The Nasdaq 100 index – referred to as the US Tech 100 (US100) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – trades at 29,585.70 as of 3:47pm UTC on 8 June 2026, within an intraday range of 28,802.30–30,341.80. The index is recovering some ground after last week’s sharp losses, during which the Nasdaq Composite fell approximately 4.7% over five sessions, its steepest weekly decline since early 2025. The S&P 500 index – referred to as the US 500 (US500) – stands at 7,453, within a session range of 7,356.10–7,573.80, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average index – referred to as the US Wall Street 30 (US30) – is at 51,044.30, moving between 50,634.80 and 51,687. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The partial rebound across all three indices follows several drivers. A stronger-than-expected May non-farm payrolls report – showing 172,000 jobs added against estimates near 80,000 – reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep monetary policy restrictive for longer, pushing the 10-year US Treasury yield to around 4.55% by Friday's close (T. Rowe Price, 5 June 2026). Renewed Iran–Israel tensions have lifted Brent crude futures to near $97 per barrel, adding an inflationary overhang, while chip-sector weakness – following disappointing quarterly guidance from CrowdStrike and Broadcom – weighed particularly heavily on the US100 (Wall Street Journal, 8 June 2026). Meanwhile, Citigroup raised its year-end S&P 500 target to 8,100, citing AI earnings tailwinds, which offered some support to sentiment in Monday's session (24/7 Wall St., 8 June 2026).

US Tech 100, US 500, US Wall Street 30 price forecast 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 8 June 2026, third-party US Tech 100, US 500, US Wall Street 30 predictions coincide with a backdrop of AI-driven earnings momentum, elevated oil prices linked to the Iran conflict, and a Federal Reserve on hold. The following targets summarise leading forecasts for the US Tech 100 (US100), US 500 (US500), and US Wall Street 30 (US30) markets.

Reuters (consensus poll, US500 and US30)

A Reuters poll of 47 market strategists and portfolio managers, surveyed between 15 and 26 May 2026, placed the median year-end 2026 forecast for the S&P 500 at 7,620 – a 1.3% gain from the 26 May closing level of 7,519.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consensus stood at 52,500 for end-2026. The survey also noted expectations that the S&P 500 could reach 8,050 by mid-2027, with the range of individual forecasts showing diverging views on how the Iran conflict and Federal Reserve policy could shape the second half of the year (Reuters, 27 May 2026).

UBS (house view, US500)

UBS Global Wealth Management raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 forecast to 7,900 from a previous target of 7,500, citing resilient consumer spending and ongoing AI investment as the main drivers of the revision. The firm also set a June 2026 marker at 8,200 and lifted its 2026 earnings-per-share estimate to $335 from $310, maintaining an 'attractive' rating on US equities as of its 22 May 2026 update (Reuters, 22 May 2026).

Goldman Sachs (house view, US500)

Goldman Sachs raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 8,000 from 7,600, attributing the upgrade to continued strength in corporate earnings. The new target represented a 6.4% rise from the index's 26 May closing level of 7,519.12. The revision reflected the firm's view that earnings growth had outpaced earlier forecasts, with expectations for year-over-year S&P 500 earnings growth near 25% by late May 2026, according to LSEG data cited in the same Reuters report (Reuters, 27 May 2026).

Daily Forex (technical outlook, US100)

Senior analyst Christopher Lewis noted that the US Tech 100 broke and held above the 30,000 level during May 2026, describing the sustained close above that mark as a notable technical signal. He said continued buying on dips remained the condition for further upside in June. Lewis cited the artificial intelligence trade as the dominant structural driver, while flagging unresolved Iran–US negotiations and potential headline shocks as key risks that could generate volatility within the broader upward trend (Daily Forex, 29 May 2026).

T. Rowe Price (weekly market update, US100 and US500)

T. Rowe Price's weekly update for the period ending 5 June 2026 noted that major US indices finished the week lower, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which fell 4.68% – its steepest weekly loss since early 2025. The firm said a stronger-than-expected May jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep rates elevated for longer. It also noted that May non-farm payrolls significantly exceeded forecasts, boosting expectations of tighter-for-longer Fed policy and prompting simultaneous declines in both equities and bonds, with the technology sector bearing the largest proportion of the losses (T. Rowe Price, 5 June 2026).

