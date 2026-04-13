Trade EasyJet PLC - EZJgb CFD

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EasyJet plc (EZJ) is a leading British airline carrier that operates low-cost flights across Europe. The company’s head office is at London Luton Airport. With an extensive airport network, EasyJet operates around 1,000 routes in 35 countries via its affiliate airlines EasyJet UK, EasyJet Europe and EasyJet Switzerland.

The carrier has strong representation in key airports such as London Gatwick, Edinburgh, Nice Côte d'Azur, Venice Marco Polo, Milan Malpensa, Naples International, Basel Mulhouse Freiburg and Geneva. With 315 Airbus aircraft in its fleet and more than 15,500 members of staff, EasyJet carried a record 96.1 million passengers in its fiscal 2019.

EasyJet shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol EZJ. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.

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The company was founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou. In its early days, it had two leased Boeing 737-200 aircraft at its disposal, initially operating only from London Luton Airport to Glasgow and Edinburgh. In 1996, it got its first wholly-owned aircraft and started international flights – initially to Amsterdam.

In 1998, EasyJet bought a 40 per cent stake in Swiss airline TEA Basel, renaming it EasyJet Switzerland. In 2002, the company acquired Go Fly. During the same year, it opened a base at Gatwick Airport. Over the next four years, EasyJet opened additional bases in Spain, Italy, France and Germany, expanding its business in continental Europe. In 2017, the company announced it would open a new headquarters in Vienna, Austria, to allow the company continue operating flights within the EU after Brexit.

In 2019, it reported annual revenue of more than £6.38bn and net income of £349m.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2020, the company grounded its entire fleet of planes, subsequently closing three of their bases. In April, it secured a £600m coronavirus loan from the Bank of England’s Covid Corporate Finance Facility. In June, EasyJet announced its plans to resume flights on up to 75 per cent of its route network by the end of summer. In November, the company said it would only run a maximum of 20 per cent of planned flights for the rest of the year.



With Capital.com’s EasyJet share price chart, you can not only quickly view the current EasyJet stock quote but also trace the company’s shares value in historic terms.



EasyJet plc shares started trading on the LSE in 2000. The company was included in the blue-chip FTSE 100 Index in 2013. In April 2015, the EasyJet (EZJ) stock price hit an all-time high of £19.16.



In February 2020, the EZJ share price rose to £15, its highest level since August 2018. However, as the UK introduced restrictions to slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, EasyJet stock fell to an eight-year low of £4.10 in April. After the airline had lost nearly 45 per cent of its value, it was excluded from the FTSE 100 in June.



EasyJet shares approached £9 in June as restrictions eased but dropped back to £5 with the second wave of Covid-19 halting the global travel. In early November, the stock hit £7 per share amid the news of a potentially viable coronavirus vaccine.



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