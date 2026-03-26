Silver price forecast: Rising yields, stronger dollarSilver spot has come under pressure as higher US Treasury yields, a stronger US dollar and softer industrial demand have weighed on prices in March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party Silver price targets and technical analysis.
Silver spot (XAG/USD) is trading at $69.748 as of 9:37am UTC on 24 March 2026, near the top of today's intraday range of $61.55–$70.346. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Pressure on silver has stemmed from a confluence of macro headwinds: rising US Treasury yields, with 2-year yields at 3.90% and 10-year yields at 4.38% after three consecutive weeks of bond losses, reducing the appeal of non-yielding metals (Trading Economics, 24 March 2026); a stronger US dollar weighing on commodity demand from international buyers (AInvest, 23 March 2026); and softer industrial demand expectations, particularly from China's electronics and solar manufacturing sectors (Reuters, 19 February 2026). Geopolitical tensions tied to the US–Iran conflict have added inflation concerns via higher crude oil prices, further dampening Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the central bank needs to see more progress on inflation before easing policy (Sky News, 18 March 2026).
Silver price forecast 2026-2030: Analyst price target view
As of 24 March 2026, third-party Silver predictions span one of the widest ranges on record, reflecting sharp disagreement over whether the January 2026 peak at $121/oz marked a durable high or a temporary setback within a longer structural bull market.
UBS (pessimistic institutional year-end target)
UBS holds a year-end 2026 target of $85/oz, the most cautious among major institutional forecasters, and projects a peak near $100/oz around mid-2026 before a pullback to $85/oz by March 2027. Strategists flag declining ETF long positions and lower COMEX open interest as signs that investors are growing less enthusiastic about silver, noting that the metal 'is not preferred in uncertain times' (Investing.com, 5 March 2026).
Commerzbank (mid-year price estimate)
Commerzbank sets a mid-2026 price estimate of $92/oz for XAG/USD, sitting just above UBS's year-end level and implying only a modest recovery from early-March levels near $72/oz. The bank's assessment reflects caution around the Federal Reserve's revised 2026 dot plot, which, as of March, reduced projected rate cuts to one, keeping the dollar and Treasury yields elevated as headwinds for non-yielding metals (Finance Magnates, 20 March 2026).
CoinCodex (algorithmic near-term and year-end model)
CoinCodex flags $56.82/oz as its near-term bearish signal level based on current sentiment readings, while projecting a recovery towards $83.92/oz by year-end 2026. Its longer-dated model extends to $96.63/oz by end-2026 under a more bullish scenario, rising to $116.36/oz by end-2030, with tight supply deficits and electrification demand cited as the primary structural supports (Canadian Mining Report, 19 March 2026).
Finance Magnates (full-spectrum institutional range)
Finance Magnates sets out the broadest institutional range for 2026, spanning from UBS's $85/oz year-end base to Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer's $135–$309/oz scenario targets, the latter derived from historical gold-to-silver ratio compression at 32:1 and 14:1 respectively. Independent analysts cited in the same report place $185–$260/oz as plausible under a sustained physical shortage thesis, while $120/oz is flagged as the first major technical target should prices break above $94/oz with conviction (Finance Magnates, 10 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Silver futures: Technical overview
Silver futures trade at $69.748 as of 9:37am UTC on 24 March 2026, sitting below its entire short- and medium-term moving average stack, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs descending at approximately $82/$86/$73/$57. Every MA from the 10-day through to the 50-day SMA signals sell, underlining that price is in a well-established downtrend from the January 2026 highs; only the 200-day SMA and the Hull moving average (9) at $66.71 signal buy, suggesting a potential longer-term floor in the vicinity of current levels.
The 14-day RSI sits at 35.7, in lower-neutral territory and not yet at a classically oversold extreme, offering limited immediate momentum support for a recovery. The ADX at 24.8 sits just below the 25 threshold associated with an established trend, indicating that the downside move retains directional conviction but has not yet fully matured.
On the topside, the classic pivot at $83.98 is the first meaningful reference level to reclaim; a convincing daily close above that level would put the R1 pivot near $104.07 in view as the next resistance zone. The R2 area around $114.84 would come into focus only after a sustained break above R1.
On pullbacks, initial support rests near the classic S1 at $73.21, which sits just above today's intraday range low of $61.55. Losing the $73 area on a daily close basis would risk a move towards S2 at $53.12, with the 200-day SMA at $56.93 acting as the intervening structural shelf (TradingView, 24 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Silver spot price history (2024–2026)
The Silver spot price opened March 2024 near $24.68/oz, trading in a relatively tight range through the first quarter before breaking higher in April, briefly touching $29.81/oz on 12 April 2024 on a wave of safe-haven and industrial demand.
