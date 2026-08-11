BT Group plc. (BT.A) was trading at £1.96 in early Monday afternoon dealings, as of 2:06pm UTC on 10 August 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The shares went ex-dividend on 6 August 2026 for BT's 5.87p (£0.0587) final payout, a mechanical adjustment that typically reduces the quoted price by the dividend amount on the ex-date (Interactive Investor, 3 August 2026). The market backdrop also included regulatory scrutiny of Openreach's commercial terms. On 28 July 2026, Ofcom proposed blocking a new fibre discount scheme, stating that the pricing plan could undermine competition from rivals such as CityFibre and Hyperoptic. The consultation remains open until 27 August (Ofcom, 28 July 2026). Meanwhile, UK interest rates remained another consideration, with the Bank of England having voted 6 to 3 to hold its benchmark rate at 3.75% at its meeting ending 29 July 2026 (Bank of England, 30 July 2026).

Third-party BT Group outlook: Ofcom review

As of 10 August 2026, third-party BT share price predictions point to a wide range of possible 12-month outcomes. These figures represent analyst price targets or consensus estimates and are not guarantees of future performance.

Citi (individual broker view)

Citi maintains a Sell rating and has lowered its 12-month BT.A price target to £1.65 from £1.75, with the target action dated 3 August 2026. The view reflects Citi's assumptions about the group's future operating and market conditions (MarketWatch, 6 August 2026).

TipRanks (analyst consensus)

TipRanks places BT.A's average 12-month target at £2.24, with estimates spanning £1.50–£3.10, based on seven analysts tracked during the preceding three months. The spread illustrates how assumptions about BT's future earnings, cash flow and valuation can differ (TipRanks, 7 August 2026).

S&P Global (analyst consensus)

S&P Global shows a Hold consensus and a £2.20 average one-year BT.A target, with a £1.43 low, £2.22 median and £3.30 high. The aggregation incorporates estimates from 16 analysts, again showing a broad range of expectations for the share price (Stock Analysis, 10 August 2026).

Berenberg (individual broker view)

Berenberg reiterates a £3 BT.A target in a note dated 14 July 2026, following an earlier increase from £2.50. The target reflects the bank's forward-looking assumptions about consumer trading trends and BT's operating trajectory (The Twelfth Magpie, 20 July 2026).

Overall, the forecasts span £1.43–£3.30, while the two cited consensus averages sit near £2.20–£2.24. The range reflects differing assumptions about BT's operating performance, consumer trends, cash generation and valuation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BT latest and upcoming earnings

BT Group published its most recent trading update, covering the quarter to 30 June 2026, on 23 July 2026. The company said it had made 'a solid start to the year,' reporting quarterly revenue of £4.3bn, flat year-on-year, and adjusted UK service revenue of £3.8bn, down 1% (BT Group Newsroom, 23 July 2026).

Reported profit before tax fell 4% to £505m, which BT attributed to higher finance costs, partly offset by lower restructuring charges. Operationally, Openreach recorded its highest quarterly net additions of full-fibre broadband lines, adding 574,000 net customers in the quarter, while the fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint reached 23.4m premises (Reuters, 23 July 2026). BT said it remained on track to reach 25m premises by December 2026 (BT Group Newsroom, 23 July 2026).

The company also reconfirmed its full-year FY27 and multi-year financial outlook, including a normalised free cash flow target of approximately £2.0bn for the year (RTT News, 23 July 2026).

Attention now turns to BT's second-quarter and half-year results for the period ending 30 September 2026, which the company's own financial calendar lists as scheduled for 5 November 2026 (BT Group Investors, 10 August 2026).

BT.A share price: technical overview

As of 2.06pm UTC on 10 August 2026, the BT.A share price trades at 195.69p (£1.9569), below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at approximately 199p (£1.99), 197p (£1.97), 208p (£2.08) and 199p (£1.99) respectively, according to TradingView data.

The 20-day average stands at 198.57p (£1.9857), above the 50-day average of 196.98p (£1.9698). However, the current price remains below both averages as well as the wider SMA range. The Hull moving average (9) is also near 198p (£1.98), placing several shorter-term technical reference levels just above the current price.

Momentum indicators provide no consistent directional signal. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is at 45, below its neutral 50 midpoint, while the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) level is marginally positive at 0.81. The stochastic %K is at 50.44 and the Williams %R at -66.47. The 14-day average directional index (ADX), at 16.91, also suggests that neither an upward nor downward trend is firmly established.

Above the current price, the classic pivot point at 197.23p (£1.9723) is the nearest reference level, followed by R1 near 210.77p (£2.1077), according to TradingView pivot data. Below it, the classic S1 level sits at 187.77p (£1.8777). The 20- and 200-day SMAs around 198p–199p (£1.98–£1.99) also remain above the current price (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

Technical indicators can help describe recent price behaviour, but they do not predict future movements with certainty. This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BT share price history (2024–2026)

BT.A’s share price reached £1.31 on 7 November 2024 during a period when investors were considering network investment costs and competitive pressure in UK broadband. The price then rose through 2025 as the company reported progress on cost cutting and maintained its dividend.

The stock closed 2025 at £1.85 and continued higher during the first part of 2026, reaching a two-year high of £2.42 on 13 May around the release of BT's full-year results. Those results included record fibre rollout progress and an increased dividend.

The shares subsequently declined through the summer, reaching £1.85 in late July as investors considered developments including Ofcom's proposal to block a new Openreach discount scheme and changes across the wider UK telecoms sector.

BT.A was trading around £1.95–£1.96 during the afternoon of 10 August 2026, around 6% higher year to date but roughly 6.3% lower year on year. Taken together, these figures show that the shares remained above their November 2024 low but below their May 2026 peak.