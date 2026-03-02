Gold news
Trading Gold as it Reaches $4,700
The technical overview remains volatile in the face of the geopolitical event, and in sentiment it’s a story of heavy to extreme long bias among traders both large and small.
10:02, 6 April 2026
Gold stabilises after selloff, but risks remain
Rising yields and expectations of less rate cuts from the Federal Reserve continue to limit the upside in gold despite the risk-on mood.
09:18, 1 April 2026
Gold price forecast: Fed pressure, Hormuz disruption
Gold spot has come under pressure as higher inflation expectations, a firmer US dollar and shifting Fed rate expectations offset support typically associated with geopolitical risk. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party Gold price targets.
11:43, 26 March 2026
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:21, 26 March 2026
Market Mondays: markets on edge as Middle East conflict reaches critical juncture
Markets face a binary outcome as Trump imposes a timeline for Iran to unblock the Strait of Hormuz
13:51, 23 March 2026
Gold price forecast: FOMC and Kharg Island risks
Gold is trading near $5,000 as markets assess the FOMC outlook, softer US dollar conditions and ongoing disruption risks linked to Iran’s Kharg Island oil export facilities. Explore third-party Gold price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
11:26, 17 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock Dominates Markets as Central Banks Face Stagflation Dilemma
Markets remain focused on the developments in the Middle East as central banks will be put on the spotlight this week.
12:34, 16 March 2026
Gold price forecast: Softer CPI, DXY firmer
Gold (XAU/USD) trades near $5,190 after softer US CPI, with DXY around 99.45 and Brent above $80. January gold ETF inflows totalled $18.7bn, according to the WGC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party Gold price targets and technical analysis.
09:30, 13 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets on edge as Middle East escalation triggers oil shock and policy uncertainty
Oil prices jump higher as Iran elects a new leader, dragging out the conflict as the Strait of Hormuz faces continued disruption.
11:25, 9 March 2026
Market Mondays: Energy Shock, Risk-Off Sentiment and a Shifting Tech Narrative
Risk-off flows spread through markets as the escalation of attacks in the Middle East increases the risk premium.
13:02, 2 March 2026