67.01 by 5 February amid a wider risk-off move across digital assets. XRP then staged a partial recovery towards $90.00 in early March 2026 before drifting lower through spring.

XRP closed at $76.35 on 2 June 2026, approximately 6.6% up year to date and 119.8% higher year on year.