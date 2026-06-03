NVIDIA Stock Forecast | RTX Spark PC Chip Reveal, Q1 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in early European trading on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $212.34–$217.04 as of 9:47am UTC. The stock sits above Friday’s close of $212.49 and below its recent 52-week high of $236.54, with Monday’s session showing a modest gain as European markets open. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has reflected CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at Computex 2026 in Taipei, where NVIDIA unveiled the RTX Spark – its first consumer PC chip in over a decade (Financial Times, 1 June 2026). The chip combines an Arm-based CPU with a Blackwell GPU in a single system-on-chip, putting NVIDIA in direct competition with Apple, Intel and Qualcomm in the laptop and AI PC segment (TechRadar, 1 June 2026). The announcement follows record fiscal 2026 full-year revenue of $215.90bn, up 65% year on year, reported in February, with data centre revenue remaining the primary growth driver (NVIDIA Investor Relations, 25 February 2026). Ongoing US export-control dynamics around AI chip shipments to China, including per-customer volume caps under consideration by the Trump administration, continue to weigh on the broader China revenue outlook as a macro-level risk factor for the stock (Los Angeles Times, 3 March 2026).

NVIDIA: PC chip push frames third-party targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions were shaped primarily by the company's Q1 fiscal 2027 results, reported on 20 May 2026. NVIDIA reported revenue of $81.62bn, an 85% year-on-year increase, alongside Q2 guidance of $91bn, both above the consensus compiled by LSEG (Reuters, 20 May 2026). The targets below are 12-month forward estimates unless otherwise stated.

UBS (buy, raised target)

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri raised the price target to $280 from $275, maintaining a buy rating. The revision followed NVIDIA's Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings beat, with Arcuri citing sustained AI accelerator demand and strong second-quarter guidance as the primary basis for the upward move (MarketBeat, 21 May 2026).

Evercore ISI (outperform, raised target)

Evercore ISI lifted its price target to $413 from $352, keeping an outperform rating. The firm cited NVIDIA's Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings per share of $1.98, which exceeded the LSEG consensus of $1.76, and the company's $80bn share repurchase authorisation announced alongside results (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).

Bernstein (outperform, raised target)

Bernstein raised its price target to $315 from $300, maintaining an outperform rating. The adjustment followed the Q1 fiscal 2027 results and reflects the firm's view on NVIDIA's expanding role in AI inference alongside its established training workload position (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).

Tigress Financial (strong buy, raised target)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a strong buy rating and raised the 12-month price target to $425 from $360, an 18% increase from his prior estimate. Feinseth cited NVIDIA's market position across AI training and inference infrastructure, as well as its expanding footprint in robotics and autonomous systems, as the basis for the revised target (GuruFocus, 27 May 2026).

Public.com (Wall Street consensus overview)

Public.com, aggregating ratings from 37 analysts, places the consensus 12-month price target at $298.32, with a buy consensus rating; 57% of contributing analysts recommend a strong buy, 41% a buy, and 3% a hold, with no sell recommendations on record. The aggregate target reflects the post-earnings upgrade cycle across multiple brokerages, with individual 12-month targets in the tracked set ranging from $215 to 500 (Public.com, 31 May 2026).

Across these third-party sources, broker targets span $280 (UBS) to $425 (Tigress Financial), with Evercore ISI and Bernstein clustering near $315–$413 following the Q1 fiscal 2027 earnings beat. The Street-wide consensus near $298–$305 reflects broadly positive analyst expectations, with AI infrastructure spending, second-quarter guidance, and the share repurchase programme cited as common supportive factors across firms.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVIDIA earnings: latest results and upcoming events

NVIDIA reported Q1 fiscal 2027 results on 20 May 2026, posting revenue of $81.62bn, an 85% year-on-year increase and above the LSEG analyst consensus of $78.42bn, with earnings per share of $1.98 against the $1.76 consensus estimate. The company also announced an $80bn share repurchase authorisation, alongside Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue guidance of $91bn, plus or minus 2%, which again exceeded the $86.84bn consensus compiled by LSEG (Reuters, 20 May 2026).

Data centre revenue remained the primary growth driver in the quarter, as demand for Blackwell-architecture AI accelerators continued across cloud and enterprise customers (Reuters, 20 May 2026). NVIDIA's next scheduled corporate event is the BofA Securities Global Technology Conference on 4 June 2026, followed by the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on 24 June 2026, according to the company's investor relations calendar (NVIDIA Investor Relations, 1 June 2026).

NVDA stock price: Technical overview

The NVDA stock price trades at $214.80 as of 9:47am UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting just below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at around $215 and broadly within the short-term moving average cluster. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at around $215 / $199 / $192 / $188, respectively. Price holds above the 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, while the 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, keeping the near-term trend positive from a technical perspective, per TradingView data.

Momentum readings are mixed. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 49.41, a neutral reading that does not materially favour either side. The average directional index (ADX) at 22.59 falls below the 25 threshold often associated with an established trend, suggesting the current move lacks strong directional conviction according to TradingView’s oscillator suite.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $220.47 is the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $241 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at $195.92 offers initial support, with the 100-day SMA near $192 representing the next meaningful moving-average shelf below. Losing that zone could bring the S1 classic level at $175.02 into focus (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)

NVDA’s stock price traded around $115–$116 in early June 2024, already supported by the initial wave of AI infrastructure spending that had powered a multi-fold rally from 2023 lows. The stock climbed steadily through the summer, reaching $140–$150 by late January 2025 before a sharp single-day drop to a low of $116.76 on 27 January 2025. That move coincided with the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model that prompted a broad reassessment of US AI chip demand.

NVDA recovered into late February 2025, but a more severe test came in April. Shares fell to a close of $99.25 on 7 April 2025 amid broad market selling triggered by the Trump administration’s sweeping tariff announcements. A partial tariff pause two days later helped lift the stock back above $112. From there, NVDA climbed above $200 by late October and touched $207.28 on 3 November 2025, supported by continued data centre demand and successive earnings beats.

The stock closed 2025 at $186.63 and began 2026 at $188.74. A post-earnings move following Q1 fiscal 2027 results in May 2026 briefly pushed NVDA to a close of $237.95 on 14 May 2026, before a pullback left the stock at $214.57 at the close of 1 June 2026 – up approximately 13.7% year to date and around 58.9% year on year.