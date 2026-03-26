Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Isybank Data Privacy Fine

Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast: Isybank data privacy fineIntesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana, with current market focus shaped by its Isybank data privacy fine and broader pressure on Italian bank equities. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ISP price targets.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €4.995 as of 1:51pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €4.815–€5.165 according to Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment toward ISP has been weighed by a broadening risk-off tone in Italian sovereign debt, with the BTP–Bund spread rising above 100 basis points on 23 March 2026 (Bloomberg, 20 March 2026) as Italy's 10-year BTP yield reached 3.89%; a wider spread raises funding-cost concerns for Italian lenders (Trading Economics, 24 March 2026). The ECB held all three key rates unchanged at its 19 March 2026 meeting , with the deposit facility at 2.0% and the main refinancing rate at 2.15%, citing the Middle East conflict as a source of upside inflation risk and downside growth risk, while the bank's own 2026 inflation forecast rose to 2.6% from 1.9% (Morningstar, 19 March 2026). Adding company-specific pressure, Italy's data protection authority issued a €17.6 million fine against Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 March 2026, citing illicit processing of data for around 2.4 million customers transferred to its digital unit Isybank (Reuters, 12 March 2026).
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 24 March 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions are anchored by the bank's record 2025 earnings and capital return commitments, while individual targets vary depending on assumptions on the ECB rate path and Italian sovereign spread dynamics.
Barclays (broker note)
Barclays analyst Paola Sabbione reiterates a Buy rating on ISP with a 12-month price target of €7, unchanged from the prior note. Sabbione retains this positive view amid the bank's earnings profile and capital return framework within the prevailing Italian banking environment (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).
MarketBeat (broker ratings summary)
MarketBeat records a Buy consensus for ISNPY (Intesa Sanpaolo's OTC-listed ADR), based on six Wall Street analysts, with two Strong Buy, two Buy, and two Hold ratings; no consensus price target is published for the OTC listing. The distribution reflects a broadly constructive view, with Morgan Stanley maintaining an Overweight rating and Goldman Sachs most recently downgrading to Hold, while the two Hold ratings temper the overall skew (MarketBeat, 15 March 2026).
MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)
MarketScreener tracks 21 analysts covering ISP and records a mean Outperform consensus, with an average 12-month price target of €6.70, a high of €7.40, and a low of €5. Brokers including UBS, Barclays, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, and HSBC contribute to the panel, with the premium implied by the mean target anchored by the bank's guided 95% payout ratio and the €2.3 billion buyback programme commencing in July 2026 (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).
Investing.com (multi-analyst range)
Investing.com separately reports a broader aggregation of 21 analysts, returning an average 12-month ISP stock forecast of €6.70, a high of €7.40, and a low of €5, with a Buy consensus. The wider analyst panel than the earlier 19-analyst snapshot reflects additional contributors, with the range broadened on the downside by analysts applying a greater discount for ECB policy sensitivity and BTP spread risk (Investing.com, 20 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
ISP stock price: Technical overview
The ISP stock price trades at €4.995 as of 1:51pm UTC on 24 March 2026, with the price sitting below all standard moving averages tracked by TradingView. The full SMA stack , with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €5.32, €5.66, €5.70 and €5.47, sits above the current price, with each reading generating a sell signal; the 200-day EMA at €5.40 provides a closer reference, running below the 200-day SMA and just above the classic pivot at €5.865. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.017 is the sole moving average reading registering a buy signal, reflecting the very short-term bounce embedded in recent sessions.
The 14-day relative strength index sits at 35.7, in lower-neutral territory and approaching the conventional oversold threshold near 30; at this level, the reading does not confirm a directional bias on its own. The average directional index (14) registers 35.6, indicating an established trend is in force, which corroborates the directional weight of the sell-aligned moving-average stack rather than suggesting a directionless range (TradingView, 24 March 2026).
On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at €5.865 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close back above that level would bring R1 at €6.129 into view, with R2 near €6.422 as the next reference beyond that. On the downside, S1 sits at €5.572, with S2 at €5.308 the next meaningful reference should the price continue to compress below the current intraday range low of €4.815; S3 at €4.751 marks a deeper extension within the classic model. The 100-day SMA near €5.696 and 200-day SMA near €5.474 constitute the principal moving-average resistance area overhead, and a sustained recovery back through those levels would be required to alter the prevailing alignment suggested by TradingView's moving average summary (TradingView, 24 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)
ISP’s stock price opened March 2024 near €3.33 and spent much of the first half of 2024 in a slow, steady climb, closing at €3.60 by late May and pushing toward €3.80 through the summer.
The rally gathered stronger momentum in the second half of 2024. After a brief dip to around €3.16 on 5 August 2024, its lowest level in the dataset, ISP recovered quickly, closing the year at €3.86 on 30 December 2024, up roughly 16% from its March 2024 level.
