Ripple price prediction: CLARITY Act progress, SEC roundtableXRP is a digital asset used in Ripple’s payments network, with recent price moves shaped by strong fund inflows, progress on the CLARITY Act and an SEC roundtable due on 16 April 2026. Explore third-party XRP price targets. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.373 as of 10:08am UTC on 14 April 2026, near the top of its $1.323–$1.381 intraday range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action is supported by a confluence of factors. XRP investment products recorded approximately $119.6 million in net weekly inflows for the week ending 4 April 2026, their strongest weekly figure since mid-December 2025, with CoinShares data showing the total represented around 53% of all global crypto fund inflows that week (Seeking Alpha, 7 April 2026). Legislative momentum behind the CLARITY Act also underpins the move, as the US Senate returned from Easter recess on 13 April, with a Senate Banking Committee markup targeted for the last two weeks of April (FinTech Weekly, 13 April 2026). The bill, if advanced, would establish a clear statutory framework for digital assets, codifying the regulatory boundary between the SEC and the CFTC and resolving longstanding jurisdictional uncertainty that has weighed on institutional participation. An SEC roundtable on digital asset implementation is also scheduled for 16 April, adding a near-term policy focus for market participants (Bitcoin Gate, 7 April 2026).
Ripple price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view
As of 14 April 2026, third-party XRP price predictions reflect a sharply divided outlook, with near-term models pointing to a $1.15–$1.60 range for April, while longer-dated institutional targets extend to $2.80 by year-end. These forecasts are shaped primarily by CLARITY Act progress, ETF flow dynamics, and broader macroeconomic conditions.
Coinpedia (bearish April scenario)
Coinpedia flags $1.315 as the critical breakdown level for XRP in April 2026, warning that a confirmed close below this level could open a decline towards $1.269 and subsequently $1.20, while a reclaim of $1.335–$1.50 resistance would be required to restore bullish momentum. The publication notes that XRP has been hovering near the $1.31 support zone, with bearish momentum building across lower timeframes amid a failure to reclaim key resistance, as sellers maintain control of the short-term structure (Coinpedia, 30 March 2026).
CoinCodex (algorithmic April range)
CoinCodex's model places XRP in a $1.29–$1.49 average trading range for April 2026, with a broader 2026 full-year channel of $1.29–$2.06 and a December year-end estimate of $1.60. The model registers a bearish overall sentiment as of 13 April 2026, noting that 27 of 29 technical indicators signal bearish conditions, while the 14-day RSI sits at 43.62, reflecting a neutral position. The algorithm cites XRP's failure to reclaim the $1.40 level as a near-term impediment (CoinCodex, 13 April 2026).
247 Wall St. (April analyst split)
247 Wall St. reports that analysts are split between a downside April target of $1.15, contingent on $1.28 support breaking amid stalled CLARITY Act progress and prolonged geopolitical pressure, and an upside target of $1.60 should the CLARITY Act clear the Senate Banking Committee markup. The publication identifies three near-term swing events: the CLARITY Act markup, the FOMC meeting on 28–29 April, and any ceasefire developments, noting that these factors collectively could help determine whether XRP tests the upper or lower bound of the April range (247 Wall St., 4 April 2026).
Coinpedia (full-year 2026 outlook)
Coinpedia's longer-term 2026 model forecasts XRP trading between $3 and $6 for the full year, contingent on crypto market momentum improving and Ripple expanding banking partnerships via RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity (ODL). The analysis notes a potential recovery path towards $1.80–$2.20 in April if XRP reclaims the $1.40–$1.50 resistance zone, with an extended move to $2.60 possible under stronger momentum, as sellers show early signs of exhaustion near the $1.20–$1.30 demand zone (Coinpedia, 5 April 2026).
Yahoo Finance (Standard Chartered revised target)
Yahoo Finance reports that Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick cut the bank's year-end 2026 XRP target by 65% to $2.80 from the prior $8 forecast, following XRP's slide to $1.16 in February and a deterioration in spot ETF inflows. The bank maintains intermediate targets of $7 for 2027 and $12.60 for 2028, with a $28 target for 2030. Kendrick notes that the $2.80 figure represents a minimum expectation predicated solely on macroeconomic recovery, with the higher intermediate targets hinging on CLARITY Act passage and cumulative ETF inflows exceeding $4 billion (Yahoo Finance, 29 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
XRP price: Technical overview
The XRP/USD price trades at $1.373 as of 10:08am UTC on 14 April 2026, sitting just below the classic pivot at $1.414 after pulling back from the intraday high of $1.381, with the low of $1.323.
