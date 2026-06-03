NVIDIA Stock Forecast | RTX Spark PC Chip Reveal, Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA stock forecast: RTX Spark PC chip reveal, Q1 earningsNVIDIA is a US semiconductor company whose 2026 focus includes AI data centre demand, the RTX Spark PC chip and China export-control risks. Explore third-party NVDA price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in early European trading on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $212.34–$217.04 as of 9:47am UTC. The stock sits above Friday’s close of $212.49 and below its recent 52-week high of $236.54, with Monday’s session showing a modest gain as European markets open. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment has reflected CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at Computex 2026 in Taipei, where NVIDIA unveiled the RTX Spark – its first consumer PC chip in over a decade (Financial Times, 1 June 2026). The chip combines an Arm-based CPU with a Blackwell GPU in a single system-on-chip, putting NVIDIA in direct competition with Apple, Intel and Qualcomm in the laptop and AI PC segment (TechRadar, 1 June 2026). The announcement follows record fiscal 2026 full-year revenue of $215.90bn, up 65% year on year, reported in February, with data centre revenue remaining the primary growth driver (NVIDIA Investor Relations, 25 February 2026). Ongoing US export-control dynamics around AI chip shipments to China, including per-customer volume caps under consideration by the Trump administration, continue to weigh on the broader China revenue outlook as a macro-level risk factor for the stock (Los Angeles Times, 3 March 2026).
NVIDIA: PC chip push frames third-party targets
As of 1 June 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions were shaped primarily by the company's Q1 fiscal 2027 results, reported on 20 May 2026. NVIDIA reported revenue of $81.62bn, an 85% year-on-year increase, alongside Q2 guidance of $91bn, both above the consensus compiled by LSEG (Reuters, 20 May 2026). The targets below are 12-month forward estimates unless otherwise stated.
UBS (buy, raised target)
UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised the price target to $280 from $275, maintaining a buy rating. The revision followed NVIDIA's Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings beat, with Arcuri citing sustained AI accelerator demand and strong second-quarter guidance as the primary basis for the upward move (MarketBeat, 21 May 2026).
Evercore ISI (outperform, raised target)
Evercore ISI lifted its price target to $413 from $352, keeping an outperform rating. The firm cited NVIDIA's Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings per share of $1.98, which exceeded the LSEG consensus of $1.76, and the company's $80bn share repurchase authorisation announced alongside results (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).
Bernstein (outperform, raised target)
Bernstein raised its price target to $315 from $300, maintaining an outperform rating. The adjustment followed the Q1 fiscal 2027 results and reflects the firm's view on NVIDIA's expanding role in AI inference alongside its established training workload position (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).
Tigress Financial (strong buy, raised target)
Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a strong buy rating and raised the 12-month price target to $425 from $360, an 18% increase from his prior estimate. Feinseth cited NVIDIA's market position across AI training and inference infrastructure, as well as its expanding footprint in robotics and autonomous systems, as the basis for the revised target (GuruFocus, 27 May 2026).
Public.com (Wall Street consensus overview)
Public.com, aggregating ratings from 37 analysts, places the consensus 12-month price target at $298.32, with a buy consensus rating; 57% of contributing analysts recommend a strong buy, 41% a buy, and 3% a hold, with no sell recommendations on record. The aggregate target reflects the post-earnings upgrade cycle across multiple brokerages, with individual 12-month targets in the tracked set ranging from $215 to 500 (Public.com, 31 May 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
NVIDIA earnings: latest results and upcoming events
NVIDIA reported Q1 fiscal 2027 results on 20 May 2026, posting revenue of $81.62bn, an 85% year-on-year increase and above the LSEG analyst consensus of $78.42bn, with earnings per share of $1.98 against the $1.76 consensus estimate. The company also announced an $80bn share repurchase authorisation, alongside Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $91bn, plus or minus 2%, which again exceeded the $86.84bn consensus compiled by LSEG (Reuters, 20 May 2026).
Data centre revenue remained the primary growth driver in the quarter, as demand for Blackwell-architecture AI accelerators continued across cloud and enterprise customers (Reuters, 20 May 2026). NVIDIA's next scheduled corporate event is the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on 4 June 2026, followed by the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on 24 June 2026, according to the company's investor relations calendar (NVIDIA Investor Relations, 1 June 2026).
NVDA stock price: Technical overview
The NVDA stock price trades at $214.80 as of 9:47am UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting just below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at around $215 and broadly within the short-term moving average cluster. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at around $215 / $199 / $192 / $188, respectively. Price holds above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, while the 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, keeping the near-term trend positive from a technical perspective, per TradingView data.
