Leonardo Stock Forecast | Q1 2026 Earnings and Guidance

Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO) is trading at €49.18 on Capital.com’s quote feed as of 12:55pm UTC on 13 May 2026, within an intraday range of €49.02–€50.76. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The retreat follows a broader reassessment of European defence equities, with Reuters noting that the MSCI Europe Defence index fell 9.2% in March amid profit-taking and valuation concerns as the sector cooled from its early-2026 highs (Reuters, 20 April 2026). Company-specific factors include Leonardo's Q1 2026 results, reported on 6 May 2026, which showed orders rising 31% year on year to €9bn and revenues rising 6.9% to €4.5bn, with 2026 guidance confirmed (Investing.com, 6 May 2026). Separately, the UK Ministry of Defence announced a £1bn contract award to Leonardo for 23 AW149 medium helicopters in early March 2026, securing production at the company's Yeovil facility (Reuters, 2 March 2026).

Leonardo outlook: Q1 orders rise as broker targets move higher

As of 13 May 2026, third-party Leonardo stock predictions reflect differing views on the government-mandated CEO transition, the strength of Q1 2026 results, and the longer-term path of European defence spending.

Morningstar (buy rating upgrade)

Morningstar raised its recommendation on Leonardo to buy from hold, while maintaining a fair value estimate of €62.60 per share. The stock had retreated from year-to-date highs, while the company's earnings delivery was narrowing the gap to Morningstar's valuation model. The upgrade cited structural defence spending tailwinds and improved visibility on cash conversion as key supports (MarketScreener, 28 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (overweight, target raised)

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-month price target on Leonardo to €82 from €71, while maintaining its Overweight recommendation. The bank cited renewed confidence in the company's earnings growth trajectory, supported by sustained NATO-driven demand and improving order conversion across its defence electronics and helicopter segments (Tiger Brokers, 27 April 2026).

Equita (buy, post-Q1 reaction)

Equita noted that the government's decision to replace CEO Roberto Cingolani came as a surprise given Leonardo's recent execution record, and flagged in early April 2026 that the CEO change added near-term uncertainty to the investment case. Equita maintains a buy rating with a price target of €71, reflecting confidence in the underlying business despite the management transition (Investing.com, 7 April 2026).

Simply Wall St / consensus aggregation (post-Q1 2026 revision)

Following Q1 2026 results published on 6 May 2026, consensus aggregation data updated on 10 May 2026 showed analysts lifting Leonardo's consensus fair value estimate to €61.50 from €40.45. The revision reflected price target increases across several firms and updated assumptions around discount rates, revenue growth, and forward P/E levels. It followed confirmation that Q1 2026 orders rose 31% year on year to €9bn, with 2026 full-year guidance maintained (Simply Wall St, 10 May 2026).

Leonardo IR / broad broker consensus (equity coverage page)

Leonardo's official equity coverage page, last updated 12 May 2026, aggregates 20 active broker targets and shows an average 12-month consensus price target of €67.85. Targets range from €56.70 at the low end (Agency Partners, buy) to €82 at the high end (Morgan Stanley, Overweight). More positive ratings include JP Morgan at €77 (Overweight), BofA Securities at €79.50 (buy), Bernstein at €75 (Outperform), and Kepler Cheuvreux at €75 (buy), while more cautious views include UBS at €60 (Neutral) and ODDO at €61 (Neutral) (Leonardo IR, 12 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, broker targets cluster in the €60–€82 range. The consensus average of €67.85 sits roughly 38% above the current quote of €49.18 as of 12:55pm UTC on 13 May 2026. Across sources, the main supporting themes include confidence in the order backlog, European defence budget expansion, and the resilience of Q1 2026 results, partly offset by governance uncertainty following the government-driven CEO change.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

LDO stock price: Technical overview

The LDO stock price trades at €49.18 as of 12:55pm UTC on 13 May 2026, below its main moving-average stack, based on technical indicators on TradingView. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at €53.97, €57.52, €56.32 and €52.90, while the price also trades beneath the Hull moving average at €49.83. Together, these indicators point to broad short-term downward alignment across the MA family.

Momentum indicators also sit in negative territory, according to TradingView data. The 14-day RSI reads 32.58, whilehe average directional index at 23 suggests the prevailing downtrend carries moderate, rather than established, directional conviction.

The classic pivot point at €55.79 is the initial overhead reference. A daily close back above that level would bring the R1 zone near €60.51 into view, with R2 at €68.01 as a further reference if upside momentum rebuilds. On the downside, the S1 classic pivot at €48.29 is the nearest support level below the current quote, while S2 at €43.57 marks the next notable reference if that level gave way (TradingView, 13 May 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Leonardo share price history (2024–2026)

According to Capital.com price data for LDO CFDs – which track LDO’s stock price – traded around €21–€24 through mid-2024, a period of relative stability as the broader European defence sector attracted early attention amid rising NATO commitments. The stock closed at €25.90 on 30 December 2024.

The share price started to move more sharply in early 2025. Shares were still around €26 in January, but momentum built through February and into March as European governments accelerated defence spending pledges following shifting US foreign policy under President Trump. LDO closed at €38.60 on 28 February 2025 and moved above €47 by late March. A sharp pullback followed in early April 2025, when the stock hit a low of €33.83 on 7 April amid broader market volatility linked to US tariff announcements, before recovering to close the year near €49.23 on 30 December 2025.

The rally extended into 2026. LDO climbed from €51.46 on 2 January to an intraday peak of €65.17 on 19 March, supported by Q1 2026 earnings strength and a confirmed £1bn UK MoD helicopter contract. The stock reached a two-year closing high of €63.03 on 1 April before a government-driven CEO transition weighed on sentiment, taking shares back towards current levels. Leonardo (LDO) closed at €49.12 on 13 May 2026 – approximately 0.2% higher year on year but 22.3% below its March 2026 highs.