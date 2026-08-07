Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY) is trading at £1.17 as of 10:53am UTC on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, within an intraday range of £1.16–£1.18. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Lloyds reported statutory profit after tax of £3.1bn for the first half of 2026, up 23% year on year and ahead of analyst estimates, as the group highlighted £9.7bn of net income and a 3.19% net interest margin in its official half‑year results (Lloyds Banking Group, 30 July 2026). Chief executive Charlie Nunn also outlined a multi‑year plan to expand non‑interest income and deliver around £2bn of cost savings using AI‑driven initiatives, targeting a return on tangible equity of about 20% by 2030 (Reuters, 30 July 2026).

The results came as the Bank of England held Bank Rate at 3.75% on 30 July 2026, with the Monetary Policy Committee voting 6–3 to keep borrowing costs unchanged amid easing but still‑watched UK inflation (Bank of England, 30 July 2026). UK bank shares broadly held firm over the period, with sector commentary noting the FTSE 350 banks sub‑index near elevated levels and peers such as NatWest trading close to multi‑year highs following a generally robust reporting season (Interactive Investor, 4 August 2026).

Lloyds share price forecast 2026–2030: third-party price targets

As of 5 August 2026, third-party Lloyds share price predictions show a range of views following the group’s half‑year results and updated 2030 strategy, with the forecasts below reflecting third‑party research.

UBS (house view)

UBS raised its 12‑month price target for Lloyds Bank to £1.33 and maintained a buy rating on 4 August 2026, linking the higher target to Lloyds’ 2026–2030 strategy and citing projected compound annual growth of 8% in pre‑tax profit and 12% in earnings per share. UBS also expects total shareholder distributions to produce yields of around 10% in both 2027 and 2028, framing the stock as a potential income play within the UK banking sector (Interactive Investor, 4 August 2026).

Deutsche Bank (house view)

Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and maintained a price target of £1.25, with analyst Robert Noble citing high revenue growth, capital generation and strong returns as reasons for viewing the shares as attractively valued at around 9.5 times forecast 2027 earnings (The Globe and Mail, 1 August 2026).

RBC Capital Markets (house view)

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target to £1.24 from £1.20 and maintained an outperform rating on 31 July 2026, following Lloyds’ second‑quarter results and updating its assumptions for capital generation and earnings after the lender’s new strategy announcement (MarketBeat, 31 July 2026).

Berenberg (house view)

Berenberg increased its price target to £1.21 from £1.17 and maintained a hold rating on 31 July 2026, commenting that Lloyds’ current valuation already reflects much of its rising profitability relative to UK banking peers (MarketScreener, 31 July 2026).

Investing.com UK (consensus overview)

Investing.com UK reports that 19 analysts covering Lloyds Bank had an average 12‑month price target of £1.20 as of 4 August 2026, with individual estimates ranging from £0.53 to £1.35 and an overall buy consensus rating. The platform notes that this spread reflects differing views on net interest margin, loan growth and capital‑return capacity in the wake of the half‑year results (Investing.com UK, 4 August 2026).

Overall, individual broker targets issued during this two‑week period span roughly £1.21–£1.33, while the broader 19‑analyst consensus centres around £1.20, with capital generation, Lloyds’ 2026–2030 strategy and planned shareholder distributions recurring as key themes across the forecasts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Lloyds Banking Group latest earnings

As of 5 August 2026, Lloyds Banking Group’s most recent reported figures are its 2026 half‑year results, published on 30 July 2026. The group reported statutory profit after tax of £3.1bn for the first six months of the year, up 23% year on year, with net income rising 9% to £9.7bn including £7.3bn of net interest income and a net interest margin of 3.19% for the period (Lloyds Banking Group, 30 July 2026). Management highlighted 'sustained strength' in financial performance, noting that improving operating leverage, credit performance and capital generation contributed to a return on tangible equity of 17.1% for the half‑year (Investing.com, 30 July 2026).

Alongside the results, Lloyds outlined the next phase of its strategy, aiming to deliver around £2bn of cost savings by 2030 through investment in technology and AI while increasing shareholder returns via measures including a new share buyback programme (Yahoo Finance, 31 July 2026). The group also reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting net interest income of more than £14.9bn, a cost‑to‑income ratio below 50% and a return on tangible equity above 16%, and said asset quality remained resilient against moderating UK inflation and a Bank Rate held at 3.75% (Lloyds Banking Group, 29 April 2026; Bank of England, 30 July 2026).

LLOY share price: technical overview

As of 10:53am UTC on 5 August 2026, the LLOY share price trades at around £1.17 as of 10:53am UTC on 5 August 2026. The price remains above the broad moving-average cluster shown on TradingView.

The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages stand at approximately 113p, 109p, 103p and 100p, respectively. The latest price is also above the classic pivot at around 113.33p, while the Hull moving average sits closer to the current market price at approximately 117.19p.

Together, these levels place the share price near the upper end of its recent moving-average range. However, technical indicators do not determine how the price will move next.

TradingView places the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) near 59. This is within the upper-neutral range and below the commonly referenced overbought threshold of 70. The average directional index (ADX), at around 17, suggests that the prevailing trend is not yet firmly established.

Classic pivot levels place the nearest resistance reference, R1, at around 119.07p. R2, near 123.43p, may become relevant if the price records a sustained daily close above the first resistance area. The 121p level provides an intermediate round-number reference.

On the downside, the classic pivot at 113.33p broadly aligns with the 20-day moving-average area. The 100- and 200-day moving averages, at approximately 103p–100p, provide a deeper technical reference if the price closes below the wider moving-average cluster (TradingView, 5 August 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Lloyds share price history (2024–2026)

LLOY’s share price have risen from below £0.60 towards levels last seen before the pandemic over the past two years. The move has broadly reflected changes in UK interest rates, inflation and banking-sector sentiment, although the share price has also experienced pullbacks and periods of consolidation.

At the end of 2024, LLOY was closing at around £0.55 after moving gradually higher through the autumn. During this period, markets assessed Bank of England rate decisions and signs of slower inflation.

In early 2025, the share price traded mainly within a £0.55–£0.75 range. It fell towards £0.59 in January before recovering as UK economic data and the wider FTSE banking sector stabilised.

From mid-2025 into late summer, Lloyds rose from approximately £0.75 to the low £0.80s, with brief pullbacks towards £0.74–£0.76. The move coincided with improving sentiment towards UK lenders as companies across the sector published earnings updates.

The larger change came in 2026. After starting the year just below £1, LLOY moved above that level and remained there through February and March. It then declined towards £0.96–£0.98 in early April ahead of the spring results season.

The stock subsequently rose above £1.05 and then £1.10 as macroeconomic concerns eased and Lloyds published further updates. It advanced again around the 30 July half-year results and strategy announcement, closing at approximately £1.16 after trading near £1.11 earlier in the session.

By 5 August 2026, LLOY was trading at around £1.17, substantially above its level two years earlier. However, the route higher was uneven rather than continuous.