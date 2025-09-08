Intel Corporation (INTC) was trading at $106.28 as of 10:02am UTC on 24 July 2026, within an intraday range of $99.32–$112.05. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Shares rose further after Intel reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 23 July 2026 (Intel Newsroom, 23 July 2026). The company posted adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $16.13bn, compared with the FactSet consensus estimate of $0.22 per share (Investors.com, 23 July 2026). Management also said the foundry business had secured several new engagements and improved production execution. The comments contributed to an extended-hours gain of around 8%–9.5% (Bloomberg Television, 23 July 2026).

The broader market picture was mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell during the same session amid pressure on large technology companies, while Intel advanced on company-specific developments (Bloomberg via YouTube, 23 July 2026).

Third-party Intel outlook: earnings beat, foundry progress

As of 24 July 2026, third-party Intel stock predictions show a wide range of 12-month price targets. This reflects different assessments of the company's foundry strategy, manufacturing execution and exposure to AI-related demand. The following forecasts are ordered from the lowest to the highest average or individual target.

Public.com: analyst consensus

Public.com reports an average 12-month price target of $91.03, based on forecasts from 32 analysts and a consensus Hold rating. Of the analysts included, 25% assign the stock a strong buy rating and 66% assign it a hold rating, with the remainder falling into other rating categories listed by the source (Public.com, 21 July 2026).

Investing.com: consensus overview

Investing.com reports an average 12-month target of $100.88, with estimates ranging from $45 to $200. The projection carries a Neutral consensus rating, with the source listing 13 buy, 32 hold and four sell recommendations, across a total of though these figures exceed the stated total of 49 analysts and should be checked against the original data before publication (Investing.com, 20 July 2026).

MarketBeat: analyst consensus

MarketBeat reports an average 12-month price target of $102.77, based on 49 analysts, with estimates ranging from $30 to $200. The spread reflects differing views on whether Intel can scale its foundry business profitably while responding to demand for AI-related infrastructure (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Stifel: broker update

Stifel raised its Intel price target from $75 to $120 while maintaining a Hold rating. The broker cited Intel's multi-year turnaround under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, including expected improvements in cost discipline and manufacturing execution (Yahoo Finance, 13 July 2026).

Across these sources, average 12-month targets range from around $91 to $102.77. Stifel's individual target of $120 sits above this range, while the full set of estimates extends from $30 to $200. The dispersion shows that analysts remain divided on Intel's execution, profitability and exposure to AI-related demand.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Intel's latest earnings

Intel reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 23 July 2026 after the market closed, following an advance announcement from the company (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026)... Quarterly revenue reached $16.13bn, above the analyst consensus estimate of $14.34bn compiled by third-party data providers before the release. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.42, compared with a consensus estimate of $0.21, while non-GAAP gross margin stood at 41.8% (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

Management held an earnings call at 2pm PDT on the same day to discuss the results, as outlined in Intel's advance notice published on 29 June 2026 (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026)... The company later made the earnings release and accompanying presentation available on its Investor Relations website (Intel Newsroom, accessed 24 July 2026).

As of 24 July 2026, Intel has not formally announced the date of its third-quarter earnings report (Wall Street Horizon, accessed 24 July 2026). Based on the company's historical reporting schedule, third-party calendars estimate that the release could take place in late October 2026 (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026). Intel has not confirmed this date (Wall Street Horizon, accessed 24 July 2026).

INTC stock price: technical overview

The INTC stock price trades at $106.28 as of 10:02am UTC on 24 July 2026. According to TradingView, the price is above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of around $65 and the 100-day SMA of around $90. It remains below the 20-day and 50-day SMAs of approximately $113 and $116, respectively.

The stock is also below the 20-day exponential moving average of around $109. Together, these readings indicate a mixed technical structure rather than a clear short-term trend.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 41.89, within the commonly used neutral range of 30–70. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stands at 20.55, suggesting limited trend strength under TradingView’s methodology.

TradingView’s classic pivot resistance levels stand at $155.21 for R1 and $170.79 for R2. These are technical reference points rather than forecasts, and the price would need to rise substantially from its current level before reaching them.

The classic pivot point of $126.77 is also above the current price, so it does not presently represent support. Below the market, the 100-day SMA near $90 provides another reference point. A move below this average could shift attention towards previous lows, although technical indicators cannot determine future price direction (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

This technical analysis is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intel share price history (2024–2026)

INTC’s stock price began July 2024 at around $31. In August, the share price fell to approximately $19 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and investors reassessed its foundry strategy.

The stock traded mainly between the high teens and low $20s during the remainder of 2024 and much of 2025. It closed 2024 at $20.05 before rising gradually through 2025 to end the year at $36.90 (London Stock Exchange).

Intel opened 2026 at around $40. The share price then rose during April, May and June as investors assessed the company’s foundry plans and AI chip roadmap, reaching $139.45 on 30 June.

During this period, the stock also recorded a 2026 low of around $61 in April before recovering (London Stock Exchange).

Intel was trading at around $106.25 on 24 July 2026., below its June high but approximately 166% above its level at the start of the year.

The previously stated 288% year-to-date increase does not align with a rise from around $40 to $106.25 and should be recalculated before publication. The stock was also more than 180% higher year on year, subject to confirmation against the underlying historical price data.