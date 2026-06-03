Tesla Stock Forecast | SpaceX Merger Speculation, Q1 Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $430.50–$441.58 on Capital.com’s stock CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by ongoing speculation over a potential merger between Tesla and SpaceX. This speculation intensified after CNBC reported on 27 May 2026 that Musk had discussed combining the two companies with colleagues, coinciding with SpaceX's S-1 IPO filing targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation (CNBC, 27 May 2026). Separately, Tesla raised its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to approximately $25 billion, up from a prior $20 billion target, adding a layer of cost scrutiny following Q1 2026 results that showed earnings up 17% year on year (Euronews, 23 April 2026). Musk's 18 May remarks at a Tel Aviv mobility summit, in which he stated that fully self-driving Teslas would be 'probably widespread' across the US by year-end, also kept the autonomy timeline debate in focus (The Street, 20 May 2026).

Tesla outlook: SpaceX speculation and third-party targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by differing views on EV demand recovery, autonomous driving timelines, capital expenditure commitments, and merger speculation linked to SpaceX. The following summaries reflect leading third-party estimates as published in that window.

Barclays (single-firm hold target)

Barclays analyst Dan Levy reiterated a Hold rating on TSLA with a 12-month price target of $360, implying downside from prevailing levels. Levy flagged rising input costs for materials including memory chips and copper as a near-term margin concern, noting Tesla's recent Model Y price increase as a likely offset (StockAnalysis, 19 May 2026).

TipRanks (consensus overview)

TipRanks reports a Hold consensus on TSLA as of 20 May 2026, based on 12 Buys, 12 Holds, and five Sells assigned in the prior three months, with an average 12-month price target of $403.86. The note highlights that near-term performance is expected to remain tied to developments around the SpaceX IPO and merger speculation, with bulls and bears divided on EV demand and margin trajectories (TipRanks, 20 May 2026).

Piper Sandler (single-firm bull target)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter reiterated a Buy rating and maintained a $500 price target, citing an updated valuation of Tesla's 17 business lines at approximately $400 per share combined. Potter noted that, at that combined valuation, investors receive exposure to the Optimus humanoid robot programme at no additional assigned value, with the residual $100 accounting for that optionality (StockAnalysis, 11 May 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus)

MarketBeat aggregates 41 analyst 12-month price targets and reports a consensus average of $395.20, with a range of $25.28 at the low end and $600 at the high end. The prevailing consensus rating is Hold, with the spread between the most bearish and most bullish individual targets reflecting divergent views on Tesla's core auto margins and the pace of monetising its autonomous driving stack (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026).

Public.com (multi-analyst aggregation)

Public.com aggregates views from 26 analysts and reports a 12-month average price target of $406.65 with a Hold consensus. The breakdown – 27% Strong Buy, 23% Buy, 35% Hold, 8% Sell, 8% Strong Sell – reflects a divided street amid uncertainty over when large-scale capital expenditure commitments approaching $25 billion for the year may translate into measurable returns (Public.com, 31 May 2026).

Takeaway: third-party 12-month price targets converge in the $395–$407 range at the consensus level (MarketBeat $395.20, TipRanks $403.86, Public.com $406.65), while individual firm targets span from $360 (Barclays Hold) to $500 (Piper Sandler Buy). Common themes include autonomous driving optionality, SpaceX-related speculation, and ongoing margin uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Tesla earnings: Q1 2026 results and Q3 2026 outlook

Tesla reported its Q1 2026 financial results on 22 April 2026, posting earnings per share of $0.41, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02 (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026). Revenue came in at $22.39 billion, up 15.8% year on year, while net income reached $477 million, a 17% increase from the prior-year period; total operating expenses drew analyst scrutiny over the company's capital allocation (Euronews, 23 April 2026).

CEO Elon Musk struck a notably calmer tone on the Q1 earnings call compared with prior quarters, though guidance on the robotaxi rollout timeline and the pace of full self-driving (FSD) commercialisation remained a focal point for investors. The results followed a Q1 delivery miss relative to consensus expectations, with the company acknowledging that its 2026 capex commitments, including manufacturing expansion and Optimus humanoid robot development, would weigh on near-term free cash flow (Investors.com, 23 April 2026).

Looking ahead, Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for Tesla to $0.23 from $0.26, while the full-year consensus earnings estimate stood at $1.25 per share (MarketBeat, 11 May 2026). UBS raised its price target to $364 from $352 while maintaining a Neutral rating on 13 May 2026, flagging delivery volume trends and gross margin trajectory in Q2 and Q3 as key swing factors for whether the stock can sustain levels above the consensus price target range (MarketBeat, 14 May 2026).

TSLA stock price: Technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, above its 20/50/100/200-day SMA cluster at approximately $421 / $392 / $405 / $412. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across the simple moving average family. The Hull Moving Average (9) sits above price at approximately $445, while the 50-day EMA at approximately $407 and 100-day EMA at approximately $405 converge near the 100-day SMA, forming a relatively dense support shelf around $405–$408.

Momentum remains in upper-neutral territory. The 14-day RSI reads 60.04, a level consistent with a constructive but not extended trend phase. The ADX (14) stands at 21.34, below the 25 level often used to confirm an established directional trend. This suggests that, while price remains above several key moving averages, the latest move has not yet developed into a clearly defined trend.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot sits at approximately $414.86, with price already trading above that level. R2 at approximately $448.09 becomes the next reference if price sustains a daily close above the current range high. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at approximately $376.05 marks a lower support reference, while the $405–$408 moving-average shelf remains the nearer structural zone. A close below that cluster could increase the risk of a move toward S1 near $342.82 (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price opened June 2024 near $176, trading at lower levels amid weaker EV demand sentiment and margin concerns. The stock bottomed around the mid-$160s that month before recovering through the summer, moving back above $250 by October 2024 as broader market sentiment improved.

The sharpest leg higher came in November 2024, when TSLA rose from roughly $243 to close the month near $345. The move coincided with Donald Trump’s US election victory and the market’s reassessment of Tesla’s regulatory and autonomous driving outlook under the incoming administration. The rally continued into December 2024, with the stock reaching an all-time high of approximately $498 on 22 December 2024.

The following year was more volatile. TSLA opened 2025 near $402, then spent much of the period between February and September retracing. The stock fell as low as the $215–$220 range in March 2025 amid global trade tariff concerns and delivery volume pressure, before recovering toward $350–$370 by late September. A second, sharper decline took the stock to around $218 in early April 2025, linked to renewed tariff escalation. (TradingView)

TSLA then recovered into late 2025, closing the year at approximately $450. Into 2026, the stock has traded in a wide $341–$462 range, shaped by Q1 2026 earnings, SpaceX merger speculation, and ongoing capex scrutiny. At $431.65 as of 10:21am UTC on 1 June 2026, TSLA trades approximately 4.2% below its 1 January 2026 open of $458.89, and roughly 13.3% below its all-time high.