Ripple price prediction | RLUSD Rollout Progress

Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.41 on Capital.com's quote feed as of 9:46am UTC on 27 April 2026, within an intraday range of $1.42–$1.45. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes amid a mix of regulatory and ecosystem developments. The SEC and CFTC jointly classified XRP as a digital commodity on 17 March 2026, formally resolving a five-year legal dispute with Ripple Labs and removing the securities-law overhang that had weighed on the token (Yahoo Finance, 1 April 2026). Separately, Ripple has progressed the full-scale rollout of its RLUSD stablecoin across the XRP Ledger and Ethereum, with cumulative spot XRP ETF inflows surpassing $1.50 billion by early March 2026 and Goldman Sachs allocating nearly $154 million to XRP ETFs as network transaction volumes hit record highs (Ripple, 17 April 2026). Wider crypto market sentiment registered a Fear & Greed score of 33 on 26 April 2026, which Donamics Capital described as a state of fear, while spot Bitcoin ETFs and XRP-related products continued to record net positive inflows in the preceding weeks (Cryptonews, 7 April 2026).

Ripple forecasts diverge as RLUSD rollout stays in focus

As of 27 April 2026, third-party XRP price predictions reflect divergent near-term views shaped by technical structure, ETF flow momentum, CLARITY Act progress and broader macro conditions. The following targets summarise estimates from recognised crypto research and data platforms.

Coinpedia (late-April technical range)

Coinpedia identifies $1.41 as a key near-term support level after XRP slipped below $1.46, with the 30-day rolling VWAP at $1.37 acting as a secondary floor. It says XRP would need to reclaim $1.46 before any meaningful rally could develop, with an upside path towards $1.55 – $1.57 opening only on a clean break above that level and continued XRP ETF inflows and firmer sentiment (Coinpedia, 19 April 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic short-term model)

CoinCodex projects XRP at $1.43 by 26 April 2026, with a full-year 2026 range of $1.39 – $2.22 and a December-end target of $1.66. The model cites a neutral 14-day RSI reading of 54.45, Bitcoin halving cycle dynamics and digital commodity classification as the main structural inputs behind that annual range (CoinCodex, 26 April 2026).

Changelly (April – May monthly range)

Changelly places XRP's April 2026 range at $1.40 – $1.42 with an average of $1.41, and projects the May range widening to $1.40 – $1.60 with an average of $1.50. The model points to limited near-term upside in April while flagging May as the month when momentum could expand, with an implied potential return of 12.2% from current levels (Changelly, 25 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (April best-month performance note)

Yahoo Finance reports that April 2026 had already delivered 10% upside for XRP over the prior week as of 20 April, outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana over that period. It identified three catalysts for the move: XRP ETF inflow momentum, CLARITY Act Senate committee progress and improved XRP/BTC ratio dynamics (Yahoo Finance, 20 April 2026).

Standard Chartered (revised macro-conditional target)

Standard Chartered revised its XRP price target down to $2.80 for 2026 from a prior estimate of $8, citing macroeconomic headwinds including Federal Reserve rate policy and geopolitical uncertainty as the main reasons for the downgrade. The $2.80 figure is described as a moderate-conditions scenario and remains conditional on the CLARITY Act clearing the Senate Banking Committee (Yahoo Finance, 20 February 2026).

Across the 18 – 27 April 2026 window, near-term estimates cluster around $1.41 – $1.57 in technically driven models, while macro-conditional outlooks extend towards $2.80. CLARITY Act progress, XRP ETF inflows and Federal Reserve policy appear repeatedly as the main swing factors across sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: Technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.41 as of 9:46am UTC on 27 April 2026, sitting just below the short-term moving average cluster, where the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.43 and the 50-day SMA at $1.39 bracket the current price. The 20-day SMA at $1.40 and 30-day SMA at $1.38 both carry buy signals on TradingView's indicator suite, while the 100-day SMA at $1.47 and the 200-day SMA at $1.83 remain above the current price and register sell readings, reflecting the broader longer-term overhang.

Momentum remains mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 52.08, a neutral level that sits in the mid-range without bias towards either extreme, according to TradingView. The average directional index (ADX) at 18.04 suggests the prevailing trend lacks conviction, as readings below 20 are generally associated with a range-bound or consolidating environment.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $1.53 is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would bring R2 near $1.73 into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at $1.41 sits close to the current price, with S1 at $1.22 as the next reference if that floor gives way, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price trading near $0.52, during a prolonged consolidation phase that kept the token range-bound between roughly $0.44 and $0.65 for much of mid-2024. A sharper move came in late October 2024, when XRP began climbing from around $0.52 and accelerated through November as broader crypto sentiment improved. By 23 November 2024, XRP had surged to an intraday high of $1.64, more than tripling in under a month.

That momentum carried into December 2024, with XRP touching $2.73 on 17 December before pulling back to close the year at $2.08 on 31 December 2024. The token opened 2026 on a strong note, reaching an intraday peak of $2.42 on 6 January 2026, but sold off steadily through late January and February, sliding from $1.92 on 23 January to an intraday low of $1.12 on 5 February 2026, marking the sharpest single-session drawdown in the dataset.

XRP recovered through March and into April 2026, climbing back towards $1.61 on 17 March before easing again. XRP closed at $1.42 on 27 April 2026, approximately 31.7% lower year to date and 36.9% lower year on year than the 27 April 2025 close of $2.26.