2025 brought a sharper acceleration. ISP crossed €4 in January 2025 and rose steadily, reaching a local peak near €6.17 on 4 February 2026, the highest close in the dataset. From that high, the stock pulled back through February and into March 2026, declining roughly 19% to trade at €4.995 as of 24 March 2026.
ISP closed at €4.845 on 24 March 2025, meaning the current price of €4.995 is approximately 3.1% higher year on year, though around 19% below the February 2026 peak of €6.17.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP): Capital.com analyst view
ISP's price trajectory over the past two years reflects a bank that has materially strengthened its fundamentals, delivering record net income of €9.3 billion in 2025, up 8% year on year, with an ROE of 18%, a cost-to-income ratio of 42.2%, and a CET1 ratio above 13.9%, according to the bank's full-year results published on 2 February 2026. The bank's guided 2026 net income target of approximately €10 billion, combined with a €2.3 billion share buyback commencing in July 2026 and a 95% payout ratio, helped drive the re-rating the stock experienced between early 2025 and its February 2026 peak. That said, ISP has pulled back roughly 19% from that peak as of 24 March 2026, reflecting the degree to which macro and sovereign factors can reassert themselves even against a strong earnings backdrop.
The key question for ISP's price going forward centres on the interplay between its diversified, fee-driven income model and the external pressures bearing on Italian banking. The ECB's decision to hold rates unchanged at its March 2026 meeting, while revising its inflation forecast upward, creates a mixed picture: a stable deposit rate of 2.0% may provide some floor for net interest income, but a higher-for-longer policy stance may also raise the cost of risk over time, with Scope Ratings projecting the sector's average cost of risk rising toward 40 basis points by end-2027. Widening BTP–Bund spreads, which breached 100 basis points on 23 March 2026, add sovereign sensitivity that could weigh on sentiment, though a de-escalation in geopolitical risk or easing in Italian fiscal concerns could support a recovery in Italian bank equities more broadly.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs
As of 24 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs shows 95.4% buyers and 4.6% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 90.8 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in a one-sided, long-biased range. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Intesa Sanpaolo 2026
- ISP trades at €4.995 as of 1:51pm UTC on 24 March 2026, roughly 3.1% higher year on year but around 19% below its February 2026 peak of €6.17.
- The 14-day RSI reads 35.7, approaching oversold territory, while the ADX at 35.6 indicates that a downward trend remains in force.
- The classic pivot point sits at €5.865, with downside references at S1 €5.572 and S2 €5.308; recovery above the pivot would bring R1 €6.129 into view.
- The ECB held rates unchanged on 19 March 2026, raising its 2026 inflation forecast to 2.6% and citing the Middle East conflict as a source of downside growth risk.
- The BTP–Bund spread rose above 100 basis points on 23 March 2026, adding sovereign risk pressure to Italian bank equities, including ISP.
- Italy's data protection authority fined ISP €17.6 million on 12 March 2026 for illicit customer data processing related to its Isybank digital unit.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Intesa Sanpaolo stock?
Intesa Sanpaolo’s largest shareholders typically include Italian banking foundations and institutional investors, rather than a single controlling private owner. Ownership can change over time as funds rebalance holdings or as institutions adjust exposure to the Italian banking sector. For readers assessing the stock, it can be more useful to look at the overall ownership structure, free float and voting influence than to focus only on the single biggest shareholder at any given point.
What is the 5 year Intesa Sanpaolo share price forecast?
There is no single reliable five-year ISP stock forecast, and most third-party forecasts cited in this article focus on the next 12 months rather than a multi-year horizon. Over longer periods, the share price may be influenced by earnings delivery, capital returns, ECB policy, Italian sovereign spreads and broader market conditions. That means any five-year projection should be treated as highly uncertain rather than as a firm indication of future performance.
Is Intesa Sanpaolo a good stock to buy?
Whether Intesa Sanpaolo is a good stock to buy depends on an investor’s objectives, time horizon and tolerance for risk. The article outlines supportive factors such as strong earnings, capital returns and analyst targets, but it also highlights material risks, including sovereign spread sensitivity, regulatory developments and changing rate expectations. A stock can appear attractive on some metrics while still carrying downside risk, so the question does not have a universal yes-or-no answer.
Could Intesa Sanpaolo stock go up or down?
Intesa Sanpaolo stock could move in either direction, depending on how company-specific and macroeconomic factors develop. Strong earnings, dividend expectations, buyback activity and improving sentiment toward European banks could support the price. At the same time, wider BTP–Bund spreads, weaker risk appetite, regulatory issues or changes in the ECB outlook could weigh on it. Technical indicators can help identify momentum and key levels, but they cannot guarantee future price direction.
Should I invest in Intesa Sanpaolo stock?
Whether someone should invest in Intesa Sanpaolo stock is a personal decision and not something this article can answer as financial advice. The purpose of the guide is to outline the main drivers behind current forecasts and market pricing, including both upside factors and risks. Anyone considering exposure should assess their own financial situation, risk tolerance and investment goals, and review the latest company, sector and market information before making a decision.
Can I trade Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.