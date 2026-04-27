Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party US30 targets and technical analysis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index – referred to as the US Wall Street 30 (US30) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – is trading at $46,740.0 as of 4:07pm UTC on 1 April 2026, within an intraday range of $45,112.3 to $46,756.7. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

US 10-year Treasury yields eased to around 4.3% from a recent high of 4.48%, reflecting renewed rate-cut expectations for 2026 (Trading Economics, 1 April 2026). US job openings also fell by 358,000 to 6.88 million in February 2026, below expectations, adding to the case for a softer labour market and looser monetary conditions (US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 31 March 2026). Technology and semiconductor stocks led gains on 31 March, with Nvidia rising 5.6% and Marvell advancing 12.8% after a strategic investment announcement, which also supported the index (Yahoo Finance, 31 March 2026).

US Wall Street 30 forecast 2026–2030: Third-party targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party US Wall Street 30 predictions reflect a broad range of outlooks, with methodologies spanning technical analysis, algorithmic modelling, and price-cycle extrapolation. The following targets, all sourced between 20 March and 1 April 2026, illustrate the divergence in near-term and year-end projections.

Long Forecast (monthly model)

Long Forecast projects the DJIA to close April 2026 at 41,318, within a monthly range of $38,412 to $48,000, and to end 2026 at 47,000 after traversing a mid-year trough in May to August in the $38,494 to $45,856 band. The model implies a year-to-date change of -4.0% by December 2026, with a partial recovery in Q4, as the price-cycle algorithm extrapolates bearish momentum from March's -7.6% monthly close (Long Forecast, 30 March 2026).

LiteFinance (technical analysis, 12-month table)

LiteFinance sets an April 2026 range of $45,800 to $49,200, rising to a December 2026 range of $49,500 to $55,500, with key support at $46,020 to $46,236 and resistance at $50,034, $52,022, and $55,003. The analysis notes the RSI at 68 and MACD in positive territory, flagging a possible near-term pullback while maintaining a medium-term upward bias, with the EMA 6, SMA 12, and SMA 24 all acting as support (LiteFinance, 31 March 2026).

CoinPriceForecast (long-range algorithmic model)

CoinPriceForecast places the DJIA at 54,082 by mid-2026 and 54,651 at year-end 2026, implying a gain of approximately +9% from its reference level of 50,116. The forecast is updated daily using a trend-extrapolation model based on historical price cycles. The site's most recent short-term series projected April 2026 at 51,959, rising to June 2026 at 53,663, with the model assuming no macro disruption to the prevailing upward gradient (CoinPriceForecast, 1 April 2026).

Takeaway: year-end 2026 projections sourced in late March to 1 April 2026 span a wide range of 41,318 (Long Forecast bear case) to 54,651 (CoinPriceForecast), with the technical and algorithmic consensus clustering around $47,000 to $54,000; near-term April 2026 targets vary considerably, from 41,318 to 51,959, reflecting significant divergence on the impact of current tariff and macro headwinds.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

US30 index price: Technical overview

The US30 index trades at $46,740.0 as of 4:07pm UTC on 1 April 2026, sitting just above the classic pivot at 46,821 and broadly within the intraday range of $45,112.3 to $46,756.7, per the Capital.com quote feed.

The moving-average picture is mixed. The short-term 10/- and 20-day SMAs at around 45,979 and 46,576 are signalling buys, and the 200-day SMA at around 46,698 sits close to the current price, also aligned with a buy signal. The 30/-, 50/- and 100-day SMAs at around 47,421, 48,227, and 48,113, however, all sit above the last price and register sell signals, indicating that the index trades in a compressed zone between near-term support and medium-term overhead, according to TradingView data. The Hull moving average (9) at around 45,886 points to a buy signal, while the Ichimoku base line at around 47,436 reads neutral. The 14-day RSI at 47.70 is neutral, while the average directional index at 34.64 indicates that an established trend is in force.

On the topside, the R1 classic pivot at 48,585 represents the nearest reference above; a daily close through that area would bring R2 near 50,829 into view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at 46,821 provides an initial reference point, with the 200-day SMA shelf around 46,698 the next level below; losing that shelf would bring S1 at 44,578 into view (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

US Wall Street 30 index history (2024–2026)

The US Wall Street 30 index was trading around $39,154 in early April 2024, before climbing steadily through the second half of that year, passing $41,000 in July, $42,000 in September, and reaching a year-end 2024 close of $42,509.

2025 brought sharper moves. The index drifted to $41,908 at the end of March before the announcement of sweeping US import tariffs on 2 April 2025 triggered a rapid sell-off, with US30 touching $36,965 on 6 April – the lowest level in the two-year dataset. A recovery followed through the spring and summer, with the index reclaiming $44,000 by July and $47,500 by November, before closing 2025 at $48,067.

The index pushed higher into early 2026, reaching a dataset peak of $50,268 on 10 February, before pulling back amid renewed tariff concerns and softer macro data. By 11 March 2026, it had retreated to $47,034, and further weakness brought it to $45,060 on 27 March.

US Wall Street 30 closed at $46,756 on 1 April 2026, approximately -2.9% year to date from the 1 January 2026 open of $48,129, but around 11.2% up year on year from the 1 April 2025 close of $42,030 and roughly 26.5% above the April 2025 tariff-shock low of $36,965.