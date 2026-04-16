Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.373 as of 10:08am UTC on 14 April 2026, near the top of its $1.323–$1.381 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action is supported by a confluence of factors. XRP investment products recorded approximately $119.6 million in net weekly inflows for the week ending 4 April 2026, their strongest weekly figure since mid-December 2025, with CoinShares data showing the total represented around 53% of all global crypto fund inflows that week (Seeking Alpha, 7 April 2026). Legislative momentum behind the CLARITY Act also underpins the move, as the US Senate returned from Easter recess on 13 April, with a Senate Banking Committee markup targeted for the last two weeks of April (FinTech Weekly, 13 April 2026). The bill, if advanced, would establish a clear statutory framework for digital assets, codifying the regulatory boundary between the SEC and the CFTC and resolving longstanding jurisdictional uncertainty that has weighed on institutional participation. An SEC roundtable on digital asset implementation is also scheduled for 16 April, adding a near-term policy focus for market participants (Bitcoin Gate, 7 April 2026).

Ripple price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 14 April 2026, third-party XRP price predictions reflect a sharply divided outlook, with near-term models pointing to a $1.15–$1.60 range for April, while longer-dated institutional targets extend to $2.80 by year-end. These forecasts are shaped primarily by CLARITY Act progress, ETF flow dynamics, and broader macroeconomic conditions.

Coinpedia (bearish April scenario)

Coinpedia flags $1.315 as the critical breakdown level for XRP in April 2026, warning that a confirmed close below this level could open a decline towards $1.269 and subsequently $1.20, while a reclaim of $1.335–$1.50 resistance would be required to restore bullish momentum. The publication notes that XRP has been hovering near the $1.31 support zone, with bearish momentum building across lower timeframes amid a failure to reclaim key resistance, as sellers maintain control of the short-term structure (Coinpedia, 30 March 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic April range)

CoinCodex's model places XRP in a $1.29–$1.49 average trading range for April 2026, with a broader 2026 full-year channel of $1.29–$2.06 and a December year-end estimate of $1.60. The model registers a bearish overall sentiment as of 13 April 2026, noting that 27 of 29 technical indicators signal bearish conditions, while the 14-day RSI sits at 43.62, reflecting a neutral position. The algorithm cites XRP's failure to reclaim the $1.40 level as a near-term impediment (CoinCodex, 13 April 2026).

247 Wall St. (April analyst split)

247 Wall St. reports that analysts are split between a downside April target of $1.15, contingent on $1.28 support breaking amid stalled CLARITY Act progress and prolonged geopolitical pressure, and an upside target of $1.60 should the CLARITY Act clear the Senate Banking Committee markup. The publication identifies three near-term swing events: the CLARITY Act markup, the FOMC meeting on 28–29 April, and any ceasefire developments, noting that these factors collectively could help determine whether XRP tests the upper or lower bound of the April range (247 Wall St., 4 April 2026).

Coinpedia (full-year 2026 outlook)

Coinpedia's longer-term 2026 model forecasts XRP trading between $3 and $6 for the full year, contingent on crypto market momentum improving and Ripple expanding banking partnerships via RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). The analysis notes a potential recovery path towards $1.80–$2.20 in April if XRP reclaims the $1.40–$1.50 resistance zone, with an extended move to $2.60 possible under stronger momentum, as sellers show early signs of exhaustion near the $1.20–$1.30 demand zone (Coinpedia, 5 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (Standard Chartered revised target)

Yahoo Finance reports that Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick cut the bank's year-end 2026 XRP target by 65% to $2.80 from the prior $8 forecast, following XRP's slide to $1.16 in February and a deterioration in spot ETF inflows. The bank maintains intermediate targets of $7 for 2027 and $12.60 for 2028, with a $28 target for 2030. Kendrick notes that the $2.80 figure represents a minimum expectation predicated solely on macroeconomic recovery, with the higher intermediate targets hinging on CLARITY Act passage and cumulative ETF inflows exceeding $4 billion (Yahoo Finance, 29 March 2026).

Takeaway: near-term models converge on a $1.15–$1.60 range for April 2026, with the outcome largely binary and tied to the CLARITY Act markup, while the sole institutional year-end target in the window sits at $2.80 and longer-dated research-house models extend to $3–$6 for the full year, underscoring the wide dispersion between short-term caution and medium-term optimism.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: Technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.373 as of 10:08am UTC on 14 April 2026, sitting just below the classic pivot at $1.414 after pulling back from the intraday high of $1.381, with the low of $1.323.

The moving average picture is mixed. The short-term cluster of 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sits at approximately $1.34 / $1.38 / $1.56 / $1.92, and price currently holds above the 20-day SMA while trading below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the longer-term structure remains bearish. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.36 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $1.34 both register buy signals, suggesting near-term stabilisation around current levels.

Momentum is broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index reads 52.1, placing it in neutral territory with no directional lean, while the average directional index at 8.9 reflects a weak trend environment, with price action more likely to be consolidating than impulsive at this stage.

On the topside, R1 at $1.53 is the nearest classic pivot reference; a daily close above this level could put R2 near $1.73 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot at $1.41 represents the first area of reference, followed by S1 at $1.22 as the next meaningful level should price fall below it (TradingView, 14 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price closed 2024 at $2.08, having surged from below $0.51 in mid-April 2024 in a move driven largely by post-US election enthusiasm and broader crypto market momentum that pushed prices above $1.12 by mid-November 2024 and ultimately lifted the token to a two-year high.

The rally extended into 2025, with XRP touching $3.10 in early October 2025 before sellers moved in. A sharp reversal pulled prices back towards the $2.32–$2.57 range through November, and XRP closed the year at $1.84 on 31 December 2025, down approximately 11.5% for the 2025 calendar year, despite the strength seen mid-year.

2026 has continued in the same downward direction. XRP opened the year at $1.88 on 1 January, briefly rising to $1.67 on 15 February amid renewed ETF inflow optimism, then slid steadily lower through March and into April as macro headwinds and regulatory uncertainty weighed. XRP closed at $1.38 on 14 April 2026, approximately 26.7% down year to date and 35.3% down year on year.