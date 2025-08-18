Dow Jones Index (US30) news
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of Earnings from the Financial Heavyweights
Most of the losses since the start of the conflict have been undone even as oil prices remain high, and in sentiment CoT speculators have notably increased their net sell bias.
09:17, 13 April 2026
Dow Jones Index (US30) forecast: Hormuz tensions lift oil prices
US Wall Street 30 (US30) traded near 46,834 on 12 March 2026 after Strait of Hormuz tensions lifted oil to about $93.62 and US unemployment rose to 4.4%. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party US30 targets and technical analysis.
10:23, 13 March 2026
Trading the Dow 30 as Tariff Uncertainty Returns
Red in the futures market sees contained retreat continuing to test its shorter-term technicals, while in sentiment there’s been a shift to net short among CoT speculators.
08:09, 23 February 2026
US Wall Street 30 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Wall Street 30 (US30) reflects price movements across a basket of major US blue-chip companies and is closely watched by traders and investors as a gauge of US equity sentiment.
15:20, 15 January 2026
Trading the Dow 30 as it Benefits from Rotation
Rotation out of AI and into value the name of last week’s game helping keep the Dow’s technicals positive, while in sentiment retail traders briefly flirt with majority short bias.
08:11, 15 December 2025
Trading the Dow 30 Ahead of More Earnings
Last week was mostly a story of recovery shaking off a couple key negative factors, but it’s about to get more interesting with more earnings this week.
06:14, 20 October 2025
Trading the S&P 500 After the US Government Shutdown
It’s breached 6,700 shrugging off the shutdown and keeping the technicals bullish, and in sentiment clients remain majority long.
06:35, 2 October 2025
Trading the Dow 30 After its 46,000 Breach
Recent record high as kept its technicals bullish in both time frames, but on the CoT sentiment front there’s been a notable increase in net short bias.
08:53, 22 September 2025
Trading the Dow 30 After a Weak NFP
The technical overview remains unchanged in both daily and weekly time frames, while in sentiment CoT speculators raised their net sell bias.
10:34, 8 September 2025
Trading the Dow 30 after its Recent Record High
Futures take a small dip and CoT speculators remain net sell, but there’s no denying what has been more positive technical bias.
08:53, 18 August 2025