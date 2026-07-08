Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast | share capital and articles update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) was quoted at €6.22, above the intraday range of €6.11–€6.24 recorded during the session at 1:48pm UTC on 6 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move followed a series of corporate disclosures. Intesa Sanpaolo confirmed a change in its share capital on 1 July 2026 after the issuance of 203,037,336 new ordinary shares (Intesa Sanpaolo Group, 1 July 2026), and separately filed a notice on 3 July 2026 regarding amendments to its Articles of Association (Intesa Sanpaolo Group, 3 July 2026). The bank's shares also remain in focus amid broader scrutiny of the Italian banking sector, after the European Central Bank flagged concerns that measures in Italy's 2026 budget could affect bank liquidity by prompting lenders to reduce interest paid on deposits (Reuters, 15 December 2025).

Third-party ISP outlook: MP5 offer and July filings

As of 6 July 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions show a generally positive stance, shaped by the group's unsolicited bid for Monte dei Paschi and its ongoing capital return programme. The following mini-briefs summarise consensus data and third-party forecasts published within this window, ranked from lower to higher target.

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener's panel of 21 analysts carries a mean Buy consensus for Intesa Sanpaolo, with an average 12-month target price of €6.73. Estimates range from €5 to €7.40, against a last close of €5.60. The spread illustrates divergent assumptions on net interest income trends as the group scales its retail and wealth management franchise (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates 16 analyst forecasts for ISP, returning an average 12-month price target of €6.84, a high estimate of €7.40 and a low estimate of €6. This implies a potential upside of 9.86% relative to a share price of €6.22. Twelve of the 16 contributors carry a Buy-equivalent rating, with the consensus little changed as the MPS tender offer process progresses (Investing.com, 5 July 2026).

TradingView (analyst price target aggregation)

TradingView's aggregation of analyst opinions shows a maximum estimate of €7.40 and a minimum estimate of €6 for Intesa Sanpaolo, based on ratings gathered as of 3 July 2026. The platform attributes the tight clustering of targets to steady capital return execution and limited near-term earnings revisions (TradingView, 3 July 2026).

Takeaway: third-party 12-month price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo published between 10 June 2026 and 6 July 2026 broadly converge around €6.30–€6.84 on average, with individual estimates spanning €5–€7.40. Common themes across sources include the pending Monte dei Paschi transaction, capital distribution execution, and steady net interest income assumptions.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Intesa Sanpaolo earnings: latest results and next report

Intesa Sanpaolo's Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on 29 July 2026 to approve the half-yearly report for the period ended 30 June 2026, marking the group's next scheduled earnings release (Intesa Sanpaolo Group, 31 January 2026). The report will cover the second quarter of 2026 and follows the bank's most recent published results, which related to the first quarter (MarketScreener, 7 May 2026).

The Q1 2026 interim statement, released on 8 May 2026, reported net income of €2.8 billion, described as the best quarterly result in the bank's history (Business Review, 14 May 2026). Reuters reported that Intesa's full-year 2025 profit reached €9 billion, while the group projected 2026 net income of approximately €10 billion under its 2026–2029 strategic plan, announced on 2 February 2026 (Reuters, 2 February 2026).

This information is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results

ISP stock price: technical overview

As of 1:48pm UTC on 7 July 2026, the ISP stock price traded near €6.22, holding above its 20/50/100/200-DMAs at approximately €6 / €5.83 / €5.66 / €5.69, according to TradingView data. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, while the 14-day RSI sits near 65, placing momentum in an upper-neutral to firm range rather than at stretched extremes. The ADX(14) is near 17, below the 25 threshold often associated with an established trend, suggesting directional conviction remains moderate.

The nearest classic pivot reference above last price sits at R1 near €6.34, with R2 near €6.70 potentially coming into view after a daily close above that level, according to TradingView. On the downside, the classic pivot point near €5.88 marks the first support reference, while the 200-day SMA near €5.69 forms the closest longer-term shelf. A move below that area could increase the risk of a shift towards the S1 marker near €5.53 (TradingView, 6 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price climbed steadily over the past two years, having traded around €3.58 on 8 July 2024.

Momentum built through the second half of 2024, with the stock pushing past €4 by mid-December amid broader optimism around European banking sector consolidation [file]. Early 2025 brought volatility, with a sharp dip to €3.66 on 9 April 2025 coinciding with global market turbulence tied to tariff announcements, before the stock later recovered to €4.78.

The rally extended through the rest of 2025 and into 2026, with shares reaching €6.24 by mid-February 2026 [file]. A pullback followed, with the stock touching a low of €4.82 on 23 March 2026 during a period of heightened market uncertainty, before rebounding sharply.

By early June 2026, the stock traded near €5.59 amid Intesa’s unsolicited €30.6bn bid for Monte dei Paschi. It then climbed to close at €6.25 on 6 July 2026, roughly 74.5% up year on year.