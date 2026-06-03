Tesla Stock Forecast | SpaceX Merger Speculation, Q1 Earnings

Tesla stock forecast: SpaceX merger speculation, Q1 earningsTesla is a US electric vehicle and clean energy company, with TSLA sentiment shaped by SpaceX merger speculation, capex plans and autonomy timelines. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $430.50–$441.58 on Capital.com’s stock CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by ongoing speculation over a potential merger between Tesla and SpaceX. This speculation intensified after CNBC reported on 27 May 2026 that Musk had discussed combining the two companies with colleagues, coinciding with SpaceX's S-1 IPO filing targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation (CNBC, 27 May 2026). Separately, Tesla raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to approximately $25 billion, up from a prior $20 billion target, adding a layer of cost scrutiny following Q1 2026 results that showed earnings up 17% year on year (Euronews, 23 April 2026). Musk's 18 May remarks at a Tel Aviv mobility summit, in which he stated that fully self-driving Teslas would be 'probably widespread' across the US by year-end, also kept the autonomy timeline debate in focus (The Street, 20 May 2026).
Tesla outlook: SpaceX speculation and third-party targets
As of 1 June 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by differing views on EV demand recovery, autonomous driving timelines, capital expenditure commitments, and merger speculation linked to SpaceX. The following summaries reflect leading third-party estimates as published in that window.
Barclays (single-firm hold target)
Barclays analyst Dan Levy reiterated a Hold rating on TSLA with a 12-month price target of $360, implying downside from prevailing levels. Levy flagged rising input costs for materials including memory chips and copper as a near-term margin concern, noting Tesla's recent Model Y price increase as a likely offset (StockAnalysis, 19 May 2026).
TipRanks (consensus overview)
TipRanks reports a Hold consensus on TSLA as of 20 May 2026, based on 12 Buys, 12 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the prior three months, with an average 12-month price target of $403.86. The note highlights that near-term performance is expected to remain tied to developments around the SpaceX IPO and merger speculation, with bulls and bears divided on EV demand and margin trajectories (TipRanks, 20 May 2026).
Piper Sandler (single-firm bull target)
Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $500 price target, citing an updated valuation of Tesla's 17 business lines at approximately $400 per share combined. Potter noted that, at that combined valuation, investors receive exposure to the Optimus humanoid robot programme at no additional assigned value, with the residual $100 accounting for that optionality (StockAnalysis, 11 May 2026).
MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus)
MarketBeat aggregates 41 analyst 12-month price targets and reports a consensus average of $395.20, with a range of $25.28 at the low end and $600 at the high end. The prevailing consensus rating is Hold, with the spread between the most bearish and most bullish individual targets reflecting divergent views on Tesla's core auto margins and the pace of monetising its autonomous driving stack (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026).
Public.com (multi-analyst aggregation)
Public.com aggregates views from 26 analysts and reports a 12-month average price target of $406.65 with a Hold consensus. The breakdown – 27% Strong Buy, 23% Buy, 35% Hold, 8% Sell, 8% Strong Sell – reflects a divided street amid uncertainty over when large-scale capital expenditure commitments approaching $25 billion for the year may translate into measurable returns (Public.com, 31 May 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Tesla earnings: Q1 2026 results and Q3 2026 outlook
Tesla reported its Q1 2026 financial results on 22 April 2026, posting earnings per share of $0.41, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02 (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026). Revenue came in at $22.39 billion, up 15.8% year on year, while net income reached $477 million, a 17% increase from the prior-year period; total operating expenses drew analyst scrutiny over the company's capital allocation (Euronews, 23 April 2026).
CEO Elon Musk struck a notably calmer tone on the Q1 earnings call compared with prior quarters, though guidance on the robotaxi rollout timeline and the pace of full self-driving (FSD) commercialisation remained a focal point for investors. The results followed a Q1 delivery miss relative to consensus expectations, with the company acknowledging that its 2026 capex commitments, including manufacturing expansion and Optimus humanoid robot development, would weigh on near-term free cash flow (Investors.com, 23 April 2026).
Looking ahead, Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for Tesla to $0.23 from $0.26, while the full-year consensus earnings estimate stood at $1.25 per share (MarketBeat, 11 May 2026). UBS raised its price target to $364 from $352 while maintaining a Neutral rating on 13 May 2026, flagging delivery volume trends and gross margin trajectory in Q2 and Q3 as key swing factors for whether the stock can sustain levels above the consensus price target range (MarketBeat, 14 May 2026).
TSLA stock price: Technical overview
The TSLA stock price trades at $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, above its 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster at approximately $421 / $392 / $405 / $412. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across the simple moving average family. The Hull Moving Average (9) sits above price at approximately $445, while the 50-day EMA at approximately $407 and 100-day EMA at approximately $405 converge near the 100-day SMA, forming a relatively dense support shelf around $405–$408.
Momentum remains in upper-neutral territory. The 14-day RSI reads 60.04, a level consistent with a constructive but not extended trend phase. The ADX (14) stands at 21.34, below the 25 level often used to confirm an established directional trend. This suggests that, while price remains above several key moving averages, the latest move has not yet developed into a clearly defined trend.
