Silver (XAG/USD) is trading at $90.95 per troy ounce as of 2:27pm UTC on 16 March 2026, near the upper bound of today's intraday range of $77.46-$85.30 on Capital.com's platform. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Pressure on silver reflects a firmer US Dollar Index, which Trading Economics reported at 100.2 on 16 March 2026, as resilient US economic data and a patient Federal Reserve have supported the greenback (Trading Economics, 16 March 2026). Gold futures (GCJ26) fell 1.35% on the same day, pointing to broader precious-metals weakness rather than silver-specific selling (CME Group, 16 March 2026). Meanwhile, silver's dual role as both an industrial and a safe-haven metal keeps it sensitive to shifts in global growth expectations, as reported across multiple wire services in March 2026 (Reuters, 10 February 2026).

Silver price forecast 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 16 March 2026, third-party Silver predictions reflect a wide spectrum of views, shaped by COMEX physical supply tightness, industrial demand dynamics, the gold-to-silver ratio, and US tariff policy. The targets below summarise the most recent institutional and specialist projections available.

J.P. Morgan Global Research (annual average forecast)

J.P. Morgan Global Research sets its 2026 annual average silver price target at $81/oz, more than double silver's 2025 average, with quarterly projections ranging from $84/oz in Q1 to $85/oz in Q4. Commodity strategist Gregory Shearer cites multi-year structural deficits, Section 232 tariff-related inventory disruption, and strong Chinese and Indian retail investment demand as the primary supports for the call (TheStreet, 20 February 2026).

Bank of America Global Research (scenario range)

Bank of America head of metals research Michael Widmer sets a scenario target range of $135-$309/oz for silver in 2026, with the $135 level derived by applying the 2011 gold-to-silver ratio low of 32:1 to current gold prices, and $309 derived from the 1980 extreme ratio of 14:1. Widmer frames the range as scenario analysis rather than a point forecast, noting that a sharp recession that cuts industrial demand and green-energy capex remains the primary downside risk to the thesis (Yahoo Finance, 28 February 2026).

Finance Magnates (institutional range overview)

Finance Magnates reports that silver was testing $90/oz on 10 March 2026, having risen 161% year on year, and frames the institutional forecast range as spanning from J.P. Morgan's $81 average to Bank of America's $309 bull case. The outlet identifies $90-$94 as the current upper consolidation band, $80 as the mid-channel 50-day EMA support, and $60 as the bear-scenario target near the 200-day EMA. It adds that a retest of the January all-time high at $121.62 would become the base bull case if $94 is cleared (Finance Magnates, 10 March 2026).

Forex24.pro (weekly technical forecast)

Forex24.pro's weekly technical forecast for the 16-20 March 2026 session identifies support near $80.50 as the first level to watch in an ongoing bearish correction within a broader ascending channel, with moving averages still signalling a bullish medium-term trend. The outlet sets an upside target above $105.65 if price rebounds from that support and breaks above $92.05, while flagging that a sustained close below $65.05 would invalidate the bullish structure (Forex24.pro, 14 March 2026).

Takeaway: Across these sources, silver predictions converge on $80-$92 as the near-term trading range, with J.P. Morgan anchoring the institutional consensus near $81 as an annual average, Bank of America's ratio-driven scenarios extending the bull case to $135-$309, and technical analysts identifying $92-$94 as the key breakout level for a retest of January's $121.62 record high.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Silver price: Technical overview

Silver spot prices trades at $90.954 as of 2:27pm UTC on 16 March 2026, sitting above the classic pivot at $83.984 but well below a dense moving-average cluster where the 10-, 20-, 30- and 50-day SMAs converge between $82.836 and $86.050, all of which are generating sell signals. The longer-dated 100- and 200-day SMAs at $71.301 and $55.773 remain well below spot and continue to indicate buying support, reflecting the metal's substantial medium-term appreciation since mid-2025.

Momentum is mixed to soft: the 14-day RSI sits at 46.5, in neutral territory and closer to the lower half of its range, offering no near-term directional conviction. The ADX (14) reads 16.3, indicating a weak and directionless trend at present.

On the topside, the first reference to watch is R1 at $104.067 on the classic pivot framework; a convincing daily close above that level would bring R2 near $114.844 back into view. The $105 area also represents a nearby round-number level worth monitoring, given its proximity to R1.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at $83.984 provides the initial support reference, with the SMA cluster in the $82.836-$86.050 band acting as the broader moving-average shelf just below current price. A daily close beneath that shelf would increase the risk of a deeper move towards S1 at $73.207, which aligns loosely with the 100-day SMA at $71.301 as the next meaningful structural support (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Silver price history (2024–2026)

The Silver spot price opened March 2024 trading near $25.10, a level that had broadly held since mid-2023, before breaking higher through spring. The metal climbed steadily through Q2 2024, peaking near $32.37 on 21 May 2024, then pulled back into the high-$20s through the summer as dollar strength and rate expectations weighed on non-yielding assets.

A second rally followed in late 2024, with XAG/USD trading near $34.50 in late October before fading again into year-end and closing 2024 at $28.91 - up modestly on the year but well below the May high. Silver began 2025 in the low-$29s and spent the first half of the year largely rangebound in the $29-$34 corridor, consolidating amid mixed signals on Federal Reserve rate timing.

The strongest move came in autumn 2025. From around $40 in late August, silver accelerated sharply higher through Q4, clearing $50 by mid-November, $58 by early December, and closing 2025 at $71.65 - a gain of roughly 148% on the year.

January 2026 brought an extraordinary spike. XAG/USD surged from $72.70 on 1 January to an all-time high of $121.69 on 29 January, before falling back to $85.29 by month-end as the move sharply reversed. February and March 2026 have seen continued volatility: the metal briefly recovered towards $96.22 on 2 March before retreating to trade near $81.05 as of 16 March 2026 - down approximately 33% from January's record peak, but still up roughly 180% year on year.