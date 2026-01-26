Silver news
Silver price forecast: Rising yields, stronger dollar
Silver spot has come under pressure as higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and softer industrial demand have weighed on prices in March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party Silver price targets and technical analysis.
11:31, 26 March 2026
Gold safe haven status questioned as selloff continues in precious metals
Precious metals struggle to find their footing as rising yields weigh on their appeal despite rising geopolitical risks.
07:21, 26 March 2026
Silver price forecast: Firmer dollar, softer gold
Silver is trading against a backdrop of a firmer US dollar, softer gold futures and ongoing US tariff uncertainty, factors that continue to influence broader precious-metals pricing. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party silver price targets.
11:08, 17 March 2026
Silver price forecast: China export curbs tighten supply
Silver (XAG/USD) is trading near $86.93 as China’s 2026 export curbs may be tightening supply, while DXY holds around 99.4 and US CPI is 2.4% y/y. Explore third-party silver price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:29, 16 March 2026
Market Mondays: Markets Rattled as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Markets digest the latest ruling on Trump's tariffs and how the administration may look for other avenues to impose higher duties.
11:32, 23 February 2026
Market Mondays: Volatility Dominates as Precious Metals Lead the Narrative
Markets trade with caution after the recent volatility as traders await the latest employment and inflation data from the US.
11:36, 9 February 2026
Trading Silver’s 35% Pullback
Volatile technical overview has given conformist breakout strategies the clear edge as of late, while in sentiment it remains a majority buy story.
09:06, 2 February 2026
Markets enter a correction phase as volatility rises and geopolitical risks re-emerge
Markets selloff across the board as investors de-risk and balance their portfolios heading into the weekend
11:58, 30 January 2026
Gold and Silver forecast: Precious metals surge as confidence in the dollar frays
Gold and Silver surge into the new week as rising market uncertainty drives investors to seek refuge in precious metals.
10:20, 26 January 2026
Trading Gold as it Breaches $5,000
Technical overview remains very much volatile for the precious metal as it seemingly goes parabolic, and traders both large (CoT) and small (retail) remain majority buy.
05:41, 26 January 2026