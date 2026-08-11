Diageo share price: fiscal 2026 results

Diageo plc. (DGE) was trading at £18.10 in early trading on 10 August 2026 (9:41am UTC), near the top of its intraday range of £17.31–£18.18. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move followed Diageo's 6 August announcement of a three-year, $1 billion cost-savings plan and a $1.2 billion restructuring programme under new chief executive Dave Lewis (Reuters, 6 August 2026). The announcement came alongside fiscal 2026 results showing organic net sales down 2% to $19.6 billion and reported operating profit down 27.2% after exceptional charges (Diageo, 6 August 2026). Shares rose sharply in the sessions that followed, while Diageo guided to flat organic sales growth for fiscal 2027 (CNBC, 6 August 2026). Over the same period, broader UK equities traded with the FTSE 100 near 10,900 points (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).

Diageo stock outlook: $1bn savings plan

As of 10 August 2026, third-party Diageo share price predictions show a broad range of 12-month estimates. These third-party projections are not forecasts by Capital.com and may change as analysts revise their assumptions.

Deutsche Bank (individual broker view)

Deutsche Bank maintains a Hold rating and a 1,700p (£17) price target for Diageo, captured on 7 August 2026. The view followed the company's fiscal 2026 results and restructuring announcement (MarketScreener, 7 August 2026).

Morningstar (fair-value estimate)

Morningstar retains a fair-value estimate of 1,840p (£18.40) per share and a four-star rating for Diageo, as of 7 August 2026. Its assessment reflects both the group's plan for $1 billion of cost savings and its view of the shares following the results (Morningstar, 7 August 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports a 12-month average target of 1,948.7p £19.487) for DGE, based on 22 analysts, with estimates ranging from 1,402p (£14.02) to 2,542p (£25.42), captured on 7 August 2026. The spread reflects differing assumptions about sales, margins and the potential impact of Diageo's cost-reduction plan (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).

Jefferies (individual broker view)

Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating and an unchanged 2,000p (£20) target for Diageo, reported on 6 August 2026. The view followed the group's full-year results and medium-term plan, which includes $1 billion in planned savings over three years (MarketScreener, 6 August 2026).

Takeaway: The cited targets range from 1,700p (£17) to 2,000p (£20), showing how differently analysts assess Diageo's prospects for sales, cost savings and profitability.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Diageo latest and upcoming earnings

Diageo published its preliminary results for the fiscal year ended 30 June 2026 on 6 August 2026, alongside a Capital Markets Day strategy update (Diageo, 6 August 2026). The company reported net sales of $19.6 billion, down 3% year on year, with organic net sales down 2%. Volumes fell 0.4%, while unfavourable price/mix contributed a further 1.6% decline. Reported operating profit fell 27.2% to $3.2 billion after exceptional charges, while free cash flow rose $463 million to $3.2 billion during the period (Investing.com, 6 August 2026).

Alongside the results, new chief executive Dave Lewis outlined a $1.2 billion restructuring programme targeting $1 billion in cost savings over three years, comprising $850 million from operating-framework changes and $150 million from supply-chain efficiencies (The Grocer, 6 August 2026). Diageo also guided to broadly flat organic net sales growth for fiscal 2027, with North America organic net sales expected to decline at a mid-single-digit rate (Reuters, 6 August 2026). The company said growth in Europe, Latin America and Africa was offset by weakness in North America and Asia Pacific during fiscal 2026 (Diageo, 6 August 2026).

According to Diageo's financial calendar, the company's next scheduled disclosure is a Q1 fiscal 2027 trading update, expected alongside its Annual General Meeting. As of 10 August 2026, Diageo had not published a specific date (Diageo, 10 August 2026).

DGE share price: technical overview

As of 9:41am UTC on 10 August 2026, the DGE share price trades near 1,810p (£18.10), above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages at roughly 1,625p (£16.25), 1,563p (£15.63), 1,521p (£15.21) and 1,604p (£16.04) respectively, according to TradingView data. The 20-day average also remains above the 50-day average. The 14-day relative strength index reads 75.0, while the average directional index stands near 32.3.

Together, these indicators describe recent momentum and trend conditions rather than future direction.

The nearest classic pivot above the last price sits around 1,813p (£18.13), with the next reference at 2,031p (£20.31), according to TradingView data. On the downside, the classic pivot near 1,595p (£15.95) sits close to the 200-day simple moving average at around 1,604p (£16.04). Further reference levels include the 100-day simple moving average near 1,521p (£15.21) and the 1,506p (£15.06) pivot (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Diageo share price history (2024–2026)

DGE’s share price traded above £26 in October 2024 before entering a prolonged decline through 2025, as weaker North American and Asian demand, tariff concerns and a series of profit warnings coincided with weaker share-price performance. The stock fell below £20 during the summer of 2025 and continued lower into early 2026, reaching a two-year low of £13.53 on 23 March 2026.

The direction then changed gradually. DGE recovered through spring and summer 2026, moving back above £16 by June and trading within a steadier range in July. A larger move followed the 6 August results, when new chief executive Dave Lewis unveiled a $1 billion cost-cutting plan alongside fiscal 2026 results. The stock rose from around £16.34 to close near £17.37 that day.

DGE closed at £18.1131 on 10 August 2026, up roughly 12.3% year to date but still down around 10.7% year on year. The figures place the shares above their March low while remaining below levels recorded 12 months earlier.