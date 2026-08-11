Diageo share price: fiscal 2026 results

Diageo share price: fiscal 2026 resultsDiageo reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $19.6bn on 6 August, alongside a $1bn cost-savings plan and $1.2bn restructuring programme under new chief executive Dave Lewis. Explore third-party DGE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Diageo plc. (DGE) was trading at £18.10 in early trading on 10 August 2026 (9:41am UTC), near the top of its intraday range of £17.31–£18.18. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The move followed Diageo's 6 August announcement of a three-year, $1 billion cost-savings plan and a $1.2 billion restructuring programme under new chief executive Dave Lewis (Reuters, 6 August 2026). The announcement came alongside fiscal 2026 results showing organic net sales down 2% to $19.6 billion and reported operating profit down 27.2% after exceptional charges (Diageo, 6 August 2026). Shares rose sharply in the sessions that followed, while Diageo guided to flat organic sales growth for fiscal 2027 (CNBC, 6 August 2026). Over the same period, broader UK equities traded with the FTSE 100 near 10,900 points (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).
Diageo stock outlook: $1bn savings plan
As of 10 August 2026, third-party Diageo share price predictions show a broad range of 12-month estimates. These third-party projections are not forecasts by Capital.com and may change as analysts revise their assumptions.
Deutsche Bank (individual broker view)
Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating and a 1,700p (£17) price target for Diageo, captured on 7 August 2026. The view followed the company's fiscal 2026 results and restructuring announcement (MarketScreener, 7 August 2026).
Morningstar (fair-value estimate)
Morningstar retains a fair-value estimate of 1,840p (£18.40) per share and a four-star rating for Diageo, as of 7 August 2026. Its assessment reflects both the group's plan for $1 billion of cost savings and its view of the shares following the results (Morningstar, 7 August 2026).
Investing.com (analyst consensus)
Investing.com reports a 12-month average target of 1,948.7p £19.487) for DGE, based on 22 analysts, with estimates ranging from 1,402p (£14.02) to 2,542p (£25.42), captured on 7 August 2026. The spread reflects differing assumptions about sales, margins and the potential impact of Diageo's cost-reduction plan (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).
Jefferies (individual broker view)
Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating and an unchanged 2,000p (£20) target for Diageo, reported on 6 August 2026. The view followed the group's full-year results and medium-term plan, which includes $1 billion in planned savings over three years (MarketScreener, 6 August 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Diageo latest and upcoming earnings
Diageo published its preliminary results for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2026 on 6 August 2026, alongside a Capital Markets Day strategy update (Diageo, 6 August 2026). The company reported net sales of $19.6 billion, down 3% year on year, with organic net sales down 2%. Volumes fell 0.4%, while unfavourable price/mix contributed a further 1.6% decline. Reported operating profit fell 27.2% to $3.2 billion after exceptional charges, while free cash flow rose $463 million to $3.2 billion during the period (Investing.com, 6 August 2026).
Alongside the results, new chief executive Dave Lewis outlined a $1.2 billion restructuring programme targeting $1 billion in cost savings over three years, comprising $850 million from operating-framework changes and $150 million from supply-chain efficiencies (The Grocer, 6 August 2026). Diageo also guided to broadly flat organic net sales growth for fiscal 2027, with North America organic net sales expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate (Reuters, 6 August 2026). The company said growth in Europe, Latin America and Africa was offset by weakness in North America and Asia Pacific during fiscal 2026 (Diageo, 6 August 2026).
According to Diageo's financial calendar, the company's next scheduled disclosure is a Q1 fiscal 2027 trading update, expected alongside its Annual General Meeting. As of 10 August 2026, Diageo had not published a specific date (Diageo, 10 August 2026).
DGE share price: technical overview
As of 9:41am UTC on 10 August 2026, the DGE share price trades near 1,810p (£18.10), above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages at roughly 1,625p (£16.25), 1,563p (£15.63), 1,521p (£15.21) and 1,604p (£16.04) respectively, according to TradingView data. The 20-day average also remains above the 50-day average. The 14-day relative strength index reads 75.0, while the average directional index stands near 32.3.
Together, these indicators describe recent momentum and trend conditions rather than future direction.
