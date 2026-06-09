Solana price prediction | ETF Inflows Lag Sell-Off

Solana (SOL/USD) is trading at $66.37 as of 2:48pm UTC on 8 June 2026, within an intraday range of $61.53–$67.04. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Selling pressure has persisted across the broader crypto market, with Bitcoin also retreating toward the low-$60,000s amid cautious macro sentiment (CNBC, 3 June 2026).SOL has broken below the previously cited $80 and $70 support levels that analysts had flagged as key thresholds (Investing.com, 18 May 2026). Spot Solana ETF products, which had accumulated approximately $1.45bn in total cumulative inflows since launch, have not yet provided a sufficient counterweight to the broader market downturn (OpenPR, 13 March 2026). Institutional demand appears insufficient so far to stabilise prices near current levels.

Solana: ETF inflows and technicals shape third-party targets

As of 8 June 2026, third-party SOL price predictions show a wide forecast range for 2026, shaped by persistent macro headwinds, bearish moving-average signals and the extent to which spot ETF inflows can support demand.

CoinCodex (algorithmic year model)

CoinCodex models a full-year 2026 trading channel for SOL of $65.35–$115.56, with an annualised average of $99.28 and a year-end target of $99.24. The model notes 30 bearish and four bullish technical signals as of that date. Its 14-day RSI reading of 15.28 indicates an oversold condition, while all daily simple and exponential moving averages sit above the current price (CoinCodex, 7 June 2026).

Changelly (moving-average consensus)

Changelly sets SOL's full-year 2026 range at $84.30–$100.21, with a year-average of approximately $92.26. The model draws on moving-average signals across the four-hour, daily and weekly timeframes, with December 2026 carrying its highest monthly average at approximately $100.08 (Changelly, 7 June 2026).

Coinpedia (fundamental and technical outlook)

Coinpedia places SOL's full-year 2026 trading range at $75–$200. It identifies $97 as the critical near-term resistance level that a sustained recovery would need to clear before targeting $116. The analysis cites cumulative spot ETF net inflows of approximately $974.68m and ongoing on-chain fee generation from protocols including Pump.fun and Jupiter as underlying demand anchors. It also suggests that a failure to reclaim $97 could leave SOL exposed to further downside toward $60 (Coinpedia, 3 June 2026).

Yahoo Finance (cycle analysis, contributor)

A Yahoo Finance contributor analysis noted that SOL was trading near $82, with a market capitalisation close to $48bn. It framed any recovery as contingent on Bitcoin stabilising and broader risk-on conditions returning. The piece highlighted Solana's position as a high-throughput layer-1 network with growing stablecoin liquidity and a developing DeFi base as structural positives, without assigning a specific price target (Yahoo Finance, 29 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, full-year algorithmic targets for SOL converge in the $65–$200 band. The common threads are a deeply oversold RSI, all major moving averages above price, and ETF inflows that have not yet offset sustained selling pressure.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOL price: technical overview

The SOL/USD price is trading at $66.37 as of 2:48pm UTC on 8 June 2026, below its key moving-average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at approximately $78, $84, $85 and $102, respectively. With price beneath all four levels, the daily timeframe remains in a bearish alignment. The Hull moving average (9) at $61.68 is the only moving average currently below price, according to TradingView data.

Momentum remains weak. The 14-day RSI registers 28.21, a reading consistent with oversold conditions, while the ADX (14) at 42.99 indicates an established and directionally strong trend is in place – in this case to the downside.

To the upside, the classic pivot point (P) at $86.86 is the first reference above current price. A daily close back above that level would put the R1 zone near $93.85 in view. Beyond there, R2 at $105.37 aligns broadly with the 100- and 200-day SMA shelf between $85 and $102.

On the downside, S1 at $75.34 marks the nearest classic pivot support, with S2 at $68.35 the next meaningful reference below. S3 sits further out near $49.84. The current last price of $66.37 places SOL within the S1-S2 corridor, while the intraday low of $61.53 is approaching S3 territory (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Solana price history (2024–2026)

SOL/USD’s price opened June 2024 around $163, having climbed sharply from late 2023 lows as broader crypto sentiment improved and anticipation of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals in the US lifted the wider market. From there, SOL pulled back through the summer, dipping to around $111 on 5 August 2024 amid a global equity sell-off triggered by an unwinding of yen carry trades, before recovering to roughly $130 by the end of September.

The main rally came in Q4 2024, with SOL rising to around $295 on 19 January 2025 – its all-time high – supported by post-US election risk appetite, memecoin activity on the Solana network, and renewed institutional interest. That peak proved short-lived. SOL spent most of early 2025 unwinding those gains, and by mid-2025 was trading back in the $145–$175 range amid fading speculative momentum.

2026 brought a sharper deterioration. SOL opened the year near $127, rallied briefly to around $148 in mid-January, then slid steadily through the first half of the year. It fell below $100 in February and continued lower through spring and early summer. As of 8 June 2026, SOL is trading near $66.37, approximately 47.8% down year to date and around 77.5% below its all-time high.