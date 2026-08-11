Taylor Wimpey share price: half-year earnings and margins

Taylor Wimpey plc. (TW.) is trading near £0.84 in early London trading on Monday, 10 August 2026 (9.18am UTC), within an intraday range of £0.83–£0.85. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent price movements follow the company's half-year results announcement on 31 July 2026, when the company reported lower profit and margins (Investing.com, 31 July 2026).

Those results showed group revenue rising 1.7% to £1.68 billion, while underlying operating profit fell to £129.7 million from £161 million a year earlier, and gross margin declined 200 basis points to 15.1% amid build cost inflation and softer underlying pricing (Taylor Wimpey, 31 July 2026). Taylor Wimpey also reduced its shareholder distribution policy from 7.5% to 4% of net asset value and lowered its full-year UK guidance to a range of 10,600–10,800 homes, citing affordability constraints across the wider UK housing market (Reuters, 31 July 2026). A share buyback programme covering up to 10% of issued share capital, sanctioned at the company's Annual General Meeting, commenced on 31 July 2026 (MarketScreener, 4 August 2026).

Third-party TW. outlook: results and guidance

As of 10 August 2026, third-party Taylor Wimpey share price predictions show a broad range of potential 12-month values for Taylor Wimpey (TW.) These are forward-looking estimates, not observations of its past share-price performance.

Deutsche Bank (individual broker target)

Deutsche Bank set an 82p (£0.82) target and retained a hold rating, as captured on 4 August 2026. This represents the broker's estimate of a potential 12-month share price (MarketBeat, 4 August 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports a 12-month average target of 87.40p (£0.874) as of 7 August 2026, with estimates ranging from 60p (£0.60) to 130p (£1.30) across 20 analysts. The figure aggregates analysts' estimates over the stated 12-month period (Investing.com, 7 August 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener records an average target of 89p (£0.89) as of 1 August 2026, with a 60p (£0.60) low and a 130p (£1.30). These figures form the provider's consolidated forward target range (MarketScreener, 1 August 2026).

MarketBeat (analyst consensus)

MarketBeat places the average 12-month target at 99.40p (£0.994) as of 9 August 2026, based on 10 analysts, with targets ranging from 70p (£0.70) to 120p (£1.20) and a hold consensus rating. This provides another forward-looking measure of analysts' expectations (MarketBeat, 9 August 2026).

TradingView (analyst consensus)

TradingView shows a one-year target of 84.94p (£0.8494) as of 7 August 2026, while the 18 analysts in its dataset provide estimates ranging from 60p (£0.60) to 110p (£1.10). The figure reflects TradingView's aggregated analyst forecast data (TradingView, 7 August 2026).

Takeaway: The cited analyst estimates span 60p (£0.60) to 130p (£1.30), while the average or central targets reported by the five sources range from 82p (£0.82) to 99.40p (£0.994).

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Taylor Wimpey: latest earnings

Taylor Wimpey's most recent financial disclosure is its half-year results for the six months to 28 June 2026, published on 31 July 2026 and confirmed on the company's investor relations page as of 10 August 2026 (Taylor Wimpey, 10 August 2026). Group revenue reached £1.68bn, up 1.7% from the prior-year period, while adjusted operating margin narrowed to 7.7% from 9.7%, which the company attributed to weaker pricing and build cost inflation (Reuters, 31 July 2026). Adjusted operating profit, including joint ventures, fell 19.4% to £129.7 million, while pre-tax profit improved to £116.8 million from a £92.1 million loss a year earlier, when results had been affected by a cladding-related provision (This Is Money, 31 July 2026).

Taylor Wimpey also cut its full-year 2026 UK home guidance to a range of 10,600–10,800 homes, down from a prior range of 10,600–11,000, describing the revised figure as the lower half of its earlier forecast (Investing.com, 31 July 2026). The company revised its shareholder distribution policy to 4% of net asset value, down from 7.5% previously, citing ongoing market and cost headwinds (Yahoo Finance, 31 July 2026). Its share buyback programme, covering up to £41.9 million and conducted under the general authority approved at the company's Annual General Meeting on 28 April 2026, began the same day (Investing.com, 31 July 2026).

TW. share price: technical overview

As of 9.18am UTC on 10 August 2026, the TW. share price trades near 83.7p (£0.837), according to TradingView data, above its 20-, 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) at roughly 82.2p (£0.822), 80.1p (£0.801) and 81.7p (£0.817), respectively. The 20-day SMA also remains above the 50-day SMA.

The 200-day SMA sits higher at approximately 93.5p (£0.935), leaving the share price below its longer-term average even though it is above the shorter-term measures. The 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) is around 84.4p (£0.844), compared with the 100-day SMA near 81.7p (£0.817). Because EMAs place more weight on recent prices than SMAs, the two indicators can respond differently to recent market moves. Neither measure predicts future direction on its own.

TradingView data shows the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) around 55.7 and the 14-day average directional index (ADX) near 16.3. The RSI sits around the middle of its commonly used range, while the ADX reading suggests limited trend strength. These indicators are descriptive rather than predictive.

On the upside, TradingView's classic pivots place R2 near 88.7p (£0.887) and R3 near 97.8p (£0.978) as higher reference levels. On the downside, the classic pivot near 79.7p (£0.797) and the 100-day SMA near 81.7p (£0.817) provide lower technical reference point (TradingView, 10 August 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Taylor Wimpey share price history (2024–2026)

TW.’s share price has trended lower overall over the past two years after reaching the highest level in the dataset, £1.696, on 20 September 2024. It has not returned to that level since.

The stock closed 2024 at £1.227, then continued to decline through 2025 to finish the year at £1.081, against a backdrop of pressure on UK housebuilder margins and persistent mortgage-affordability constraints.

The decline extended into 2026. TW. touched a two-year low of £0.743 on 11 June 2026 before partially recovering.

More recently, the shares fell following the company's half-year results on 31 July 2026, which included a cut to full-year guidance and a reduced shareholder distribution policy, and closed at £0.794 that day. By 10 August, the price had recovered to £0.838, leaving it around 21.8% lower year to date and roughly 16.9% below its level a year earlier.