Takeaway: year-end US500 targets from third-party institutions ranged from 7,620 (Reuters consensus median) to 8,000 (Goldman Sachs), with UBS also setting a near-term marker of 8,200. For the US100, the broader technical structure remained positive above 30,000 despite a sharp late-week pullback. Across the sources, AI-sector earnings momentum appeared as the main source of support, while elevated oil prices tied to the Iran conflict remained a key near-term risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

US Tech 100, US 500, US Wall Street 30 prices: technical overview

US Tech 100 US100’s price trades at 29,585.70 as of 3:47pm UTC on 8 June 2026, within a session range of 28,802.30–30,341.80. Price sits below its 10- and 20-day SMAs at roughly 30,113 and 29,677 respectively, though it remains above the 50/100/200-day SMA cluster at approximately 27,564 / 26,267 / 25,583. This leaves the longer-term structure broadly supportive, even as near-term momentum has softened. The 20-over-50 SMA alignment remains intact, while the 14-day RSI reads 54.23, a neutral mid-range reading. ADX at 34.89 suggests an established trend remains in force. The first topside area to watch is classic R1 at 31,368. A daily close above that level would put R2 at 32,403 back in view and could reopen the path toward the 32,400 area. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at 29,435 provides initial support. Below that, the 100-day SMA near 26,267 acts as the next meaningful moving-average shelf. A move below that level would risk a decline toward S1 at 28,400, the nearest clearly defined downside reference (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

US 500 US500’s price trades at 7,453 as of 3:47pm UTC on 8 June 2026, within a session range of 7,356.10–7,573.80. Price is broadly in line with its 20-day EMA at 7,452.62 and below the 10-day SMA at 7,536.51. The 50/100/200-day SMA cluster sits lower at approximately 7,175 / 7,000 / 6,864, with all three measures in buy alignment. The 14-day RSI stands at 53.64, a neutral mid-range reading, while ADX at 27.38 suggests the established trend structure remains in place. The nearest topside reference is classic R1 at 7,728. A daily close above that level would put R2 at 7,876 in view, with the round 7,900 figure as the next broader marker. Initial support rests at the classic pivot near 7,451, close to current price. A slip below that level would expose the 100-day SMA at approximately 7,000, the primary moving-average shelf. A sustained break of that area would risk a move toward S1 at 7,303 (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

US Wall Street 30 US30’s price trades at 51,044.30 as of 3:47pm UTC on 8 June 2026, within a session range of 50,634.80–51,687. The index remains above its full SMA stack, with the 10/20/50/100/200-day SMAs aligned at roughly 50,935 / 50,404 / 49,174 / 48,830 / 47,923. All remain in buy alignment, pointing to a broadly constructive trend. The Hull Moving Average (9) at 51,131 has a sell reading, which suggests some short-term momentum exhaustion near current levels. The 14-day RSI at 58.97 sits in the upper-neutral range, while ADX at 27.26 confirms an established trend. The first resistance area to watch is classic R1 at 51,786. A daily close above that level would put R2 at 52,536 in view, with the round 52,500 figure as the broader upside reference. On pullbacks, initial support sits at the classic pivot at 50,350, which broadly coincides with the 20-day SMA near 50,404 and forms a near-term shelf. A move below that area would risk a decline toward S1 at 49,600, followed by the 100-day SMA at approximately 48,830 (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

US Tech 100, US 500, US Wall Street 30 price history (2024–2026)

The US Tech 100, US 500 and US Wall Street 30 have each navigated a volatile two-year stretch, shaped by post-pandemic rate anxiety, AI-driven sentiment and a sharp tariff shock in early 2026 before recovering to their current levels.

US Tech 100

The US100 price closed 2024 at 21,015.30, having rallied consistently throughout the year on AI optimism and resilient big-tech earnings. It ended 2025 at 25,222.80, a gain of roughly 20% over the calendar year, as enthusiasm around artificial intelligence investment continued to lift the index’s heavyweight technology constituents.

The index hit turbulence in early April 2026 when sweeping US tariff announcements triggered a broad risk-off selloff, dragging the US Tech 100 as low as 23,776.90 on 7 April before buyers returned. A partial recovery followed, but last week’s stronger-than-expected May jobs report – which pushed back Federal Reserve rate-cut expectations – sent the index sharply lower again, with the close on 5 June 2026 falling to 28,783.80.

US Tech 100 closed at 29,585.70 on 8 June 2026, which is approximately 17.4% up year to date and 36.1% up year on year.