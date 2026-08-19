HomeMarkets overviewSharesIntesa Sanpaolo SPA

Trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA - ISP CFD

6.88+0%
The chart shows the ISP stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 6.88, a high of 6.8875, and a low of 6.8475.
Sell

6.8625

Buy

6.88

0.0175
Low: 6.8475High: 6.8875
Sellers:
8.47458%
Buyers:
91.5254%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.0175
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6.87
Open6.8875
1-Year Change25.63%
Day's Range6.8475 - 6.8875

Trade Intesa Sanpaolo SPA - ISP

Formed in 2007 by the merger of the two major Italian banks, Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI, Sanpaolo Intesa is the leading financial institution in Italy and one of the top banking groups in eurozone. The company operates a network of 4,600 branches throughout the country and offers its retail, corporate and wealth management services to more than 12.3 mln customers. The Intesa Sanpaolo group has also a presence in the Central Eastern Europe and African areas with almost 7.7 mln customer and 1,100 branches. Included to the Euro Stoxx 50 market index, the Intesa Sanpaolo share price is set and traded on the Borsa Italiana stock exchange (BIT).

Latest shares articles

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Share Capital and Articles Update
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast | share capital and articles update
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana, with July 2026 updates to its share capital and Articles of Association in focus. Explore third-party ISP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:25, 8 July 2026
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Record Q1 Net Income
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast: Record Q1 net income
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana. In Q1 2026, it reported net income of €2.8bn and return on equity of 21%. Explore third-party ISP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:07, 14 May 2026
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Isybank Data Privacy Fine
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast: Isybank data privacy fine
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana, with current market focus shaped by its Isybank data privacy fine and broader pressure on Italian bank equities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ISP price targets.
15:33, 26 March 2026
Entrance of an Intesa Sanpaolo bank branch
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast: Isybank data fine
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with the share price in focus after a March 2026 fine linked to its Isybank customer transfer. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ISP price targets and technical analysis.
09:42, 25 March 2026
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