Momentum readings are mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 49.41, a neutral reading that does not materially favour either side. The average directional index (ADX) at 22.59 falls below the 25 threshold often associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong directional conviction according to TradingView’s oscillator suite.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $220.47 is the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $241 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $195.92 offers initial support, with the 100-day SMA near $192 representing the next meaningful moving-average shelf below. Losing that zone could bring the S1 classic level at $175.02 into focus (TradingView, 1 June 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)
NVDA’s stock price traded around $115–$116 in early June 2024, already supported by the initial wave of AI infrastructure spending that had powered a multi-fold rally from 2023 lows. The stock climbed steadily through the summer, reaching $140–$150 by late January 2025 before a sharp single-day drop to a low of $116.76 on 27 January 2025. That move coincided with the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model that prompted a broad reassessment of US AI chip demand.
NVDA recovered into late February 2025, but a more severe test came in April. Shares fell to a close of $99.25 on 7 April 2025 amid broad market selling triggered by the Trump administration’s sweeping tariff announcements. A partial tariff pause two days later helped lift the stock back above $112. From there, NVDA climbed above $200 by late October and touched $207.28 on 3 November 2025, supported by continued data centre demand and successive earnings beats.
The stock closed 2025 at $186.63 and began 2026 at $188.74. A post-earnings move following Q1 fiscal 2027 results in May 2026 briefly pushed NVDA to a close of $237.95 on 14 May 2026, before a pullback left the stock at $214.57 at the close of 1 June 2026 – up approximately 13.7% year to date and around 58.9% year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
NVIDIA (NVDA): Capital.com analyst view
NVIDIA’s price performance over the past year reflects the scale of market conviction around AI infrastructure spending, with the stock rising from its April 2025 tariff-driven lows near $99 to a post-earnings peak above $237 in May 2026. The company’s consistent revenue beats and upward guidance revisions have underpinned that move, while the Computex 2026 unveiling of its first consumer PC chip suggests NVIDIA is broadening its addressable market beyond data centres. That expansion could support further revenue diversification, though it also brings the company into direct competition with established players in a crowded segment, where execution risk and margin pressure remain important considerations.
On the macro side, reduced concern around US–China trade policy has supported semiconductor stocks more broadly, while NVIDIA’s AI accelerator position remains difficult to replicate in the near term. However, the stock’s valuation already prices in substantial growth, leaving it sensitive to any disappointment in demand signals, shifts in export-control policy, or the emergence of lower-cost AI model architectures that reduce compute intensity.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for NVIDIA CFDs
As of 1 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in NVIDIA CFDs sits at 92.7% buyers vs 7.3% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 85.4 percentage points. This indicates a heavily long-skewed positioning snapshot among Capital.com clients. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – NVIDIA 2026
- NVDA trades at $214.80 as of 9:47am UTC on 1 June 2026, up approximately 13.7% year to date and approximately 58.9% year on year.
- Key drivers include AI accelerator demand, Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of $81.62bn, and Q2 guidance of $91bn – both above consensus.
- The $80bn share repurchase programme announced on 20 May 2026 and the Computex RTX Spark PC chip reveal are the most recent material developments.
- Risks include elevated valuation, US export-control policy on China chip shipments, and competitive pressure from custom silicon and lower-cost AI model architectures.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most NVIDIA stock?
NVIDIA’s largest shareholders are typically institutional investors, with major asset managers often holding significant positions through index funds, ETFs and actively managed portfolios. Company insiders, including senior executives and directors, may also hold shares, but their ownership is usually smaller than the combined institutional base. Shareholder rankings can change as funds rebalance or investors disclose new positions, so it’s worth checking the latest regulatory filings and company ownership data for the most current view.
What is the 5 year NVIDIA share price forecast?
Five-year NVIDIA share price forecasts vary widely because they depend on assumptions about AI infrastructure spending, data centre demand, export controls, competition and valuation. The article focuses on 12-month analyst price targets issued between 20 May and 1 June 2026, which ranged from $280 to $425 among selected brokers, with public.com placing the consensus 12-month target at $298.32. Longer-term forecasts should be treated as scenarios, not reliable predictions.
Is NVIDIA a good stock to buy?
Whether NVIDIA is a good stock to buy depends on your objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and wider portfolio. The company has reported strong revenue growth, with Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue of $81.62bn and Q2 guidance of $91bn, both above consensus. However, risks include valuation sensitivity, US export-control policy, competition from custom silicon and the possibility that lower-cost AI models reduce demand for compute-intensive infrastructure. This should not be read as investment advice.
Could NVIDIA stock go up or down?
NVIDIA stock could move in either direction. Factors that could support the share price include continued AI accelerator demand, stronger data centre revenue, further earnings beats and successful expansion into AI PCs. Downside risks include weaker demand signals, pressure on margins, tighter export controls, stronger competition, or a broader market pullback. Technical indicators in the article were mixed, with RSI near neutral and ADX below the level often associated with a strong trend.
Should I invest in NVIDIA stock?
Whether you should invest in NVIDIA stock is a personal decision and depends on your financial situation, objectives and appetite for risk. The article outlines recent performance, analyst targets, earnings data, technical levels and key risks, but it does not recommend buying, selling or holding NVIDIA shares. Before making any investment decision, consider doing your own research, reviewing multiple sources and, where appropriate, speaking to a qualified financial adviser.
Can I trade NVIDIA CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade NVIDIA CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.