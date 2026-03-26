Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Isybank Data Privacy Fine

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €4.995 as of 1:51pm UTC on 24 March 2026, within an intraday range of €4.815–€5.165 according to Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment toward ISP has been weighed by a broadening risk-off tone in Italian sovereign debt, with the BTP–Bund spread rising above 100 basis points on 23 March 2026 (Bloomberg, 20 March 2026) as Italy's 10-year BTP yield reached 3.89%; a wider spread raises funding-cost concerns for Italian lenders (Trading Economics, 24 March 2026). The ECB held all three key rates unchanged at its 19 March 2026 meeting , with the deposit facility at 2.0% and the main refinancing rate at 2.15%, citing the Middle East conflict as a source of upside inflation risk and downside growth risk, while the bank's own 2026 inflation forecast rose to 2.6% from 1.9% (Morningstar, 19 March 2026). Adding company-specific pressure, Italy's data protection authority issued a €17.6 million fine against Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 March 2026, citing illicit processing of data for around 2.4 million customers transferred to its digital unit Isybank (Reuters, 12 March 2026).

Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 24 March 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions are anchored by the bank's record 2025 earnings and capital return commitments, while individual targets vary depending on assumptions on the ECB rate path and Italian sovereign spread dynamics.

Barclays (broker note)

Barclays analyst Paola Sabbione reiterates a Buy rating on ISP with a 12-month price target of €7, unchanged from the prior note. Sabbione retains this positive view amid the bank's earnings profile and capital return framework within the prevailing Italian banking environment (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

MarketBeat (broker ratings summary)

MarketBeat records a Buy consensus for ISNPY (Intesa Sanpaolo's OTC-listed ADR), based on six Wall Street analysts, with two Strong Buy, two Buy, and two Hold ratings; no consensus price target is published for the OTC listing. The distribution reflects a broadly constructive view, with Morgan Stanley maintaining an Overweight rating and Goldman Sachs most recently downgrading to Hold, while the two Hold ratings temper the overall skew (MarketBeat, 15 March 2026).

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)

MarketScreener tracks 21 analysts covering ISP and records a mean Outperform consensus, with an average 12-month price target of €6.70, a high of €7.40, and a low of €5. Brokers including UBS, Barclays, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, and HSBC contribute to the panel, with the premium implied by the mean target anchored by the bank's guided 95% payout ratio and the €2.3 billion buyback programme commencing in July 2026 (MarketScreener, 20 March 2026).

Investing.com (multi-analyst range)

Investing.com separately reports a broader aggregation of 21 analysts, returning an average 12-month ISP stock forecast of €6.70, a high of €7.40, and a low of €5, with a Buy consensus. The wider analyst panel than the earlier 19-analyst snapshot reflects additional contributors, with the range broadened on the downside by analysts applying a greater discount for ECB policy sensitivity and BTP spread risk (Investing.com, 20 March 2026).

Takeaway: Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions range across third-party aggregators and individual broker notes, with Barclays at the upper end at €7 and Investing.com's narrower 19-analyst panel at the lower end at €5.46. Across these forecasts, the common threads are Intesa Sanpaolo's capital return programme and earnings guidance, set against macro sensitivity to ECB rate decisions and Italian sovereign spreads as the primary sources of dispersion.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ISP stock price: Technical overview

The ISP stock price trades at €4.995 as of 1:51pm UTC on 24 March 2026, with the price sitting below all standard moving averages tracked by TradingView. The full SMA stack , with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €5.32, €5.66, €5.70 and €5.47, sits above the current price, with each reading generating a sell signal; the 200-day EMA at €5.40 provides a closer reference, running below the 200-day SMA and just above the classic pivot at €5.865. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.017 is the sole moving average reading registering a buy signal, reflecting the very short-term bounce embedded in recent sessions.

The 14-day relative strength index sits at 35.7, in lower-neutral territory and approaching the conventional oversold threshold near 30; at this level, the reading does not confirm a directional bias on its own. The average directional index (14) registers 35.6, indicating an established trend is in force, which corroborates the directional weight of the sell-aligned moving-average stack rather than suggesting a directionless range (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at €5.865 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close back above that level would bring R1 at €6.129 into view, with R2 near €6.422 as the next reference beyond that. On the downside, S1 sits at €5.572, with S2 at €5.308 the next meaningful reference should the price continue to compress below the current intraday range low of €4.815; S3 at €4.751 marks a deeper extension within the classic model. The 100-day SMA near €5.696 and 200-day SMA near €5.474 constitute the principal moving-average resistance area overhead, and a sustained recovery back through those levels would be required to alter the prevailing alignment suggested by TradingView's moving average summary (TradingView, 24 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price opened March 2024 near €3.33 and spent much of the first half of 2024 in a slow, steady climb, closing at €3.60 by late May and pushing toward €3.80 through the summer.

The rally gathered stronger momentum in the second half of 2024. After a brief dip to around €3.16 on 5 August 2024, its lowest level in the dataset, ISP recovered quickly, closing the year at €3.86 on 30 December 2024, up roughly 16% from its March 2024 level.

2025 brought a sharper acceleration. ISP crossed €4 in January 2025 and rose steadily, reaching a local peak near €6.17 on 4 February 2026, the highest close in the dataset. From that high, the stock pulled back through February and into March 2026, declining roughly 19% to trade at €4.995 as of 24 March 2026.

ISP closed at €4.845 on 24 March 2025, meaning the current price of €4.995 is approximately 3.1% higher year on year, though around 19% below the February 2026 peak of €6.17.