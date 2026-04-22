NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is trading at $201.33 in early European trading as of 9:26am UTC on 21 April 2026, within an intraday range of $198.37–$202.05. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been supported by strong AI demand signals from NVIDIA's supply-chain partners. TSMC reported a 58% surge in first-quarter profits on 16 April 2026 – its fourth consecutive record quarter – with CEO C.C. Wei stated that 'demand related to AI remains exceptionally strong' (Bloomberg, 16 April 2026). ASML raised its 2026 revenue outlook to €36–40 billion, also citing AI-driven orders (Reuters, 15 April 2026). The backdrop also includes continued uncertainty around US chip export policy. The Trump administration approved H200 exports to China under a conditional licensing framework in January 2026 (Reuters, 14 January 2026), though senators later called for those licences to be suspended in March (Financial Times, 22 March 2026). NVIDIA's own Q4 fiscal 2026 results, reported in late February, showed record revenue of $68.1 billion – up 73% year-on-year – which supports the fundamental narrative around the stock (StockTitan, 24 February 2026).

NVIDIA stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 21 April 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions reflect a broadly bullish consensus, with price targets spanning a wide range as firms weigh robust AI chip demand against export-control headwinds and macro uncertainty.

DBS Bank (Buy reiteration, raised target)

DBS Bank analyst Fang Boon Foo raised his 12-month price target on NVDA to $220 from $180, maintaining a Buy rating. Foo cites demand for NVIDIA's Hopper and Blackwell AI processor lines outpacing supply well into fiscal 2026 as the key driver of the upward revision (Yahoo Finance, 3 April 2026).

Benchmark (Buy reiteration, $250 target)

Benchmark reiterates a Buy rating on NVDA with a $250 price target. The firm's rationale points to ongoing data-centre franchise wins, including GPU supply agreements with major cloud providers, as supporting the positive case amid a period of share-price softness (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

New Street Research (Buy maintained, target trimmed)

New Street Research cut its NVDA price target to $275 from $307, while retaining a Buy rating. The revision reflects recalibrated valuation assumptions amid broader macroeconomic uncertainty, though the firm continues to see material upside from prevailing levels (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

Public.com (Wall Street consensus snapshot)

Public.com aggregates Wall Street forecasts for NVDA, arriving at a consensus analyst price target of $267.55. The aggregation reflects a broadly Buy-skewed distribution of ratings, with analysts commonly citing AI infrastructure spending and Blackwell-generation adoption as the primary upside catalysts (Public.com, 19 April 2026).

MarketBeat (54-analyst consensus overview)

MarketBeat surveys 54 analysts, producing a consensus Buy rating – comprising 48 Buy, 4 Strong Buy, and 2 Hold ratings – with an average 12-month price target of $275.25, a high of $400, and a low of $205. The breadth of that $195 range reflects divergent views on US–China export-control risk and the pace of hyperscaler AI capital expenditure (MarketBeat, 17 April 2026).

Across these NVIDIA stock predictions, individual broker targets span $220–$275, while the broader 54-analyst consensus sits at $275.25 with a high of $400. Common themes include Blackwell-driven data-centre demand as the core upside case, with export controls and macro uncertainty cited as the principal sources of target dispersion.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVDA stock price: Technical overview

The NVDA stock price last traded at $201.33 as of 9:26am UTC on 21 April 2026, sitting above a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs cluster between about $183 and $184, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact, which keeps the near-term trend constructive. The short-term 10-day SMA at about $192 and 10-day EMA at about $193 both sit well below the price, reflecting the sharpness of the recent advance. The Hull moving average (9-period) at about $204 runs marginally above the last price, suggesting near-term momentum may be stretching.

On the oscillator readings sourced from TradingView, the 14-day relative strength index stands at 71.64, a level generally characterised as stretched, where further advances tend to become more selective. The momentum (10) and MACD readings carry buy signals, though the commodity channel index and Williams %R both register sell signals, indicating mixed short-term conditions.

In the classic pivot framework, resistance at R1 (about $187) has already been cleared. R2 at about $200 is now the immediate reference point, with the last price trading fractionally above it, and R3 at about $225 would come into view on a sustained daily close above $200. On pullbacks, the classic pivot (about $176) represents initial support, followed by the 100-day SMA at about $184 as the broader moving-average shelf. A slip below that cluster would raise the risk of a move towards S1 near $163 (TradingView, 21 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA (NVDA): Capital.com analyst view

NVIDIA's share price recovery towards $201.33 as of 21 April 2026 reflects the broader narrative of sustained AI infrastructure investment, with NVIDIA's own CFO Colette Kress having indicated in January 2026 that product demand was on course to exceed $500 billion through 2026, anchored by Blackwell-generation GPU deployments across hyperscaler and enterprise data centres. TSMC's record first-quarter profit report on 16 April 2026, in which CEO C.C. Wei described AI demand as 'exceptionally strong', adds a supply-chain dimension to the constructive backdrop, as NVIDIA relies on TSMC for advanced chip fabrication. However, the stock remains sensitive to policy shifts. The Trump administration has approved H200 exports to China under conditional licensing, yet a bipartisan congressional effort continues to push for tighter restrictions, and any tightening could weigh on a China revenue stream that has represented a meaningful portion of data-centre sales.

Competition presents a further counterweight, with Google unveiling new proprietary AI chips in April 2026 that could, over time, reduce hyperscaler dependence on third-party GPU suppliers. Macro factors, including tariff-related uncertainty and the US–China trade environment, have added further volatility to the stock's path since the start of 2026. While easing trade tensions could provide support, any escalation could compress margins or disrupt supply chains.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – NVIDIA 2026

NVIDIA (NVDA) last traded at $201.33 as of 9:26am UTC on 21 April 2026, having recovered to the $200 level for the first time in more than five months.

Technical indicators sourced from TradingView show the price trading well above the 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster near $183–$184, with the 14-day relative strength index at 71.64, a stretched reading that some analysts associate with near-term selectivity.

Key price drivers include sustained AI data-centre demand, Blackwell-generation GPU adoption, and US–China export-control policy, with TSMC's record Q1 2026 results reinforcing the broader AI infrastructure spending narrative.

Congressional pressure to tighten H200 export licences to China and emerging competition from Google's proprietary AI chips represent cited headwinds that analysts flag alongside the more constructive demand thesis.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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