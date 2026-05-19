Crude Oil Price Forecast | Strait Of Hormuz Closure

US Crude Oil (US Crude) is trading at $99.85 in afternoon trading on 18 May 2026, within an intraday range of $98.03–$104.04. Brent Crude Oil (Brent Crude)is at $105.29, with a session range of $104.02–$108.55, leaving the Brent–US crude spread at around $5.44. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Prices remain elevated as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, continues to tighten global supply (BBC News, 3 May 2026). OPEC+ output fell by around 1.74 million barrels per day in April alone, while OPEC's May monthly report cut its 2026 global demand growth forecast to 1.17 million barrels per day, down from 1.38 million barrels per day previously, citing the conflict's impact on trade flows (LSE, 13 May 2026). The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted that the Brent–WTI spread widened to an average of $12/bbl in March 2026 due to Hormuz-related shipping disruptions and elevated US inventory levels, which have continued to cap WTI gains relative to the international benchmark (EIA, 7 April 2026). President Trump described Iran's latest peace proposal response as 'totally unacceptable,' keeping ceasefire prospects uncertain and sustaining a risk premium across crude benchmarks (CBS News via YouTube, 11 May 2026).

Crude oil: Hormuz closure shapes third-party forecasts

As of 18 May 2026, third-party crude oil predictions reflect a rapid reassessment of the supply outlook, driven primarily by the extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its cascading impact on global inventories. The following targets summarise leading institutional projections across both benchmarks.

EIA (April 2026 STEO revision)

The US Energy Information Administration raised its full-year 2026 Brent spot price forecast sharply to $96/bbl in its April Short-Term Energy Outlook, up from $78.84/bbl in the March edition, while revising WTI to $87.41/bbl from $73.61/bbl. The agency attributed the upward revision to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which it said adversely disrupted global energy supply chains (Rigzone, 14 April 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Q4 2026 revised deck)

Goldman Sachs raised its Q4 2026 Brent forecast to $90/bbl and its Q4 2026 WTI forecast to $83/bbl, lifting both from prior estimates of $83/bbl and $78/bbl respectively. The bank cited 14.5 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern output losses driving a record inventory drawdown, and pushed back its expectation for Strait of Hormuz normalisation to end-June from mid-May (Reuters, 26 April 2026).

Barclays (2026 annual forecast lift)

Barclays raised its full-year 2026 Brent crude forecast to $100/bbl from $85/bb, citing the ongoing impasse in the Strait of Hormuz and a supply deficit the bank estimated at approximately 6.6 million barrels per day. The bank noted that forward-implied average Brent prices for 2026 stood near $94/bbl, and added that if disruptions persisted through end-May, prices could reprice toward $110/bbl (Global Banking and Finance, 1 May 2026).

Morgan Stanley (Q2–Q3 2026 standing targets)

Morgan Stanley left its Brent crude forecasts unchanged, maintaining a Q2 2026 target of $110/bbl and a Q3 2026 target of $100/bbl, with the bank projecting prices to fall to $80/bbl in 2027. The bank said it expected oil supply chains to take months to normalise even if a Strait of Hormuz reopening were achieved, pointing to a structurally slow recovery in Gulf production capacity (Energy Now, 14 April 2026).

HSBC (2026 annual Brent revision)

HSBC raised its 2026 average Brent price forecast to $95/bbl, citing a longer effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz than the bank had previously modelled. The revision, published in the week of 12 May, placed HSBC's annual Brent average broadly in line with the EIA's April STEO figure of $96/bbl, with both institutions pointing to sustained supply disruption as the dominant driver (Reuters, 13 March 2026).

J.P. Morgan (first revised deck since March)

J.P. Morgan published its first revised oil price forecasts in two months, projecting the Brent spot price to average $96/bbl for full-year 2026 and $75/bbl in 2027, with WTI averaging $89/bbl in 2026 and $70/bbl in 2027. Head of global commodities strategy Natasha Kaneva and colleagues revised the prior $60/bbl Brent baseline substantially higher, reflecting the structural impact of Hormuz-related supply losses on the global oil balance (Rigzone, 13 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, institutional forecasts converge on a 2026 Brent average range of approximately $90–$100/bbl, with Morgan Stanley's quarterly targets the most elevated at $110/bbl for Q2; the common thread across all six sources is the Strait of Hormuz closure as the primary upside driver, tempered by differing assumptions on when flows normalise.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Crude oil prices: Technical overview

US Crude’s price trades at $99.85 as of 2:40pm UTC on 18 May 2026, holding above its 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster at around $99 / $97 / $80 / $71. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, while the current price sits just above the 10-day EMA at $99.84. The 14-day RSI reads 52.09, a neutral reading that indicates neither strong directional conviction nor exhaustion, while the ADX at 14.18 points to a weak, range-bound trend for now. To the upside, the Classic R1 at $122.14 is the first pivot reference in view; a convincing daily close above that level may shift technical focus toward R2 $139.22. On the downside, the Classic Pivot at $100.56 provides the initial nearby reference, with the 20-day SMA at $99.01 sitting just below the current price. A move below the 50-day SMA shelf near $97.21 could risk a deeper retracement toward S1 at $83.48 (TradingView, 18 May 2026).

Brent Crude’s price trades at $105.29 as of 2:40pm UTC on 18 May 2026, above its 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster at around $105 / $103 / $85 / $75. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, while the 10-day EMA at $106.23 sits marginally above the current price. The 14-day RSI at 54.62 remains in upper-neutral territory, suggesting modest positive momentum without overextension, while the ADX at 16.71 indicates limited directional strength. To the upside, the Classic R1 at $121.37 is the nearest pivot reference; a daily close above that level may shift technical focus toward R2 $132.34. On the downside, the Classic Pivot at $103.73 is the first support reference, followed by the 30-day SMA shelf near $102.55. A break below the 20-day SMA at $105.35 would need confirmation before the pivot level is tested, while a daily close below $103.73 could risk a move toward S1 at $92.76 (TradingView, 18 May 2026).

The following technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Crude oil price history (2024–2026)

US Crude Oil (WTI)

The US Crude price opened 2024 around $71.70 and spent much of the year trading in a broad $55–$83 range, reaching a local high near $83.52 on 5 July 2024 before drifting lower into year-end. The benchmark closed 2024 at around $57.35, weighed down by global oversupply concerns and a subdued demand outlook.

2025 was similarly subdued. WTI spent the first half range-bound between roughly $55 and $79, dipping to a multi-year low near $54.86 on 9 April 2025 during a bout of macro-driven selling, before recovering into the $60–$70 band through the second half. The year ended near $57.35.

The picture changed sharply in 2026. WTI rose from early-year lows near $56.24 on 8 January to a near-term high of $115.78 on 9 March amid the US-Iran conflict, before a volatile pullback toward $76.10 on 10 March. Prices then rebounded to trade near $99.94 as of 18 May 2026 – around 74% above the January 2026 open and 60.5% higher year on year.