The moving average picture is mixed. The short-term cluster of 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sits at approximately $1.34 / $1.38 / $1.56 / $1.92, and price currently holds above the 20-day SMA while trading below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day SMAs, indicating that the longer-term structure remains bearish. The Hull moving average (9) at $1.36 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $1.34 both register buy signals, suggesting near-term stabilisation around current levels.
Momentum is broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index reads 52.1, placing it in neutral territory with no directional lean, while the average directional index at 8.9 reflects a weak trend environment, with price action more likely to be consolidating than impulsive at this stage.
On the topside, R1 at $1.53 is the nearest classic pivot reference; a daily close above this level could put R2 near $1.73 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot at $1.41 represents the first area of reference, followed by S1 at $1.22 as the next meaningful level should price fall below it (TradingView, 14 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Ripple price history (2024–2026)
XRP/USD’s price closed 2024 at $2.08, having surged from below $0.51 in mid-April 2024 in a move driven largely by post-US election enthusiasm and broader crypto market momentum that pushed prices above $1.12 by mid-November 2024 and ultimately lifted the token to a two-year high.
The rally extended into 2025, with XRP touching $3.10 in early October 2025 before sellers moved in. A sharp reversal pulled prices back towards the $2.32–$2.57 range through November, and XRP closed the year at $1.84 on 31 December 2025, down approximately 11.5% for the 2025 calendar year, despite the strength seen mid-year.
2026 has continued in the same downward direction. XRP opened the year at $1.88 on 1 January, briefly rising to $1.67 on 15 February amid renewed ETF inflow optimism, then slid steadily lower through March and into April as macro headwinds and regulatory uncertainty weighed. XRP closed at $1.38 on 14 April 2026, approximately 26.7% down year to date and 35.3% down year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com analyst view: Ripple
XRP's price trajectory over the past two years reflects both the token's sensitivity to regulatory developments and its capacity for sharp, momentum-driven moves. The prospect of CLARITY Act passage has periodically lifted prices, as clearer jurisdictional rules could broaden institutional participation and support ETF inflows. However, legislative timelines remain uncertain, and any prolonged delay could remove a key price catalyst and weigh on sentiment. Similarly, while XRP's use in cross-border payments via RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity gives it a tangible utility narrative, adoption growth has been gradual, and competing payment networks mean that real-world transaction volumes may not translate directly into sustained price appreciation.
The broader macro environment adds another layer of complexity. A softer US dollar and improving risk appetite have historically supported crypto assets, including XRP, yet elevated interest rates and persistent geopolitical uncertainty continue to dampen speculative inflows. XRP's correlation with Bitcoin also means that sector-wide sell-offs can quickly overwhelm any token-specific positive news, cutting both ways depending on broader market direction.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Ripple CFDs
As of 14 April 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Ripple CFDs shows 92.6% buyers and 7.4% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 85.2 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Ripple (2026)
- XRP trades at $1.373 as of 10:08am UTC on 14 April 2026, down approximately 26.7% year to date and 35.3% year on year, having peaked near $3.10 in October 2025.
- Key drivers include the CLARITY Act Senate markup scheduled for late April, the SEC digital asset roundtable on 16 April, ETF inflow dynamics, and XRP's cross-border payments utility via RippleNet and On-Demand Liquidity.
- Broader macro conditions, including US dollar direction, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments, continue to influence crypto sentiment, with XRP's high correlation to Bitcoin amplifying sector-wide moves in both directions.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
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Whether XRP is suitable for you depends on your objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and understanding of the market. The article does not provide investment advice and instead outlines both supportive and downside factors, including regulatory uncertainty, changing sentiment, and volatility across crypto markets. XRP has shown the capacity for large price moves in both directions, so anyone considering exposure should understand the risks and research the asset carefully before making a decision.
Can I trade Ripple CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Ripple CFDs on Capital.com. Trading crypto CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.