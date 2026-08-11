GSK share price: Q2 results, Cambridge R&D investment

GSK share price: Q2 results, Cambridge R&D investmentGSK reported second-quarter 2026 revenue and core operating profit above analyst-compiled consensus, alongside a £1.9bn cost-savings programme and a £400m Cambridge R&D investment. Explore third-party price targets and technicals. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
GSK plc. (GSK) traded at £19.18 as of 12:21pm UTC on 10 August 2026. The stock moved within an intraday range of £19.07–£19.67. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The latest price action follows GSK's second-quarter results, published on 28 July 2026. The company reported revenue and core operating profit above analyst-compiled consensus, outlined a £1.9bn cost-savings programme through 2029 and raised its mid-term margin outlook (Reuters, 28 July 2026). In late July, GSK also confirmed a £400m investment in a new Cambridge research and development centre (GSK, 28 July 2026).
Against this backdrop, the FTSE 100 index traded near 10,894.9 points on 10 August 2026 (Investing.com, 10 August 2026), while sterling was around $1.35 against the US dollar (Trading Economics, 10 August 2026).
Third-party GSK outlook: Q2 results
As of 10 August 2026, third-party GSK share price predictions show a range of potential 12-month valuations for GSK shares, rather than certain outcomes. The following published targets and consensus measures were captured between 24 July and 10 August 2026.
JPMorgan (individual broker view)
JPMorgan set a £17 price target for GSK and retained a Sell rating as of 24 July 2026. The target reflects the broker's stated 12-month valuation (MarketScreener, 24 July 2026).
Goldman Sachs (individual broker view)
Goldman Sachs set a £18.90 price target and maintained a Neutral rating as of 30 July 2026. The figure reflects the bank's stated valuation framework at that date (MarketScreener, 30 July 2026).
Deutsche Bank (individual broker view)
Deutsche Bank set a £20 price target and maintained a Neutral rating as of 30 July 2026. The target was raised from £19.50 (MarketScreener, 30 July 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus forecast)
MarketBeat reports a 12-month average GSK price target of £20.49, based on seven analysts, as of 10 August 2026. Individual estimates span £15 to £25, illustrating the variation between participating analysts' assumptions (MarketBeat, 10 August 2026).
Forbes (consensus overview)
Forbes reports a consensus GSK target of £21.51, with individual targets spanning £14.55 to £30.10 as captured on 6 August 2026. The consensus recommendation is Hold, again pointing to a broad range of analyst expectations (Forbes, 6 August 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
GSK upcoming and latest earnings
GSK's most recent results cover the second quarter of 2026, released on 28 July 2026. Turnover rose 5% at actual and constant exchange rates to £8.41bn, while core operating profit increased 7% to £2.80bn and core EPS rose 9% to 50.5p (GSK, 28 July 2026).
Reuters reported that sales and core operating profit came in above company-compiled consensus of £8.24bn and £2.68bn, respectively (Reuters, 28 July 2026).
Specialty Medicines sales grew 14% to £3.8bn and Vaccines rose 8% to £2.3bn, while General Medicines fell 9% to £2.3bn on weaker Trelegy sales (GSK, 28 July 2026). Reported operating profit fell 75% to £481m and reported EPS dropped 69% to 10.8p, which GSK attributed mainly to a £1.33bn impairment tied to camlipixant and higher legal charges (GSK, 28 July 2026).
Alongside results, GSK unveiled a £1.9bn cost-savings programme to fund an expanded late-stage pipeline, with more than 20 Phase III trials expected to start in 2026 (Reuters, 28 July 2026). The company reaffirmed 2026 guidance of 3%–5% turnover growth and 7%–9% growth in core operating profit and core EPS, all at constant exchange rates; these remain company targets, not independent forecasts (GSK, 28 July 2026).
GSK's next results cover the third quarter of 2026, due 28 October 2026, with full-year results scheduled for 3 February 2027 (GSK, accessed 10 August 2026). Separately, the ex-dividend date for its second interim 2026 dividend is 13 August 2026, with payment due 8 October 2026 (GSK, accessed 10 August 2026).
GSK share price: technical overview
As of 12:21pm UTC on 10 August 2026, the GSK share price trades near £19.18, close to its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of £19.32 and 10-day SMA of £19.45, according to TradingView data. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs stand at roughly £19.42, £19.67 and £19.39, respectively.
Taken together, these readings place the share price within a relatively narrow cluster of moving averages, rather than clearly above or below them. The 20-day exponential moving average stands at £19.38, while the nine-period Hull moving average is near £19.32.
