Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.39 as of 4:52pm UTC on 7 May 2026, within an intraday range of $1.39–$1.45. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around XRP has been shaped by several recent developments. On 5 May 2026, Ondo Finance, J.P. Morgan's Kinexys platform, Mastercard, and Ripple completed the first near-real-time cross-border redemption of a tokenised US Treasury fund, with the asset leg executed on the XRP Ledger in under five seconds and fiat settlement routed through J.P. Morgan's correspondent banking network to Ripple's Singapore account (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026). Separately, GraniteShares targeted 7 May 2026 as the effective date for its proposed 3x leveraged long and short XRP ETFs on Nasdaq, following five prior delays since early April, while the products remain under SEC review (Coinpedia, 4 May 2026).

Third-party Ripple outlook: Treasury pilot in focus

As of 7 May 2026, third-party XRP price predictions vary widely, shaped by US regulatory developments, institutional adoption of the XRP Ledger, and broader digital asset market conditions.

CoinCodex (algorithmic year-end target)

CoinCodex places XRP's end-of-2026 target at $1.68, with a May 2026 trading range of $1.41–$1.64 and a three-month projection of $1.67. The model carries a neutral sentiment reading as of 6 May 2026, with the 14-day RSI at 53.90 and the 200-day SMA at $1.79 representing overhead resistance. Its methodology draws on historical price cycles and Bitcoin halving cadence (CoinCodex, 6 May 2026).

BeInCrypto (technical range, May 2026 outlook)

BeInCrypto reports that XRP was consolidating near $1.40 in late April 2026, with a daily chart cup-and-handle pattern carrying an on-chart measured target of $1.70. Traders were monitoring the $1.30–$1.50 zone as a key accumulation area. The report cites macro stabilisation and improving altcoin liquidity as potential conditions for a directional move above current resistance (Yahoo Finance, 29 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (institutional range, Bitwise and Standard Chartered)

A separate Yahoo Finance analysis reports that Bitwise places its base-case 2026 year-end target at $4.94 for XRP, while Standard Chartered holds a more conservative projection of $2.80 under moderate conditions. Both firms treat $5 as a 2027, rather than 2026, outcome. The piece notes that achieving those levels would require passage of the CLARITY Act, ETF net inflows rising to $4bn–$8bn, Bitcoin reclaiming $100,000, and at least one Tier-1 bank publicly adopting Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity for settlement (Yahoo Finance, 27 April 2026).

Coinpedia (fundamental and technical full-year range)

Coinpedia projects a 2026 price range of $3.40–$9.50 for XRP, with the upper bound contingent on clearing $2.50 resistance and sustaining a breakout above $3.80. The outlook links potential upside to XRP Ledger enterprise adoption and progress on US crypto classification legislation. The publication flags a failure to hold the $1.20–$1.30 demand zone as the primary downside risk that could delay recovery (Coinpedia, 6 May 2026).

Coinpedia (Bitwise strategist view)

Coinpedia separately reports that Bitwise strategist Juan Leon said new all-time highs for XRP are possible within 12–18 months, citing the near-resolution of regulatory and legal uncertainty as a key driver of reduced volatility. Leon notes that XRP ETFs currently hold approximately $2.5bn in AUM against Bitcoin's $120bn, pointing to headroom for inflow growth amid improving macro conditions and expanding Ripple RLUSD partnerships in Singapore, Japan, and Africa (Coinpedia, 25 April 2026).

Takeaway: the 2026 forecasts reviewed range from $1.68 at the conservative algorithmic end to $9.50 in fundamental upside scenarios, with Bitwise ($4.94) and Standard Chartered ($2.80) occupying a middle ground. Across the sources, US regulatory clarity, ETF inflows, and XRP Ledger adoption are the common factors that may influence where XRP trades within that range.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: Technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.39 as of 4:52pm UTC on 7 May 2026, sitting close to the classic pivot at $1.39 and broadly in line with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately $1.41, $1.38, $1.42 and $1.77, per TradingView data. The 20-day SMA sits below the 100-day SMA, indicating no bullish moving-average alignment in the short term. The 200-day EMA at $1.73 and 200-day SMA at $1.77 both run well above the current price, suggesting that a longer-term trend recovery remains unconfirmed.

The 14-day RSI reads 48.87, consistent with an upper-neutral, directionless reading, while the average directional index at 12.38 signals a weak trend environment, per TradingView. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.42 and Ichimoku base line at $1.42 sit modestly above spot, acting as nearby overhead references.

On the topside, the classic R1 at $1.49 represents the nearest meaningful resistance. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $1.62 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot at $1.39 is the first reference, with the 50-day SMA near $1.38 forming a nearby shelf. A move below that area could expose the S1 area around $1.26 (TradingView, 7 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price spent much of mid-2024 in tight consolidation, trading in a narrow band around $0.47–$0.54 between May and October 2024, as broader crypto markets digested elevated US interest rates and lingering regulatory uncertainty around Ripple’s long-running SEC litigation.

The breakout came in November 2024, when Donald Trump’s US election victory on 5 November sparked a sharp crypto-wide rally amid expectations of a more permissive regulatory environment. XRP rose from around $0.52 at the start of that month to a high of $1.64 by 23 November, before extending further to close December 2024 near $2.08, as optimism over a potential SEC settlement gathered pace.

The momentum carried into late 2025, with XRP reaching $3.40 in early October 2025 before fading. A sharp intraday swing on 10 October 2025, when the price briefly dipped to $1.25 before recovering to close near $2.38, illustrated the asset’s ongoing volatility. XRP began 2026 at $1.88, briefly rallied toward $2.43 in early January amid renewed institutional interest, including the Ripple-J.P. Morgan tokenised Treasury pilot, then pulled back steadily through February and into March.

XRP closed at $1.40 on 7 May 2026, approximately 25.9% down year to date and 34.5% down year on year.