RENK Stock Forecast | KNDS Block Sale, Q1 Earnings

RENK Group AG (R3NK) is trading at €53.27 in early European trading as of 11:18am UTC on 1 June 2026, within a session range of €52.95–€56.53, as the stock pulls back from a recent high of €56.85 recorded on 29 May 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several near-term developments. KNDS NV completed a block sale of 5.8 million RENK shares at €45.10 per share in mid-May, raising approximately €262 million and trimming its stake to around 10% ahead of KNDS's planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris (Bloomberg, 19 May 2026). The transaction increased free-float supply in the stock (MarketScreener, 20 May 2026). Separately, RENK reported record Q1 2026 order intake of €582.3 million, up from €548.6 million in Q1 2025, and confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of more than €1.5 billion, with order backlog reaching a new peak of €6.9 billion (Reuters, 6 May 2026). The broader European defence sector has also been supported by elevated government spending commitments, with Germany's 2026 Bundeswehr budget allocated at approximately €82.7 billion, up around €20.2 billion year-on-year (GlobeNewswire, 6 May 2026).

RENK stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party RENK stock predictions point to a broadly constructive view, with individual 12-month targets ranging from €63–€76 as the stock consolidates in the low €50s following the KNDS block sale and Q1 results.

Warburg Research (Buy, target reiterated)

Warburg Research analyst Christian Cohrs reiterated a Buy rating on R3NK with an unchanged 12-month price target of €63, the lower bound of the named-broker range. The call was maintained amid the stock's continued consolidation in the low €50s, with Cohrs keeping his constructive view in place after the company's record Q1 2026 order intake (MarketScreener, 12 May 2026).

Berenberg (Buy, target revised lower)

Berenberg analyst George McWhirter updated his estimates and trimmed his 12-month price target on R3NK, citing more conservative assumptions around German military vehicle order intake volumes. He retained a Buy rating with a revised target of €72, still among the higher individual broker estimates within the active coverage group. The revision followed the KNDS stake sale, which McWhirter said added to near-term free-float supply pressure without altering his view on RENK's structural demand outlook (ad-hoc-news, 15 May 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy, target confirmed post-results)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on R3NK with an unchanged 12-month price target of €73. The bank maintained its positive stance as RENK's order backlog reached a new peak of €6.9 billion, with the company's full-year 2026 revenue guidance above €1.5 billion left intact (MarketScreener, 7 May 2026).

MarketScreener (14-analyst consensus)

MarketScreener aggregated a 14-analyst consensus for R3NK, with a mean Buy rating, an average 12-month price target of €66.71, and a spread of approximately 36% above the then-prevailing last close price of around €49. The panel included post-Q1 revisions from brokers including Deutsche Bank, Berenberg, Warburg Research, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies, among others (MarketScreener, 14 May 2026).

Reuters (Q1 results coverage)

Reuters reported that RENK's Q1 2026 order intake of €582.3 million beat the company-compiled analyst consensus of €557.4 million, representing a 6.1% year-on-year increase, as demand from the primary military vehicle division supported the result. The report added that management confirmed full-year 2026 guidance at the results stage, providing the reference point against which current analyst targets are calibrated (Reuters, 6 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, individual named-broker targets published in May 2026 range from €63–€72, around a 14-analyst consensus mean of €66.71 as of 14 May 2026, with a modal Buy rating maintained across the active coverage panel.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

RENK earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

RENK Group AG reported its Q1 2026 results on 6 May 2026, with order intake rising 6.1% year-on-year to €582.3 million, ahead of the company-compiled analyst consensus of €557.4 million, as demand from the primary military vehicle division contributed to the beat (Reuters, 6 May 2026). The order backlog reached a new peak of €6.9 billion, and management confirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of more than €1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT guidance of €255 million–€285 million, leaving both targets unchanged from the guidance issued in February 2026 (RENK Group AG, 6 May 2026).

The Q1 2026 print marked RENK's highest opening-quarter order intake on record, according to the company's official release (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026). Adjusted EBIT rose 10.4% year-on-year to €42 million, outpacing revenue growth on an above-average margin trajectory, while earnings per share came in at €0.15, above the analyst consensus estimate at the time of reporting (Investing.com, 6 May 2026). RENK is expected to report its H1 2026 results in early August 2026, in line with its standard semi-annual reporting calendar, though no official date has been confirmed as of 1 June 2026 (RENK Group AG, 6 May 2026).

R3NK stock price: Technical overview

The R3NK stock price trades at €53.27 as of 11:18am UTC on 1 June 2026, within a session range of €52.95–€56.53. The stock sits above the classic pivot point of €51.94, but below the 100- and 200-day simple moving averages at €54.76 and €59.43 respectively, according to TradingView data.

The short-term moving average picture shows the 20- and 50-day SMAs clustered at €49.39 and €51.62, both below the last price. The 100-day SMA at €54.76 and 200-day SMA at €59.43 remain overhead references. The 20-over-50 alignment within the shorter-dated SMA family suggests a near-term constructive posture, though the stock remains below the longer-dated averages. The Hull moving average (9-day) at €56.58 also sits above the last price, indicating that the stock has not yet reclaimed that level.

Momentum is neutral to moderately positive. The 14-day RSI reads 55.32, while the average directional index at 20.05 sits below the 25 threshold, suggesting the current trend lacks strong directional conviction as of this reading. On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €61.76 represents the nearest overhead reference; a daily close above that level would put R2 at €66.67 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot at €51.94 offers an initial reference, followed by S1 at €47.03 as the next meaningful level if that support is lost (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

RENK share price history (2024–2026)

R3NK’s stock price listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in February 2024. The stock spent much of its first year establishing a base, before a major re-rating got under way in mid-2025.

R3NK opened 2025 at around €47 and climbed through the summer as European defence budgets expanded and NATO spending commitments intensified. The stock hit its all-time high of €90.37 on 6 October 2025, briefly trading above €88 across several sessions as investor appetite for European defence names increased. A sharp reversal followed, with the shares sliding back toward €48 by late November amid broader sector profit-taking and valuation concerns.

The stock closed 2025 at €54.08 and opened 2026 with renewed momentum, pushing to a local high of €67.34 on 14 January before easing back. A further leg lower through March brought R3NK to a 2026 low close of €47.47 on 27 March, coinciding with wider market uncertainty and a rotation out of high-multiple defence names.

Recovery followed into late April and early May 2026, supported by RENK's record Q1 results. A KNDS block sale in mid-May applied fresh pressure, pulling the stock back to €43.73 on 13 May before a rebound gathered pace.

R3NK closed at €53.40 on 1 June 2026, approximately 1.2% below its 2025 year-end close of €54.08.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results