Silver spot (XAG/USD) is trading at $69.748 as of 9:37am UTC on 24 March 2026, near the top of today's intraday range of $61.55–$70.346. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on silver has stemmed from a confluence of macro headwinds: rising US Treasury yields, with 2-year yields at 3.90% and 10-year yields at 4.38% after three consecutive weeks of bond losses, reducing the appeal of non-yielding metals (Trading Economics, 24 March 2026); a stronger US dollar weighing on commodity demand from international buyers (AInvest, 23 March 2026); and softer industrial demand expectations, particularly from China's electronics and solar manufacturing sectors (Reuters, 19 February 2026). Geopolitical tensions tied to the US–Iran conflict have added inflation concerns via higher crude oil prices, further dampening Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before easing policy (Sky News, 18 March 2026).

Silver price forecast 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 24 March 2026, third-party Silver predictions span one of the widest ranges on record, reflecting sharp disagreement over whether the January 2026 peak at $121/oz marked a durable high or a temporary setback within a longer structural bull market.

UBS (pessimistic institutional year-end target)

UBS holds a year-end 2026 target of $85/oz, the most cautious among major institutional forecasters, and projects a peak near $100/oz around mid-2026 before a pullback to $85/oz by March 2027. Strategists flag declining ETF long positions and lower COMEX open interest as signs that investors are growing less enthusiastic about silver, noting that the metal 'is not preferred in uncertain times' (Investing.com, 5 March 2026).

Commerzbank (mid-year price estimate)

Commerzbank sets a mid-2026 price estimate of $92/oz for XAG/USD, sitting just above UBS's year-end level and implying only a modest recovery from early-March levels near $72/oz. The bank's assessment reflects caution around the Federal Reserve's revised 2026 dot plot, which, as of March, reduced projected rate cuts to one, keeping the dollar and Treasury yields elevated as headwinds for non-yielding metals (Finance Magnates, 20 March 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic near-term and year-end model)

CoinCodex flags $56.82/oz as its near-term bearish signal level based on current sentiment readings, while projecting a recovery towards $83.92/oz by year-end 2026. Its longer-dated model extends to $96.63/oz by end-2026 under a more bullish scenario, rising to $116.36/oz by end-2030, with tight supply deficits and electrification demand cited as the primary structural supports (Canadian Mining Report, 19 March 2026).

Finance Magnates (full-spectrum institutional range)

Finance Magnates sets out the broadest institutional range for 2026, spanning from UBS's $85/oz year-end base to Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer's $135–$309/oz scenario targets, the latter derived from historical gold-to-silver ratio compression at 32:1 and 14:1 respectively. Independent analysts cited in the same report place $185–$260/oz as plausible under a sustained physical shortage thesis, while $120/oz is flagged as the first major technical target should prices break above $94/oz with conviction (Finance Magnates, 10 March 2026).

Takeaway: institutional year-end targets from March 2026 cluster between $85/oz (UBS) and $92/oz (Commerzbank), while scenario-based and algorithm-driven models extend from $56.82/oz on the downside to $309/oz on the upside; the Federal Reserve's hawkish hold and elevated Treasury yields are the common near-term constraints cited across sources.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Silver futures: Technical overview

Silver futures trade at $69.748 as of 9:37am UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below its entire short- and medium-term moving average stack, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs descending at approximately $82/$86/$73/$57. Every MA from the 10-day through to the 50-day SMA signals sell, underlining that price is in a well-established downtrend from the January 2026 highs; only the 200-day SMA and the Hull moving average (9) at $66.71 signal buy, suggesting a potential longer-term floor in the vicinity of current levels.

The 14-day RSI sits at 35.7, in lower-neutral territory and not yet at a classically oversold extreme, offering limited immediate momentum support for a recovery. The ADX at 24.8 sits just below the 25 threshold associated with an established trend, indicating that the downside move retains directional conviction but has not yet fully matured.

On the topside, the classic pivot at $83.98 is the first meaningful reference level to reclaim; a convincing daily close above that level would put the R1 pivot near $104.07 in view as the next resistance zone. The R2 area around $114.84 would come into focus only after a sustained break above R1.

On pullbacks, initial support rests near the classic S1 at $73.21, which sits just above today's intraday range low of $61.55. Losing the $73 area on a daily close basis would risk a move towards S2 at $53.12, with the 200-day SMA at $56.93 acting as the intervening structural shelf (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Silver spot price history (2024–2026)

The Silver spot price opened March 2024 near $24.68/oz, trading in a relatively tight range through the first quarter before breaking higher in April, briefly touching $29.81/oz on 12 April 2024 on a wave of safe-haven and industrial demand.

Prices held broadly in the $27–$32 range through mid-2024, then pushed further in the fourth quarter, closing 2024 at $28.91/oz. The real momentum came in 2025: XAG/USD opened the year near $29/oz and accelerated steadily throughout, underpinned by rising industrial demand, dollar softness, and investor inflows into precious metals. April 2025 saw a brief dip to around $28.47/oz amid trade-related uncertainty, but the metal recovered strongly, closing 2025 at $71.65/oz, a gain of approximately 147% over the year.

The rally extended sharply into 2026, with silver hitting an all-time high of $121.69/oz intraday on 29 January 2026. That spike proved short-lived: prices crashed roughly 27.5% in a single session on 30 January, closing near $85.29/oz, and the sell-off continued through March as rising bond yields, a stronger US dollar, and reduced rate-cut expectations weighed heavily on the metal.

XAG/USD closed at $69.86/oz on 24 March 2026, approximately 3.9% down year to date, but 112.0% up year on year.