The nearest classic pivot above the last price sits around 1,813p (£18.13), with the next reference at 2,031p (£20.31), according to TradingView data. On the downside, the classic pivot near 1,595p (£15.95) sits close to the 200-day simple moving average at around 1,604p (£16.04). Further reference levels include the 100-day simple moving average near 1,521p (£15.21) and the 1,506p (£15.06) pivot (TradingView, 10 August 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Diageo share price history (2024–2026)
DGE’s share price traded above £26 in October 2024 before entering a prolonged decline through 2025, as weaker North American and Asian demand, tariff concerns and a series of profit warnings coincided with weaker share-price performance. The stock fell below £20 during the summer of 2025 and continued lower into early 2026, reaching a two-year low of £13.53 on 23 March 2026.
The direction then changed gradually. DGE recovered through spring and summer 2026, moving back above £16 by June and trading within a steadier range in July. A larger move followed the 6 August results, when new chief executive Dave Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan alongside fiscal 2026 results. The stock rose from around £16.34 to close near £17.37 that day.
DGE closed at £18.1131 on 10 August 2026, up roughly 12.3% year to date but still down around 10.7% year on year. The figures place the shares above their March low while remaining below levels recorded 12 months earlier.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Diageo (DGE): Capital.com analyst view
Diageo's share price saw sizeable moves in both directions during 2026. Shares fell to a multi-year low near £13.53 in March amid weaker North American and Asian demand, before rising after the 6 August announcement of a $1 billion cost-savings plan and the appointment of Dave Lewis as chief executive.
The company entered this next phase with improved free cash flow and a more clearly defined restructuring plan, although these factors do not remove uncertainty around execution or demand.
The cost-reduction programme is one factor analysts may consider when assessing Diageo’s future margins and valuation. However, delivering the planned savings will depend on execution, while weaker US spirits demand and regulatory developments in markets such as India may also influence future results.
Summary – Diageo 2026
- Diageo traded near £18.11 on 10 August 2026, up from a two-year low of £13.53 in March 2026 but still below 2024 levels above £26.
- According to TradingView, DGE was trading above its main moving averages, while the 14-day RSI stood near 75. These indicators describe recent market conditions rather than future price direction.
- Recent company developments include Diageo's $1 billion cost-savings plan, the restructuring strategy under chief executive Dave Lewis and mixed regional demand across North America, Asia and Europe.
- Recent news has focused on fiscal 2026 results, the Capital Markets Day strategy update and Indian regulatory scrutiny over labelling and product compliance issues.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Diageo shares?
The article does not identify Diageo’s largest shareholder or provide a current breakdown of major holdings. As a publicly listed company, Diageo’s shareholder base can change over time as institutional and individual investors adjust their positions. Anyone researching ownership should check Diageo’s latest regulatory filings, annual report or other up-to-date shareholder disclosures rather than relying on historical figures.
What is the five-year Diageo share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year Diageo share price forecast. The third-party analyst views cited focus mainly on 12-month price targets, which range widely and reflect different assumptions about sales, profitability, cost savings and execution. Forecasts become more uncertain over longer periods because company performance, economic conditions, consumer demand and regulation can all change. Any long-term projection should therefore be treated as uncertain rather than as a reliable indication of future prices.
Is Diageo a good stock to buy?
Whether Diageo is a suitable stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, financial circumstances and tolerance for risk, so the article does not make a recommendation. It instead highlights both potential considerations and uncertainties, including Diageo’s restructuring programme, planned cost savings, improved free cash flow, weaker demand in some regions and execution risk. Third-party analysts also hold differing views, with ratings across buy, hold and sell.
Could Diageo shares go up or down?
Yes. Diageo’s share price can move in either direction as investors respond to company results, demand trends, cost-control measures, regulation and wider market conditions. The article shows this clearly: DGE fell to £13.53 in March 2026 before rising following its August results and restructuring announcement. Technical indicators and analyst targets may provide useful context, but they do not predict future movements, and prices can differ materially from forecasts.
Should I invest in Diageo shares?
The article does not assess whether an individual should invest in Diageo shares. Instead, it presents information that may help readers understand the factors influencing the company, including recent financial results, its $1 billion cost-savings plan, regional demand trends and third-party analyst views. Investors may interpret these factors differently depending on their objectives and risk tolerance. Past performance and analyst forecasts are not reliable indicators of future results.
Can I trade Diageo CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Diageo CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.