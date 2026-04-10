Trade BT Group PLC - BT.A CFD

About BT Group plc

BT Group plc is a communications services company. The Company builds, owns and operates the United Kingdom fixed and mobile networks. It designs, markets, sells and supports differentiated and compelling solutions to its customers. It operates in wholesale and retail markets. Its customers are consumers, businesses, multinational corporations, public sector organizations and other communications providers. The Company operates through segments, which includes Consumer, Enterprise, Global and Openreach. Its portfolio of solutions delivers customer experiences by helping customers connect, communicate, share, be entertained and do business. Its consumers buy solutions from its BT, EE and Plusnet brands. They include landline, mobile, broadband and television (TV) services, coupled with supplementary propositions like handsets, accessories and insurance. Its customers buy BT products and services on monthly, recurring subscriptions or contracts.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, BT Group plc revenues decreased 3% to £10.31B. Net income decreased 50% to £431M. Revenues reflect Global Services segment decrease of 14% to £1.65B, Enterprise segment decrease of 5% to £2.52B, Consumer segment remaining flat at £4.82B. Net income also reflects Global Services segment income decrease of 77% to £22M, Consumer segment income decrease of 15% to £376M.

Equity composition

3-for-10 rights issue in May 2001.12/2015,12/9/2015, 2-for-1 stock split (Factor: 2).