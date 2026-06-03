Ethereum Price Prediction | ETF Outflows and Macro Risk

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at $1,972.85 as of 1:41pm UTC on 2 June 2026, within an intraday range of $1,960.20–$2,014. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Digital assets remain broadly under pressure as institutional outflows and geopolitical uncertainty weigh on risk appetite. Bitcoin fell to around $70,200, its lowest level in more than seven weeks, while spot Bitcoin ETF net outflows totalled approximately $401.62 million in May, the third-largest monthly withdrawal since late 2025. Macro conditions add a further headwind. The US ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid component remained above 80 for a second consecutive month in May, underscoring sticky inflation and keeping Federal Reserve expectations in focus ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls report. The 10-year US Treasury yield was around 4.43% in early Tuesday trading. Middle East tensions also remain a live driver after Iran reportedly halted contacts with Washington following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, raising concerns over the Strait of Hormuz and sustaining elevated crude oil prices, which can affect broader risk sentiment (Saxo Bank, 2 June 2026).

ETF outflows and macro pressure shape third-party Ethereum forecasts

As of 2 June 2026, third-party ETH price predictions reflect a broad range of outlooks shaped by on-chain activity, institutional flows, network upgrade progress, and macroeconomic conditions.

CoinCodex (algorithmic monthly range)

CoinCodex places ETH within a June 2026 trading channel of $1,965 – $2,361, with a monthly average of $2,175 and a 1-month upper target of $2,361 as of 1 June 2026. The model, which weights Bitcoin halving cyclicality and historical volatility, registers bearish near-term sentiment, with 28 of 33 technical indicators signalling caution. The 14-day RSI sits at 31.68, near oversold territory, while the year-end 2026 target is placed at $2,378 (CoinCodex, 1 June 2026).

Changelly (monthly technical model)

Changelly projects a June 2026 floor of $1,972, an average of $2,288, and a monthly ceiling of $2,370, with a near-term 4-day target of $2,060 by 4 June 2026. The forecast draws on technical price indicators and notes a full-year 2026 minimum of $2,207 and maximum of $2,370, with the annual average expected around $2,288 amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty (Changelly, 31 May 2026).

Coinpedia (cycle structure view)

Coinpedia places ETH's 2026 high at $6,100, citing the Pectra and Fusaka network upgrades and rising real-world asset tokenisation on the network, which reached $17.9 billion in TVL across 145 active Layer 2 protocols as of Q1 2026. The analysis flags a near-term recovery target of $2,878 as an initial hurdle, with the $6,100 upside scenario contingent on mega-whale sellers shifting back to accumulation amid a tightening exchange supply (Coinpedia, 25 May 2026).

CoinGecko (institutional consensus overview)

CoinGecko summarises institutional targets for 2026 as ranging from Citi's cautious $3,175, citing stalled US crypto market-structure legislation and weakening on-chain user metrics, to Standard Chartered's $7,500 year-end call, with Fundstrat's internal research placing a year-end figure at $4,500. The overview notes that Fundstrat's internal H1 2026 range of $1,800 – $2,000 has largely been realised, while the wider spread of institutional targets reflects ongoing uncertainty over ETF net flows, Layer 2 fee-revenue cannibalisation, and the pace of stablecoin market expansion toward a projected $2 trillion by 2028 (CoinGecko, 13 April 2026).

Saxo Bank (macro cross-asset context)

Saxo Bank notes that digital assets remain under broad macro pressure as of 2 June 2026, with Bitcoin retreating toward $70,200 and risk appetite constrained by sticky US inflation. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid component held above 80 for a second consecutive month in May, while Middle East tensions kept crude oil prices elevated. The backdrop keeps near-term crypto sentiment fragile, as the 10-year US Treasury yield held around 4.43% in early Tuesday trading, limiting demand for higher-risk assets such as ETH (Saxo Bank, 2 June 2026).

Takeaway: model-based near-term ranges for ETH in June 2026 cluster around $1,965 – $2,361, while institutional year-end targets diverge sharply between $3,175 and $7,500. The wide spread reflects uncertainty over regulatory progress, ETF flow direction, and macroeconomic conditions.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Ethereum: key macro context

Broader macroeconomic conditions as of 2 June 2026 are weighing on risk assets including ETH, with US inflation remaining elevated. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid index held above 80 for a second consecutive month in May 2026, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain a cautious stance on rate cuts. The 10-year US Treasury yield sat at approximately 4.43% in early Tuesday trading (Saxo Bank, 2 June 2026).

Geopolitical risk continues to add to the uncertain backdrop. Iran reportedly halted diplomatic contacts with Washington following Israeli strikes in Lebanon, raising concerns over Strait of Hormuz supply disruption and keeping crude oil prices elevated (Saxo Bank, 2 June 2026). Elevated energy costs can contribute to broader inflationary pressure, which in turn may limit appetite for higher-risk assets such as ETH during periods of risk-off sentiment.

Institutional crypto flows also remain a near-term headwind. Spot Bitcoin ETF net outflows totalled approximately $401.62 million across May 2026, the third-largest monthly withdrawal since late 2025, with IBIT declining 2.7% on 1 June alone. This signalled persistent softness in institutional demand, which has affected the broader digital asset market, including Ethereum (BeinCrypto, 28 May 2026). Friday's US nonfarm payrolls report is the next scheduled macro data release with potential to shift sentiment; a materially weaker reading could prompt renewed Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations and support risk appetite (Saxo Bank, 2 June 2026).

ETH price: technical overview

The ETH/USD price trades at $1,972.85 as of 1:41pm UTC on 2 June 2026, below its full moving-average stack, according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $2,091/$2,230/$2,159/$2,486, all above current spot. At this level, no same-family MA pair shows a bullish alignment. The Hull moving average (9), at $1,985.50, is the only moving-average reference trading near spot.

Momentum indicators reflect broad selling pressure. The 14-day RSI sits at 28.80, a level associated with oversold conditions, while the ADX (14) reads 38.20, indicating an established and active trend rather than a directionless drift, per TradingView.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $2,297 is the nearest reference above spot. A daily close above that level would bring R2 near $2,590 into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point (P) at $2,131 now acts as overhead resistance. Initial support from the classic S1 sits at $1,837, with S2 near $1,671 the next reference should S1 give way (TradingView, 2 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ethereum price history (2024–2026)

ETH/USD’s price reached an all-time high of $4,954 in August 2025, supported by a post-halving crypto rally, growing institutional interest, and the approval of spot ETH ETFs in the United States.

ETH entered 2026 above $3,300 but began retreating as spot ETH ETF outflows mounted and macroeconomic conditions tightened. By early May 2026, prices had slipped to around $2,292, with the token shedding more than half its August 2025 peak value amid persistent inflation data and risk-off sentiment across global markets.

A brief recovery mid-month pushed ETH back toward $2,384 on 10 May, before sellers reasserted control. The token closed May at $2,005, capping a month in which it fell approximately 12.6% — the largest monthly decline since late 2024. Heavy ETF outflows, totalling roughly $401.62m across May, coincided with the sell-off.

ETH is trading at $1,972.85 on 2 June 2026, approximately 40.4% below its August 2025 all-time high and down roughly 12.8% year to date.