Prices held broadly in the $27–$32 range through mid-2024, then pushed further in the fourth quarter, closing 2024 at $28.91/oz. The real momentum came in 2025: XAG/USD opened the year near $29/oz and accelerated steadily throughout, underpinned by rising industrial demand, dollar softness, and investor inflows into precious metals. April 2025 saw a brief dip to around $28.47/oz amid trade-related uncertainty, but the metal recovered strongly, closing 2025 at $71.65/oz, a gain of approximately 147% over the year.
The rally extended sharply into 2026, with silver hitting an all-time high of $121.69/oz intraday on 29 January 2026. That spike proved short-lived: prices crashed roughly 27.5% in a single session on 30 January, closing near $85.29/oz, and the sell-off continued through March as rising bond yields, a stronger US dollar, and reduced rate-cut expectations weighed heavily on the metal.
XAG/USD closed at $69.86/oz on 24 March 2026, approximately 3.9% down year to date, but 112.0% up year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Silver price outlook: Capital.com analysis
Silver's dramatic run from around $29/oz at the start of 2025 to an all-time high of $121.69/oz intraday on 29 January 2026 reflects a convergence of structural and cyclical tailwinds, including persistent annual supply deficits, strong retail and institutional investment demand, and growing industrial usage tied to solar energy and electronics manufacturing. That said, the subsequent pullback to current levels near $69.75/oz illustrates the metal's well-documented volatility; silver's smaller market relative to gold means price swings in either direction can be amplified, and the same industrial demand exposure that supported the rally can become a headwind if global growth slows or thrifting in the photovoltaic sector accelerates.
Looking at the current environment, elevated US Treasury yields and a resilient dollar continue to weigh on non-yielding assets like silver, and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on rate cuts limits a key catalyst for precious metals broadly. On the other hand, if inflation proves stickier than expected or geopolitical tensions escalate further, silver's dual identity as both an industrial input and a haven asset could draw renewed buying interest. The balance of these forces suggests that the market remains sensitive to macro data releases and central bank communications.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Silver CFDs
As of 24 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Silver spot CFDs shows 82.6% long and 17.4% short, putting buyers ahead by 65.2 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavy-buy, one-sided-towards-longs territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Silver price 2026
- As of 9:37am UTC on 24 March 2026, XAG/USD trades at $69.748, down roughly 3.9% year to date but 112% higher year on year.
- Key headwinds include elevated US Treasury yields, a resilient dollar, and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on rate cuts, all weighing on non-yielding metals.
- Structural supports include a projected sixth consecutive annual supply deficit, persistent industrial demand from solar and electronics sectors, and ongoing investor interest in silver as a haven asset.
- Gold and silver fell over 20% in March 2026, the steepest monthly decline in 45 years, driven by rising bond yields and dollar strength amid US–Iran geopolitical tensions.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most silver?
Silver isn’t a stock or a company, so no single person or entity 'owns' silver spot in the way investors can own shares. The silver market is made up of physical holders, exchange-traded product investors, mining companies, industrial users and speculative traders. Large bullion banks, institutions and state-linked buyers can influence flows, but ownership remains fragmented. In market terms, traders usually focus more on positioning, ETF flows and futures open interest than on any single owner.
What is the 5-year silver price forecast?
A five-year silver forecast remains highly uncertain because prices depend on several moving parts, including US interest rates, the dollar, industrial demand and investor flows. Based on the article’s third-party forecasts, views range widely even over shorter periods, which underlines how difficult long-term projections can be. Structural support may come from supply deficits and demand linked to solar and electronics, while higher yields or weaker growth could limit upside over time.
Is silver spot a good asset to trade or invest in?
Whether silver spot is a good asset to trade or invest in depends on a person’s objectives, risk tolerance and time horizon. The article shows that silver can offer upside when industrial demand and investor interest strengthen, but it can also move sharply lower when yields rise and the US dollar firms. That combination may appeal to some market participants, but it also means silver carries material volatility and may not suit every approach.
Could silver go up or down?
Silver could move in either direction, and the article presents arguments for both outcomes. On one side, supply deficits, industrial demand and haven interest may support prices. On the other, elevated Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and cautious Federal Reserve policy may continue to weigh on non-yielding metals. Technical levels also suggest the market remains sensitive to breaks in either direction, which means future price action may depend heavily on incoming macroeconomic and policy data.
Should I invest in silver?
That’s a personal decision rather than a general rule, and the article does not provide investment advice. Silver may interest some investors because of its dual role as an industrial metal and a precious metal, but its price history also shows sharp swings and periods of heavy drawdown. Anyone considering exposure would usually need to assess their own financial circumstances, risk tolerance and investment goals, and understand that past performance does not guarantee future results.
Can I trade silver spot CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Silver CFDs on Capital.com. Trading commodity CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.