National Grid share price: group restructure

National Grid plc. (NG.) traded at £11.91 in early European hours on 10 August 2026, moving within an intraday range of £11.82–£12.04 as of 10:07am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

National Grid announced on 3 August 2026 that it would simplify its group operating structure, reducing its executive committee from 13 to eight members effective 1 September 2026, and creating dedicated UK and US regional president roles, with Cordi O'Hara appointed President, UK, and Sally Librera named Interim President, US (Financial Times, 7 August 2026).

The announcement came as the company continues its previously outlined £70 billion energy network investment programme, which National Grid confirmed at its 2025/26 full-year results on 14 May 2026, with delivery mechanisms secured for around three-quarters of the plan and two-thirds already covered by regulatory agreements (Morningstar, 14 May 2026).

Meanwhile, recent heatwave conditions have brought electricity system capacity into focus for the wider UK utilities sector, with the National Energy System Operator restricting power exports to European interconnectors linking the UK with Norway, Denmark, Belgium and France (Mining.com.au, 10 August 2026). The grid operator had earlier issued a rare summer Electricity Margin Notice on 8 July 2026, citing a forecast margin shortfall of about 1.2 gigawatts during peak evening demand (Bloomberg, 8 July 2026).

Third-party National Grid outlook: management changes

As of 10 August 2026, third-party National Grid share price predictions reflect a range of outlooks. Each refers to a 12-month share-price target rather than a forecast for the Capital.com CFD price.

UBS (maintained sell view)

UBS maintains a Sell rating and a £11.50 12-month target price for National Grid, with the target captured on 3 August 2026. Its latest published rating update left the target unchanged (MarketScreener, 3 August 2026).

Jefferies (revised hold view)

Jefferies set a Hold rating and a £13 12-month target price on 3 August 2026, reduced from £14.10. The revision followed the broker's latest valuation review of National Grid (MarketBeat, 3 August 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports a Neutral consensus rating for National Grid, with an average 12-month target of £13.62 across 15 tracked analysts, ranging from £10.60 to £15, as captured on 6 August 2026. The panel comprised 7 Buy, 6 Hold and 2 Sell recommendations (Investing.com, 6 August 2026).

MarketBeat (analyst consensus)

MarketBeat reports a Hold consensus rating for National Grid, with a seven-analyst average 12-month target of £13, ranging from a low of £11.60 to a high of £14.40, as captured on 8 August 2026. The panel comprised 3 Buy, 3 Hold and 1 Sell rating (MarketBeat, 8 August 2026).

Taken together, the qualifying published targets range from £11.50 to £15. The two consensus snapshots sit at £13 and £13.62, illustrating the spread of views across contributing analysts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

National Grid: latest and upcoming earnings

National Grid's most recent scheduled corporate reporting was its 2025/26 full-year results, covering the period ended 31 March 2026, published on 14 May 2026. The company reported underlying operating profit up 9% to £5.7bn, while underlying earnings per share rose 8% to 78.0p (£0.78) (National Grid, 14 May 2026).

Statutory IFRS earnings were £3,241 million in 2025/26, £415 million (15%) higher than the prior year, while gross revenue from continuing operations fell 4% to £17.687bn. Capital investment rose 21% to £11.6bn, which the company linked to 10.9% growth in regulated asset value (National Grid, 14 May 2026). The board recommended a final dividend of 32.14p (£0.3214) per ordinary share, bringing the full-year dividend to 48.49p, an increase of 3.8% on 2024/25; the final dividend was paid on 23 July 2026 to shareholders registered as at 29 May 2026 (MarketScreener, 14 May 2026).

Following the results, National Grid held its annual general meeting on 14 July 2026, according to its published financial calendar (National Grid, 14 May 2026). Its next scheduled reporting event is the 2026/27 half-year results on 5 November 2026 (Investing.com, 10 August 2026).

NG. share price: technical overview

As of 10:07am UTC on 10 August 2026, the NG. share price trades below its 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages, at around 1,215 / 1,219 / 1,248 / 1,232, according to TradingView data. The 200-day exponential moving average sits closer to the current price, near 1,213, providing an additional longer-term technical reference.

With the 20-day average below the 50-day average, TradingView's data does not indicate a bullish moving-average alignment. Momentum indicators also suggest limited directional strength: the 14-day relative strength index stands at 41.9, while the average directional index is 11.9, a level TradingView associates with a weak rather than established trend.

The nearest classic pivot above current levels is 1,211, according to TradingView's calculation. If the price moves above that level, traders may look towards the 1,241 pivot as another technical reference. Beyond that, the 1,248 area broadly aligns with the 100-day moving average.

Below the current price, TradingView's classic S1 pivot near 1,160 provides another reference point. A move below that area could shift attention towards lower technical levels, while the 200-day simple moving average near 1,232 remains a separate longer-term marker above the current price (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

National Grid share price history (2024–2026)

NG.’s share price traded at around £9.96 on 12 August 2024, before moving through a variable two-year period shaped by changing interest-rate expectations and regulatory developments. Prices fell to a low near £9.11 on 14 January 2025 before moving higher over the following months.

The stock reached a two-year intraday high of £14.37 on 2 March 2026. The move took place during a period in which UK utility shares were also trading higher. National Grid subsequently moved lower through spring and summer 2026, trading between £11.77 and £13.75. Changes in gilt yields and UK political developments were among the factors affecting sentiment towards the wider utilities sector during this period.

National Grid closed at £11.9170 on 10 August 2026, around 4.1% higher year to date and 13.0% higher than a year earlier.