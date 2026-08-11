GSK share price: Q2 results, Cambridge R&D investment

GSK plc. (GSK) traded at £19.18 as of 12:21pm UTC on 10 August 2026. The stock moved within an intraday range of £19.07–£19.67. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The latest price action follows GSK's second-quarter results, published on 28 July 2026. The company reported revenue and core operating profit above analyst-compiled consensus, outlined a £1.9bn cost-savings programme through 2029 and raised its mid-term margin outlook (Reuters, 28 July 2026). In late July, GSK also confirmed a £400m investment in a new Cambridge research and development centre (GSK, 28 July 2026).

Against this backdrop, the FTSE 100 index traded near 10,894.9 points on 10 August 2026 (Investing.com, 10 August 2026), while sterling was around $1.35 against the US dollar (Trading Economics, 10 August 2026).

Third-party GSK outlook: Q2 results

As of 10 August 2026, third-party GSK share price predictions show a range of potential 12-month valuations for GSK shares, rather than certain outcomes. The following published targets and consensus measures were captured between 24 July and 10 August 2026.

JPMorgan (individual broker view)

JPMorgan set a £17 price target for GSK and retained a Sell rating as of 24 July 2026. The target reflects the broker's stated 12-month valuation (MarketScreener, 24 July 2026).

Goldman Sachs (individual broker view)

Goldman Sachs set a £18.90 price target and maintained a Neutral rating as of 30 July 2026. The figure reflects the bank's stated valuation framework at that date (MarketScreener, 30 July 2026).

Deutsche Bank (individual broker view)

Deutsche Bank set a £20 price target and maintained a Neutral rating as of 30 July 2026. The target was raised from £19.50 (MarketScreener, 30 July 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus forecast)

MarketBeat reports a 12-month average GSK price target of £20.49, based on seven analysts, as of 10 August 2026. Individual estimates span £15 to £25, illustrating the variation between participating analysts' assumptions (MarketBeat, 10 August 2026).

Forbes (consensus overview)

Forbes reports a consensus GSK target of £21.51, with individual targets spanning £14.55 to £30.10 as captured on 6 August 2026. The consensus recommendation is Hold, again pointing to a broad range of analyst expectations (Forbes, 6 August 2026).

Takeaway: The cited individual and average targets sit between £17 and £21.51, while the wider analyst estimates span £14.55 to £30.10. The breadth of these ranges highlights the uncertainty inherent in third-party forecasts.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

GSK upcoming and latest earnings

GSK's most recent results cover the second quarter of 2026, released on 28 July 2026. Turnover rose 5% at actual and constant exchange rates to £8.41bn, while core operating profit increased 7% to £2.80bn and core EPS rose 9% to 50.5p (GSK, 28 July 2026).

Reuters reported that sales and core operating profit came in above company-compiled consensus of £8.24bn and £2.68bn, respectively (Reuters, 28 July 2026).

Specialty Medicines sales grew 14% to £3.8bn and Vaccines rose 8% to £2.3bn, while General Medicines fell 9% to £2.3bn on weaker Trelegy sales (GSK, 28 July 2026). Reported operating profit fell 75% to £481m and reported EPS dropped 69% to 10.8p, which GSK attributed mainly to a £1.33bn impairment tied to camlipixant and higher legal charges (GSK, 28 July 2026).

Alongside results, GSK unveiled a £1.9bn cost-savings programme to fund an expanded late-stage pipeline, with more than 20 Phase III trials expected to start in 2026 (Reuters, 28 July 2026). The company reaffirmed 2026 guidance of 3%–5% turnover growth and 7%–9% growth in core operating profit and core EPS, all at constant exchange rates; these remain company targets, not independent forecasts (GSK, 28 July 2026).

GSK's next results cover the third quarter of 2026, due 28 October 2026, with full-year results scheduled for 3 February 2027 (GSK, accessed 10 August 2026). Separately, the ex-dividend date for its second interim 2026 dividend is 13 August 2026, with payment due 8 October 2026 (GSK, accessed 10 August 2026).

GSK share price: technical overview

As of 12:21pm UTC on 10 August 2026, the GSK share price trades near £19.18, close to its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of £19.32 and 10-day SMA of £19.45, according to TradingView data. The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day SMAs stand at roughly £19.42, £19.67 and £19.39, respectively.

Taken together, these readings place the share price within a relatively narrow cluster of moving averages, rather than clearly above or below them. The 20-day exponential moving average stands at £19.38, while the nine-period Hull moving average is near £19.32.

Momentum indicators also give a mixed picture. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 45.1, a level that does not fall within commonly used overbought or oversold thresholds. The average directional index (ADX) stands at 17.6, which indicates relatively limited trend strength under that indicator's methodology, according to TradingView data.

The MACD reading of −4.8 and Williams %R of −82.2 provide additional measures of recent momentum. As with other technical indicators, however, these figures respond to new price data and do not determine future market direction.

TradingView's classic pivot calculations place R1 at £20.68 and R2 at around £22.05. The central pivot is £19.59, while S1 is around £18.23. The 100-day and 200-day SMAs, at approximately £19.67 and £19.39, provide further nearby reference levels (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

GSK share price history (2024–2026)

GSK’s share price traded around £15.87 in August 2024. The shares then declined through the autumn and reached a two-year low of about £12.45 on 9 April 2025, during a broader tariff-related sell-off in UK equities.

From that low, GSK moved higher through the remainder of 2025, ending the year at £18.32 on 31 December. The rise continued into early 2026, with the shares reaching a two-year high of £22.88 on 18 February.

The price subsequently declined through the spring and summer, a period that also included changes to GSK's drug pipeline. In July, the company discontinued development of the experimental chronic cough treatment camlipixant.

Around the company's 28 July second-quarter results, the shares traded near £20.44 before moving lower and reaching £19.05 on 4 August.

GSK closed at £19.09 on 10 August 2026, around 4.3% higher year to date and 35.6% higher than a year earlier.