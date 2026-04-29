Explore third-party SOL price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Solana (SOL/USD) is trading at $84.91 as of 9:29am UTC on Monday, 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of $84.90–$88.03. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Sentiment around SOL has been shaped by several concurrent developments. Spot Solana ETFs recorded $7.33 million in net inflows on 23 April 2026, according to SoSoValue data reported by CryptoNews.net, with BSOL (Bitwise Solana Staking ETF) leading at $6.20 million and VSOL (VanEck) adding $1.13 million, pushing total ETF net assets to $874.13 million and cumulative net inflows since inception past $1.02 billion (CryptoNews.net, 25 April 2026).

Separately, the Alpenglow consensus upgrade, which targets a reduction in transaction finality from approximately 12.8 seconds to sub-150 milliseconds, remains in focus as a network development (Bitcoin.com News, 13 March 2026), while Interactive Brokers' launch of SOL trading for European investors via Zero Hash widened direct access to the asset (Interactive Brokers Ireland, 31 March 2026).

2026–2030 Solana outlook: ETF inflows and Alpenglow in focus

As of 27 April 2026, third-party SOL price predictions reflect a wide spread of near-term outlooks shaped by technical structure, on-chain network developments and broader crypto market conditions. The following targets summarise leading model and analyst projections for SOL as of late April 2026.

Coinpedia (technical breakout scenario)

Coinpedia notes SOL is holding near $86 with a developing cup-and-handle formation on higher timeframes, identifying $95 – $100 as the next supply cluster on a confirmed breakout, and $80 – $82 as the first support layer. The analysis flags that futures volume has risen while open interest remains stable, indicating controlled positioning rather than directional accumulation, amid stablecoin supply on the network climbing to approximately $17.4 billion (Coinpedia, 27 April 2026).

Changelly (moving-average model)

Changelly places SOL's April 2026 monthly range between a floor of $86.03 and a ceiling of $87.31, with an average of $86.67, while projecting a recovery towards $100.36 – $104.54 in May 2026. The model derives these levels from moving-average signals across multiple timeframes, noting that the 200-day SMA has been in decline while the 50-day SMA continues to sit above the current spot price (Changelly, 25 April 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic cycle model)

CoinCodex sets a 30-day price target of $104.73 for SOL, representing approximately 21% upside from the 26 April 2026 spot price of $86.50, within a broader 2026 range of $87.41 – $132.45. The model registers neutral sentiment based on 15 bullish versus 14 bearish technical signals, with the 14-day RSI at 51.68 and the 50-day SMA at $85.82, while the 200-day SMA sits considerably higher at $122.07 (CoinCodex, 26 April 2026).

Coinpedia (full-year scenario analysis)

Coinpedia's full-year model sets a 2026 trading range of $75 – $200 for SOL, with a near-term conditional recovery towards $110 – $120 if price sustains a break above $97, and a bearish flush towards $60 if $80 support fails decisively. The analysis cites Alpenglow and Firedancer upgrades as improving scalability, alongside cumulative spot ETF net inflows of $974.68 million since listing, with the last major single-day inflow of $11.5 million recorded on 10 April 2026 (Coinpedia, 22 April 2026).

Takeaway: near-term model targets for SOL in late April 2026 cluster in the $86 – $105 range, with the cup-and-handle structure and the $97 resistance level cited as the common technical inflection point across sources; the full-year range diverges sharply, spanning $75 in the bear case and $200 in the bull case.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOL price: Technical overview

The SOL/USD price is trading at $84.91 as of 9:29am UTC on 27 April 2026, with the daily chart reflecting broad selling pressure across the moving-average stack. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $85 / $86 / $91 / $121, each signalling a sell reading per TradingView data, with price below all four levels. The 30-day SMA near $84 is the sole moving-average buy signal, offering a marginal reference just beneath current price.

Momentum is subdued: the 14-day RSI stands at 49.13, a neutral reading that indicates a lack of strong directional conviction, while the average directional index at 8.26 points to a weak trend environment, as a reading below 15 typically reflects an absence of established directional momentum.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $94.21 is the first reference above current price; a daily close through that level would put the R2 area near $105 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $86.61 sits just above spot and represents initial support, with S1 at $75.51 as the next reference if that level gives way.

The Hull moving average (9-period) at $86.31 and the volume-weighted moving average at $85.65 both register sell signals, consistent with the broader moving-average picture across the daily timeframe (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Solana price history (2024–2026)

SOL/USD’s price closed 2024 at $189.39, capping a strong year as broader crypto sentiment lifted the wider market.

The token carried that momentum into early 2025, reaching an intraday high of $295.91 on 19 January 2025 before pulling back sharply. A sustained sell-off through the spring took SOL to an intraday low of $95.41 on 7 April 2025, as global macro pressure and a broader digital-asset correction weighed on prices. A recovery into year-end saw SOL rebound towards $172.33 on 11 November 2025, before closing the year at $124.77—a decline of approximately 34.1% from the 2024 close.

2026 opened at $124.77, and a brief rally pushed SOL to an intraday high of $148.77 on 14 January. That peak proved short-lived, with the token retracing through February and settling into a tighter range through April. SOL last closed at $85.33 on 27 April 2026, approximately 31.6% down year to date and 42.5% lower year on year.