easyJet plc. (EZJ) is trading near £6.73 in early afternoon trading on 10 August 2026, within an intraday range of £6.64–£6.73. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move follows Apollo Global's agreement, announced on 6 August 2026, to acquire easyJet in a deal valuing the airline at about £5.7bn. The board has recommended the £7.15-per-share cash offer after rival bidder Castlelake withdrew from the process (Reuters, 6 August 2026).

Shares continue to trade below the offer level as investors assess factors that could affect completion, including European Union rules requiring majority EU ownership for airlines operating in the bloc (Kalkine Media, 3 August 2026). Separately, unions have filed a strike notice covering easyJet France cabin crew for 7 August to 2 September 2026, citing deteriorating working conditions (Reuters, 4 August 2026).

Third-party easyJet outlook: Apollo takeover deal

As of 10 August 2026, third-party easyJet share price predictions indicate possible future prices rather than outcomes that are certain to occur. The targets below were captured between 20 July and 10 August 2026, with the time horizon included where the publisher provides one.

Simply Wall St (fair-value estimate)

Simply Wall St reports an analyst-consensus fair-value estimate of £5.87 per share, captured on 20 July 2026, up from a prior £4.48. The estimate reflects changes in underlying analyst inputs amid uncertainty over the proposed takeover process (Simply Wall St, 20 July 2026).

Investing.com (12-month consensus)

Investing.com's 3 August 2026 capture places the 12-month average analyst target at £6.27, with a low of £3.60 and a high of £7.15, based on 14 analysts. The spread between these estimates highlights differing assumptions about operating performance and the outcome of takeover discussions (Investing.com, 3 August 2026).

JPMorgan (broker target)

JPMorgan raised its price target to £7.15 from £3.60 and assigned a Neutral rating in research reported on 7 August 2026. The revised target follows the agreed Apollo transaction terms, which set the proposed cash consideration at £7.15 per easyJet share (MarketBeat, 7 August 2026).

Investing.com (12-month consensus update)

Investing.com's 7 August 2026 capture shows a 12-month average target of £6.47 from 13 analysts, with estimates ranging from £4.50 to £7.15. The highest published estimate matches the proposed Apollo cash offer, while the lower estimates reflect different assessments of easyJet outside the takeover terms (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).

MarketBeat (12-month consensus)

MarketBeat's 9 August 2026 capture puts the average 12-month analyst target at £6.30, with a high of £8.50 and a low of £3.40, and records a Hold consensus rating. The wide range points to differing assumptions about factors such as earnings, fuel costs and the proposed acquisition (MarketBeat, 9 August 2026).

Takeaway: The cited targets range from £3.40 to £8.50, while the latest consensus captures sit between £6.27 and £6.47. Some upper-end estimates are at £7.15, the same level as the proposed Apollo cash consideration. The variation between sources shows that analyst estimates remain dependent on both company-specific assumptions and the outcome of the proposed transaction.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

easyJet upcoming/latest earnings

easyJet's latest reported earnings were its Q3 FY2026 trading update, published on 23 July 2026 for the three months ended 30 June 2026 (easyJet, 23 July 2026). The airline reported headline profit before tax of £85m, compared with £286m in Q3 FY2025, while group revenue increased 2% year on year to £2.98bn (Reuters, 23 July 2026). It carried 25.8m passengers and reported an 88.9% load factor, down one percentage point year on year (easyJet, 23 July 2026).

The company attributed the lower quarterly profit to the Middle East conflict, which affected fuel prices, booking visibility and some travel demand (Bloomberg, 23 July 2026). Fuel costs increased 17% year on year to £732m, while fuel cost per available seat kilometre rose 13%. Excluding fuel, headline airline cost per available seat kilometre increased 3%, while revenue per available seat kilometre declined 3% (easyJet, 23 July 2026).

Against that backdrop, easyJet said its late-booking trend remained strong (Reuters, 23 July 2026). Its holidays division reported headline profit before tax of £84m, compared with £86m a year earlier, while revenue rose 14% to £489m (easyJet, 23 July 2026).

As of 10 August 2026, easyJet's investor financial calendar does not show a further scheduled earnings release (easyJet, 10 August 2026). The group's next regular financial-results milestone would ordinarily be its full-year FY2026 results, covering the year ending 30 September 2026, although the company calendar did not state a publication date as of 10 August (easyJet, 10 August 2026). The Q3 figures are unaudited, and easyJet stated that external conditions, including fuel-price movements and booking patterns, continued to create uncertainty around the FY2026 financial outcome (easyJet, 23 July 2026).

EZJ share price: technical overview

As of 12:47pm UTC on 10 August 2026, the EZJ share price trades at £6.73, near the session high of £6.73 and above the intraday low of £6.64. TradingView technical inputs place the share above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages, at approximately £6.44, £5.80, £4.73 and £4.74, respectively. The 20-day average remains above the 50-day average, while the 200-day exponential moving average sits near £4.96 and above the corresponding simple average.

The momentum indicators add further context but do not all measure the same aspect of price behaviour. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 66.6, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 25.2, which suggests some directional strength under conventional interpretations of the indicator. The 14-day stochastic %K is 93.0 and Williams %R is −6.7, placing both shorter-term oscillators near the upper ends of their respective ranges. The moving-average and oscillator figures are sourced from TradingView’s supplied technical data.

For reference, the nearest classic resistance level is R1 at £6.95, above the current price, followed by R2 at £7.59. The Hull moving average is positioned at £6.78. Below the market, the classic pivot stands at £6.19, followed by S1 at £5.55. The 100-day simple moving average near £4.73 provides another longer-term technical reference if the share price moves lower (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

These levels describe where selected technical indicators currently sit; they do not determine where the price will move next.

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

easyJet share price history (2024–2026)

EZJ’s share price traded around £4.34 on 12 August 2024. The share moved gradually higher through late 2024, reaching £5.33 on 30 September, before trading mostly between about £5.10 and £5.60 at the start of 2025.

The price then rose to an intraday high of £6 on 10 June 2025 before easing through the second half of the year to close at £5.11 on 31 December. That decline continued into early 2026: EZJ fell from £5.17 on 2 January to an intraday low of £3.33 on 18 May.

A recovery then followed. EZJ closed above £4 on 29 May, passed £5 on 17 June and reached £6.05 on 23 July. Daily ranges also widened during parts of this period, including a £5.90–£6.79 range on 6 August. EZJ closed at £6.73 on 10 August 2026, around 54.8% above its closing level on 12 August 2024.

Over the full period, the price therefore moved through several distinct phases rather than following a consistent direction, ranging from the May 2026 low of £3.33 to levels above £6 later in the year.