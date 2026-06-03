Rheinmetall Stock Forecast | Bundeswehr Orders Lift Backlog

Rheinmetall AG (RHM) is trading at €1,255.87 in early Monday trading as of 11:09am UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of €1,252.13–€1,298.48, placing it toward the lower end of that range as European markets open the new month. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Broader European defence equities have faced consolidation pressure in 2026, with the STOXX Europe Total Market Aerospace & Defence index down approximately 0.7% year to date as of 28 May 2026, amid a reassessment of the sector's elevated 2025 valuations (STOXX, 28 May 2026). On the company-specific front, Rheinmetall reported Q1 2026 consolidated sales of €1.9 billion – up 8% year on year – while confirming its full-year revenue guidance and highlighting expected significant growth in Q2 (Reuters, 5 May 2026). Separately, the Bundeswehr awarded Rheinmetall a further contract for Laser-Light-Modules worth several hundred million euros, which the company expects to book in Q2 2026, adding to a record order backlog of €73 billion (Rheinmetall IR, 27 May 2026). Ukraine's parliament ratified a €90 billion EU loan agreement on 28 May 2026, with funds earmarked for budget support and defence-industrial capacity (Yahoo News, 28 May 2026).

RHM: Q1 miss and €73bn backlog shape third-party targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Rheinmetall stock predictions reflect a differing long-term views, balanced by near-term execution caution. Several major brokers revised their views in the two weeks ending 1 June 2026, following the Q1 2026 revenue miss.

UBS (Buy, target revised lower)

UBS analyst Sven Weier maintains a Buy rating on RHM, with a revised 12-month price target of €1,600, down from the €2,200 target the bank held as recently as 5 May 2026. The reduction reflects concern over near-term margin delivery and cash flow conversion following the Q1 revenue shortfall, even as Weier continues to highlight Rheinmetall's structural positioning within European rearmament (The Globe and Mail, 22 May 2026).

Jefferies (Buy, target trimmed)

Jefferies analyst Chloe Lemarie trims her 12-month price target to €1,890 from €2,220, while retaining a Buy rating. The note cites elevated execution risk and the widening gap between backlog scale and near-term revenue recognition as the key factors behind the revision (MarketScreener, 22 May 2026).

Barclays (Overweight reaffirmed)

Barclays reaffirms an Overweight rating on RHM with a 12-month price target of €2,035, unchanged from its prior note, making it one of the more constructive major brokers in the post-Q1 period. The bank's rationale centres on Rheinmetall's scale advantage in land systems and munitions, with the €73 billion order backlog cited as supporting multi-year revenue visibility (MarketScreener, 20 May 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener's consensus dashboard records a mean 12-month price target of €1,889.38 across 21 covering analysts, with individual estimates spanning from a low of €1,408 to a high of €2,500 and a mean consensus rating of Buy. The wide dispersion of more than €1,090 reflects divergent views on cash flow delivery timing and the pace at which NATO procurement orders translate into recognised revenue (MarketScreener, 28 May 2026).

Stock Analysis / S&P Global poll (consensus)

Stock Analysis, drawing on 21 analysts polled by S&P Global, reports a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a mean 12-month price target of €1,911 for RHM, with the lowest individual estimate at €1,408 and the highest at €2,500. The implied upside of approximately 47.7% from the 29 May 2026 closing price of €1,293.40 suggests analysts viewed the recent share price weakness as disproportionate relative to the company's order book (Stock Analysis, 29 May 2026).

Takeaway: third-party 12-month targets published in the 20–28 May 2026 window range from €1,600 (UBS) to €2,035 (Barclays), with the two consensus aggregators converging on a mean near €1,889–€1,911. Buy or Overweight ratings remain in place across all sources, while the common thread is that near-term execution risk and cash flow concerns sit alongside a structurally intact European defence demand cycle.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Rheinmetall latest earnings: Q1 2026 results

Rheinmetall reported Q1 2026 consolidated sales of €1.94 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 8%, though the figure came in approximately 14.9% below analyst consensus expectations and triggered a sharp share price reaction in early May 2026 (Mining Metal News, 26 May 2026). Operating margin performance was broadly in line with market expectations, and the company confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €14–€14.5 billion, implying growth of up to 45% year on year. Management also noted that full-scale production ramp-ups and contract deliveries are weighted toward the second half of the year (Reuters, 5 May 2026).

RHM stock price: Technical overview

The RHM stock price is trading at €1,255.87 as of 11:09am UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting just above its 10-day simple moving average near €1,242 but below the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €1,238, €1,370, €1,542 and €1,630, respectively. This configuration leaves the price beneath most major trend benchmarks tracked by TradingView.

The 14-day RSI reads 46.3, a neutral-to-soft reading that sits below the midpoint and gives no clear directional signal. The 14-day ADX at 27.3 indicates an established trend is present, consistent with the downward drift from the 2025 highs. The awesome oscillator at −54.4 and MACD level at −33.3 also point to subdued momentum, while the stochastic %K at 87.8 and stochastic RSI fast at 94.0 point to a short-term overbought condition within the broader downtrend, per TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €1,466.70 represents the first material reference above the current level; a daily close through that zone would put the R2 at €1,639.90 back in view. To the downside, the classic pivot at €1,282.90 offers initial support, with S1 at €1,109.70 the next reference should that level give way (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Rheinmetall share price history (2024–2026)

RHM’s stock price was trading around €532 in early June 2024, as European defence budgets began to expand, though the stock had not yet reflected the full scale of the subsequent repricing.

The next 16 months marked a substantial move higher. Germany’s constitutional debt-brake debate, a landmark €500bn infrastructure and defence fund, and the ongoing war in Ukraine combined to support a near-four-fold rally. RHM hit an intraday all-time high of €2,011.01 on 3 October 2025 – the peak of a run that briefly had the stock up roughly 275% from June 2024 levels – before sentiment cooled as investors questioned near-term delivery and cash flow timelines.

A sharp reversal followed through early 2026. The stock opened the year at around €1,598 – already well off its September highs – then slid further after the Q1 2026 earnings report in early May disappointed on revenue, prompting JPMorgan to downgrade the stock to Neutral and cut its target to €1,500. RHM fell to a closing low of €1,122.74 on 15 May 2026 before partly recovering.

RHM closed at €1,255.47 on 1 June 2026, approximately 21.4% down year to date and 33.2% below its level of 30 May 2025.