IAG share price: flat capacity, higher fuel costs

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) last traded at £4.40 on 10 August 2026 at 1:37pm UTC, moving within an intraday range of £4.39–£4.46. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move follows IAG's second-quarter results, published on 31 July 2026, in which the group reported a 16% drop in quarterly profit and trimmed its 2026 capacity outlook to flat, citing higher fuel costs and softer travel demand linked to the Middle East conflict (Reuters, 31 July 2026).

Fuel costs have remained another factor for the airline sector: Brent crude rose towards $84 a barrel on 10 August 2026 amid continued uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz (Al Jazeera, 10 August 2026).

Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 traded broadly flat to slightly lower during the same session as investors weighed Middle East developments and mixed signals from the US and Iran (Trading Economics, 10 August 2026).

Third-party IAG outlook: lower Q2 profit, flat 2026 capacity

As of 10 August 2026, third-party IAG share price predictions reflect a range of views.

Simply Wall St (analyst low target)

Simply Wall St reports an analyst low target for IAG of £4.17 over one year, updated from £3.86. The model attributes the revision to refreshed revenue, margin, discount-rate and valuation-multiple assumptions (Simply Wall St, 5 August 2026).

MarketBeat (five-analyst consensus)

MarketBeat reports an average 12-month IAG target of £5.03 from five analysts, with estimates ranging from £3.55 to £6.45 and a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The aggregation uses each analyst's latest rating and target published during the preceding 12 months (MarketBeat, 10 August 2026).

Investing.com (16-analyst consensus)

Investing.com places the average 12-month IAG target at £5.41, with a £4.01–£6.45 range across 16 analysts and an overall Buy consensus. The dataset reflects a poll of estimates submitted during the preceding three months (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).

TradingView (one-year consensus)

TradingView shows a one-year analyst target of £5.28 for IAG, based on 24 forecasts, with a £3.85–£6.45 range. Its rating distribution is based on 25 analysts' recommendations issued over the preceding three months (TradingView, 31 July 2026).

Overall, the cited targets span roughly £3.55–£6.45, with published averages ranging from £5.03 to £5.41. The underlying assumptions differ by source but include earnings, margins, fuel costs, capacity and valuation inputs.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

IAG earnings: second-quarter results

International Consolidated Airlines Group reported its second-quarter 2026 results on 31 July 2026, posting revenue of €8.9 billion, broadly flat year on year, and an operating profit before exceptional items of €1.406 billion, down from €1.68 billion a year earlier (Reuters, 31 July 2026). The group's operating margin narrowed to 15.8% from 19% in the prior-year quarter. Fuel and emissions charges climbed nearly 23% to €2.22 billion, while passenger revenue growth of €318 million on a constant-currency basis did not fully offset a €489 million rise in fuel costs (Yahoo Finance, 31 July 2026).

For the first half of 2026, IAG reported operating profit of €1.757 billion, down €121 million year on year, while revenue increased 1%. The company described its 10.9% first-half operating margin as 'sector-leading' (MarketScreener, 31 July 2026). Free cash flow for the six months rose 39% to €2.905 billion, while net debt fell by €1.3 billion to €4.7 billion (Hargreaves Lansdown, 31 July 2026).

Following the results, IAG said it expected 2026 capacity to remain flat and lowered its full-year fuel cost guidance from around €9.0 billion to €8.3–€8.6 billion, citing disruption linked to the Middle East conflict earlier in the year (Reuters, 31 July 2026). The company also confirmed that it had completed €0.8 billion of its ongoing €1.5 billion share buyback programme as of the reporting date (Hargreaves Lansdown, 31 July 2026). IAG's next scheduled financial disclosure had not been confirmed as of 10 August 2026 (IAG, 31 July 2026).

IAG share price: technical overview

As of 1:37pm UTC on 10 August 2026, the IAG share price trades within its moving-average band rather than clearly above or below it. According to TradingView, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at roughly £4.41 / £4.49 / £4.16 / £4.12. The shares trade below the shorter-term 20 and 50-day averages but above the longer 100 and 200-day lines, leaving the indicators mixed rather than pointing clearly in one direction.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads near 47, close to the midpoint of its typical range. The average directional index (ADX), which measures trend strength rather than direction, sits around 20, a level generally associated with a less established trend.

The classic daily pivot point stands near £4.45, just above the latest price, with the R1 marker near £4.76 representing the next listed pivot level above it, according to TradingView's data. The Hull moving average (9) also sits at approximately £4.45, placing two technical reference points in a similar area.

Below the latest price, the 200-day simple moving average sits near £4.12, followed by the S1 pivot near £4.01. These levels provide technical reference points rather than indications of where the price will move next (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

IAG share price history (2024–2026)

IAG’s share price closed at £1.6690 on 12 August 2024, near their two-year low of £1.6475 recorded the following day, before rising through the following year. The stock ended 2024 at £3.0385, more than doubling from its August low, and closed 2025 at £4.1555.

The share price continued to fluctuate in 2026. It fell to a February low near £4.1785 before reaching a two-year high of £4.9410 on 25 June 2026. The shares then declined during July as jet fuel costs rose amid the Middle East conflict. By 31 July 2026, the stock had fallen to £4.3295, the same day IAG published its second-quarter results and reduced its 2026 capacity outlook to flat.

IAG closed at £4.3915 on 10 August 2026, up roughly 5.7% year to date and around 17.6% year on year.