On the upside, the classic R1 pivot sits at approximately $414.86, with price already trading above that level. R2 at approximately $448.09 becomes the next reference if price sustains a daily close above the current range high. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at approximately $376.05 marks a lower support reference, while the $405–$408 moving-average shelf remains the nearer structural zone. A close below that cluster could increase the risk of a move toward S1 near $342.82 (TradingView, 1 June 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Tesla share price history (2024–2026)
TSLA’s stock price opened June 2024 near $176, trading at lower levels amid weaker EV demand sentiment and margin concerns. The stock bottomed around the mid-$160s that month before recovering through the summer, moving back above $250 by October 2024 as broader market sentiment improved.
The sharpest leg higher came in November 2024, when TSLA rose from roughly $243 to close the month near $345. The move coincided with Donald Trump’s US election victory and the market’s reassessment of Tesla’s regulatory and autonomous driving outlook under the incoming administration. The rally continued into December 2024, with the stock reaching an all-time high of approximately $498 on 22 December 2024.
The following year was more volatile. TSLA opened 2025 near $402, then spent much of the period between February and September retracing. The stock fell as low as the $215–$220 range in March 2025 amid global trade tariff concerns and delivery volume pressure, before recovering toward $350–$370 by late September. A second, sharper decline took the stock to around $218 in early April 2025, linked to renewed tariff escalation. (TradingView)
TSLA then recovered into late 2025, closing the year at approximately $450. Into 2026, the stock has traded in a wide $341–$462 range, shaped by Q1 2026 earnings, SpaceX merger speculation, and ongoing capex scrutiny. At $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, TSLA trades approximately 4.2% below its 1 January 2026 open of $458.89, and roughly 13.3% below its all-time high.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Tesla (TSLA): Capital.com analyst view
Tesla’s price performance over the past two years highlights the stock’s sensitivity to sentiment, policy expectations, and company-specific catalysts. The November 2024 rally toward an all-time high near $498 showed how quickly external developments can re-rate the stock. The corrections in early 2025 and April 2026 also show that the same sensitivity can work in either direction.
The SpaceX merger speculation adds another layer of uncertainty. Some market participants may view a potential combination as a structural re-rating event, while others may focus on the complexity of regulatory approvals, shareholder dilution risk, and integration costs. That range of interpretations helps explain why analyst targets remain widely dispersed.
Operationally, Tesla’s Q1 2026 EPS beat points to areas of resilience, but the higher capex guidance toward $25bn suggests an extended period of heavy investment. Robotaxi and FSD commercialisation timelines remain key variables: faster progress could support the bull case, while further delays or cost pressure may weigh on sentiment.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Tesla CFDs
As of 1 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Tesla CFDs shows 83.9% buyers versus 16.1% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 67.8 percentage points. This indicates a strongly long-leaning client sentiment snapshot on Capital.com, but it reflects open positions at a point in time and can change.
Summary – Tesla 2026
- TSLA trades at $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, below its all-time high near $498 in December 2024 but well above mid-2024 lows around $165.
- Key price drivers include the pace of FSD and robotaxi commercialisation, 2026 capex commitments approaching $25bn, and the broader EV demand and margin trajectory.
- SpaceX merger speculation intensified in late May 2026 after CNBC reported merger discussions coinciding with SpaceX’s S-1 IPO filing targeting a $1.75tn valuation.
- Q1 2026 earnings beat EPS estimates, with $0.41 reported versus $0.39 expected. Revenue reached $22.39bn, up 16% year on year, though rising costs and investment commitments continued to draw analyst scrutiny.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Tesla stock?
Tesla’s largest shareholders typically include a mix of company insiders, institutional investors, and major asset managers. Elon Musk has historically been the most prominent individual shareholder, while institutions such as large index-fund providers often hold sizeable positions because Tesla is included in major equity indices. Ownership can change over time as investors buy or sell shares, so traders should check the latest regulatory filings and investor relations data for the most current breakdown.
What is the 5 year Tesla share price forecast?
A five-year TSLA stock forecast can vary widely because it depends on assumptions about EV demand, margins, autonomous driving, robotics, competition, regulation, and broader market conditions. The article focuses on third-party 12-month targets captured in May 2026, which ranged from $360 to $500 among selected firms, with consensus averages around $395–$407. Longer-term forecasts should be treated as scenarios rather than reliable predictions, as market conditions can change quickly.
Is Tesla a good stock to buy?
Whether Tesla is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and view of the company’s valuation. The article shows that analysts remain divided, with some focusing on autonomy and robotics optionality, while others highlight margin pressure, capital expenditure, and delivery risks. This content is for information only and doesn’t constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold Tesla shares.
Could Tesla stock go up or down?
Tesla stock could move in either direction. Potential upside drivers include stronger EV demand, faster progress in FSD or robotaxi commercialisation, improved margins, or positive developments around SpaceX-related speculation. Downside risks include delivery weakness, higher costs, delayed autonomy timelines, regulatory hurdles, or broader market pressure. The wide analyst target range in the article reflects this uncertainty, as different forecasters place different weights on Tesla’s growth opportunities and execution risks.
Should I invest in Tesla stock?
The decision to invest in Tesla stock should be based on personal financial circumstances, research, and, where appropriate, independent financial advice. Tesla has shown strong price swings over the past two years, which may suit some market participants but may not align with every investor’s risk profile. This article doesn’t provide investment advice. Instead, it outlines third-party forecasts, recent earnings, technical levels, and key risks to support informed research.
Can I trade Tesla CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Tesla CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.