Momentum indicators also give a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 45.1, a level that does not fall within commonly used overbought or oversold thresholds. The average directional index (ADX) stands at 17.6, which indicates relatively limited trend strength under that indicator's methodology, according to TradingView data.
The MACD reading of −4.8 and Williams %R of −82.2 provide additional measures of recent momentum. As with other technical indicators, however, these figures respond to new price data and do not determine future market direction.
TradingView's classic pivot calculations place R1 at £20.68 and R2 at around £22.05. The central pivot is £19.59, while S1 is around £18.23. The 100-day and 200-day SMAs, at approximately £19.67 and £19.39, provide further nearby reference levels (TradingView, 10 August 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
GSK share price history (2024–2026)
GSK’s share price traded around £15.87 in August 2024. The shares then declined through the autumn and reached a two-year low of about £12.45 on 9 April 2025, during a broader tariff-related sell-off in UK equities.
From that low, GSK moved higher through the remainder of 2025, ending the year at £18.32 on 31 December. The rise continued into early 2026, with the shares reaching a two-year high of £22.88 on 18 February.
The price subsequently declined through the spring and summer, a period that also included changes to GSK's drug pipeline. In July, the company discontinued development of the experimental chronic cough treatment camlipixant.
Around the company's 28 July second-quarter results, the shares traded near £20.44 before moving lower and reaching £19.05 on 4 August.
GSK closed at £19.09 on 10 August 2026, around 4.3% higher year to date and 35.6% higher than a year earlier.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
GSK (GSK): Capital.com analyst view
GSK's share price performance in 2026 has coincided with a combination of earnings growth, cost measures and pipeline developments.
Second-quarter results showed sales and core operating profit above company-compiled consensus, while the £1.9bn cost-savings programme is intended to help fund an expanded late-stage trial pipeline. These factors give market participants several measures to consider when assessing GSK's future costs, margins and growth profile.
At the same time, the £1.33bn impairment related to camlipixant reduced reported profitability, despite growth in underlying sales. The episode also illustrates the financial impact that individual drug-development outcomes can have on a pharmaceutical company.
Analyst views remain varied. Some brokers retain Sell or Neutral ratings, while published consensus measures cover a comparatively wide range of price targets. That divergence reflects differences in how analysts assess factors such as pipeline prospects, cost reductions, future earnings and valuation.
Looking ahead, GSK's share price could respond to several variables, including clinical trial results, generic competition, exchange-rate movements, earnings updates and broader changes in demand for healthcare shares. The direction and scale of any market reaction remain uncertain.
Summary – GSK 2026
- As of 12:21pm UTC on 10 August 2026, GSK traded near £19.18. Its 10 August closing price of £19.09 was around 4.3% higher year to date and 35.6% higher year on year.
- TradingView data places the share price within a cluster of moving averages. RSI at 45.1 sits outside commonly used overbought and oversold thresholds, while ADX at 17.6 indicates relatively limited trend strength under that indicator's methodology.
- GSK's second-quarter results showed sales and core operating profit above company-compiled consensus, while the company also announced a £1.9bn cost-savings programme.
- Reported profit was affected by a £1.33bn impairment following the discontinuation of camlipixant, despite higher quarterly turnover.
- Recent company announcements also include a £400m Cambridge R&D investment and a confirmed ex-dividend date of 13 August 2026 for the second interim 2026 dividend.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the five-year GSK share price forecast?
The forecasts covered in this article focus on 12-month analyst price targets rather than a five-year GSK share price forecast. Published targets cited here vary considerably, including wider analyst estimates of £14.55–£30.10. Longer-term forecasts involve additional uncertainty because earnings, drug-development results, competition, regulation and wider market conditions can change substantially over several years. Any long-range projection should therefore be treated as a possible scenario rather than a reliable future price.
Could GSK shares go up or down?
Yes. GSK shares can move in either direction, and the article identifies several factors that could influence future prices. These include earnings, clinical trial results, drug-pipeline developments, generic competition, cost reductions, exchange-rate movements and broader conditions in the healthcare sector. Analyst price targets are also widely dispersed, reflecting different assumptions about these variables. Technical indicators may provide additional context, but they cannot reliably determine where GSK’s share price will move next.
Should I invest in GSK shares?
This article does not provide a recommendation to invest in, buy or sell GSK shares. It brings together historical prices, company results, third-party analyst targets and technical indicators to provide context for GSK’s recent performance. These measures can point to different conclusions and remain subject to change. Anyone assessing GSK should distinguish between reported company data, management guidance and independent forecasts, while recognising that past performance and analyst projections cannot guarantee future share-price outcomes.
Can I trade GSK CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade GSK CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.