Cardano (ADA/USD) is trading at $0.244 as of 2:31pm UTC on 14 April 2026, within an intraday range of $0.236–$0.249. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action reflects a combination of protocol-level developments and broader macro pressure on risk assets. On 11–12 April 2026, the Cardano development team confirmed that Protocol 11 (the 'van Rossem hard fork') remains on schedule for a late-June 2026 mainnet launch after it resolved a memory regression identified in the 10.7 node pre-release – causing approximately 6 GB of additional RAM usage over a 15-day benchmarking window – and prepared a patched 10.7.1 release (Phemex, 11 April 2026). Separately, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson publicly contested a governance proposal to allocate approximately 14 million ADA ($3.3m) to event spending, instead calling for permanent global community hubs; the community subsequently voted against the proposal through Cardano's decentralised governance system (U.Today, 12 April 2026). The broader crypto market has traded with elevated sensitivity to US trade policy in April 2026, with tariff uncertainty continuing to weigh on risk appetite across digital assets, while open interest on ADA derivatives rose 3.68% to $435.15m as of 13 April, pointing to active positioning ahead of the protocol upgrade (CoinMarketCap, 12 April 2026).

Cardano price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 14 April 2026, third-party ADA price predictions reflect differing assumptions around the Protocol 11 hard fork timeline, institutional access via ETF inclusion, on-chain activity, and broader crypto market sentiment.

CoinCodex (algorithmic year-end model)

CoinCodex places ADA within a full-year 2026 trading range of $0.1926–$0.2576, with a December 2026 central estimate of $0.2118. The model indicates a bearish technical backdrop, with 26 of 34 indicators signalling downside pressure, as the 50-day SMA of $0.2674 and 200-day SMA of $0.4378 both sit above the current price, while the 14-day RSI at 39.72 indicates neutral momentum (CoinCodex, 13 April 2026).

Changelly (monthly range model)

Changelly sets an April 2026 range of $0.236–$0.247, with an average of $0.242, before projecting a recovery through the second half of the year, with a June 2026 average of $0.285, a September 2026 peak of $0.419, and a November 2026 average of $0.447. The model cites improving risk appetite and Cardano development milestones as the primary drivers of the projected second-half increase, while flagging wide monthly dispersion throughout the year (Changelly, 12 April 2026).

Coinpedia (on-chain analysis with scenario framework)

Coinpedia notes that ADA holds $0.23 support, with $0.27 as immediate resistance and $0.33 as the key breakout level. It adds that a confirmed move above $0.33 could open a path towards $0.40–$0.50 in the near term. The analysis, published on 2 April 2026, cites stablecoin supply on the Cardano network more than doubling year on year, whale accumulation intensifying since early March, and on-chain activity stabilising after a prolonged decline as the three supporting conditions for a potential recovery (Coinpedia, 3 April 2026).

Coinpedia (annual scenario table)

Coinpedia's longer-range consensus table presents a 2026 annual average of $3 within a $2.75–$3.25 range, derived from a multi-scenario blended view. In a bullish case, where scalability upgrades, Midnight privacy integrations, and capital inflows converge, ADA is projected to trade between $2.50–$5, while a downside scenario, where adoption lags development or macro conditions deteriorate, would keep ADA below $1.50 for the year (Coinpedia, 31 March 2026).

Takeaway: year-end 2026 estimates across these sources span from $0.2118 at the lower end of the CoinCodex algorithmic model to $5 in Coinpedia's bullish scenario, with technically anchored near-term targets clustering in the $0.24–$0.50 range. Protocol 11 hard fork delivery, ETF-linked institutional inflows, and developer activity are the common swing factors cited across sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ADA price: Technical overview

The ADA/USD price is trading at $0.244 as of 2:31pm UTC on 14 April 2026, below its full moving-average stack on the daily chart. According to TradingView, all 12 tracked moving averages carry a sell signal, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at $0.2475 / $0.2602 / $0.2945 / $0.4157, each sitting above the current price and reinforcing the prevailing downtrend structure.

Momentum indicators present a mixed but predominantly cautious picture. The 14-day RSI reads 45.33, sitting in neutral territory and below the 50 midpoint, while the ADX (14) registers 12.42, a level that TradingView’s data characterises as reflecting a weak or absent trend. The Hull moving average (9) at $0.2417 is the sole indicator returning a buy signal, and the MACD (12, 26) level of −041 also reads as a buy, though it remains in negative territory.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $0.2803 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level could bring R2 near $0.3189 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $0.2566 marks initial support, with S1 at $0.2180 the next reference should that level give way (TradingView, 14 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Cardano price history (2024–2026)

ADA/USD’s price opened April 2024 near $0.46, remaining broadly range-bound through mid-year before a sharp post-US election rally in November 2024 carried it from around $0.33 to a close of $0.845 on 31 December 2024.

2025 began with further momentum. ADA climbed through January to close above $1 on 21 January 2025, before a volatile March saw the coin spike to a two-year intraday high of $1.147 on 2 March 2025, followed by a steep reversal. The remainder of 2025 was largely a story of gradual unwinding. ADA traded back through the $0.90s in August and September, shed further ground in Q4, and closed the year at $0.334 on 31 December 2025.

The 2026 calendar year opened at $0.357 on 1 January, with ADA briefly recovering to a January high near $0.437 before a sustained decline set in. The coin has traded broadly between $0.24 and $0.36 since late March 2026.

ADA closed at $0.245 on 14 April 2026, approximately 31.4% down year to date and 61.5% down year on year.