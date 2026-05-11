Plug Power (PLUG) is trading at $3.35 in early European trading as of 10:05am UTC on 7 May 2026, within the session's $3.22–$3.38 intraday range. Sentiment around PLUG has been shaped by several intersecting factors ahead of the earnings release. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around PLUG has been shaped by several intersecting factors ahead of the earnings release. Plug Power is set to report Q1 results on 11 May after beating earnings per share (EPS) estimates in its prior report (–$0.06 actual versus a –$0.10 consensus) (MarketBeat, 4 May 2026), while analysts currently project Q1 revenue of approximately $139.87m (MarketBeat, 2 May 2026). Sympathy interest across the hydrogen and fuel cell sector was also noted after peer Bloom Energy raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $3.40bn–$3.80bn (Business Wire, 28 April 2026). Meanwhile, the company's March move to offer up to 250 MW of hydrogen-generated electricity into a potential PJM grid auction tied to data-centre demand has kept Plug in focus among energy-transition investors (Energy Connects, 7 March 2026).

Plug Power outlook: Q1 earnings ahead

As of 7 May 2026, third-party Plug Power stock predictions show a wide dispersion of views. Individual 12-month targets range from $1.80 to $7, as brokers weigh near-term execution risk against the company's hydrogen infrastructure pipeline and its upcoming earnings catalyst on 11 May 2026.

Susquehanna (neutral, raised target)

Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril raised the firm's 12-month price target on PLUG to $2.75, up from $2.50, while maintaining a Neutral rating. The revision reflects some recognition of order momentum and improved near-term funding visibility, though the firm stopped short of a more constructive stance amid ongoing liquidity and execution risks (Yahoo Finance, 12 April 2026).

Clear Street (buy, raised target)

Clear Street analyst Tim Moore raised his 12-month price target on PLUG to $3.50 from $3, maintaining a Buy rating. The note cited continued cost-saving progress and improving visibility into near-term funding needs, with Moore's full-year 2026 revenue estimate set at $817m, implying approximately 15% year-on-year growth (StreetInsider, 28 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst reassessment overview)

Yahoo Finance reports that the analyst community remains divided on PLUG. Jefferies maintains the most bearish active target at $1.80 under a Hold rating, describing the company's reaffirmed positive EBITDA goal for 2026 as a 'show me story', with no clear near-term path to delivery. The piece notes that this sits at one end of a spectrum that runs to Clear Street's $3.50 Buy target at the other (Yahoo Finance, 4 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates current analyst ratings for PLUG into a Hold consensus, with an average 12-month price target of $3.03 and a spread from $0.80 at the low end to $7 at the high across 16 contributing analysts. The rating breakdown stands at five Sell, seven Hold, two Buy and two Strong Buy, reflecting sharply divergent assumptions on the pace of hydrogen adoption and the company's access to government financing (MarketBeat, 5 May 2026).

Zacks (Q1 2026 earnings preview)

Zacks notes that, in the 30 days ahead of the 11 May 2026 results, no consensus estimate revisions have been recorded for PLUG. The Street is modelling Q1 revenue of approximately $142.52m, representing 6.6% growth year on year. The absence of pre-earnings estimate drift suggests analysts are holding their current targets steady pending the Q1 report (Zacks, 6 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, broker actions span $2.75 (Susquehanna, Neutral) to $3.50 (Clear Street, Buy), while the broader active-analyst consensus sits near $3.03 on a Hold rating. The central divide is whether cost-saving progress and order wins justify a re-rating ahead of the 11 May 2026 earnings release.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

PLUG’s Q1 2026 earnings

Plug Power is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on 11 May 2026, before US markets open, with a conference call hosted the same day to discuss the figures with analysts and investors (Plug Power IR, accessed 7 May 2026).

Wall Street is modelling Q1 2026 revenue of approximately $142.52m, representing around 6.6% growth year on year, with no material consensus estimate revisions recorded in the 30 days leading up to the report, suggesting analysts are holding their current projections steady ahead of the release (Zacks, 6 May 2026).

The quarter's results are widely viewed as a near-term test of Plug's reaffirmed target of reaching positive EBITDA in full-year 2026 – a milestone that has divided the analyst community, with Jefferies characterising the path there as unclear (Yahoo Finance, 4 May 2026). In its most recent prior quarterly report, Plug posted EPS of –$0.06, ahead of the –$0.10 consensus estimate (MarketBeat, 4 May 2026).

PLUG stock price: Technical overview

The PLUG stock price trades at $3.35 as of 10:05am UTC on 7 May 2026, holding above its key moving-average cluster. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at $3.05 / $2.57 / $2.36 / $2.30 respectively, according to TradingView data. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across both the simple and exponential moving-average families, leaving the near-term trend positive on these indicators. The Hull moving average (9) runs at $3.25, broadly consistent with the current price holding above short-term support.

Momentum indicators sit above mid-range: the 14-day RSI registers 63.22, in the upper-neutral to firm range, while the ADX (14) at 49.39 indicates an established trend rather than a ranging environment, per TradingView. (TradingView, 7 May 2026)

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $3.65 is the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close through that level could bring the R2 level near $4.17 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at $2.92 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA at $2.36 forming the next meaningful shelf. A sustained move beneath the pivot would risk a test of the S1 level at $2.40 (TradingView, 7 May 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Plug Power share price history (2024–2026)

PLUG’s stock price opened May 2024 around $2.60–$2.80, then spiked to a high of $5.11 on 14 May 2024 amid a broader hydrogen sector rally. The move faded quickly, and the stock closed the month near $3.35.

The stock drifted lower through summer and autumn 2024, trading in the $2–$2.60 range, before a brief run towards $3.47 on 7 January 2025 coincided with renewed hydrogen policy optimism early in the new year. That momentum faded; by mid-May 2025, PLUG had fallen to a two-year low around $0.73–$0.81, as persistent cash-burn concerns and shifting US energy policy weighed on sentiment.

A recovery began in June 2025, with the stock moving from below $1 to $2.75 by late September, then gathering pace into October, when PLUG reached a local high of $4.75 on 6 October 2025. The move partly reflected broader interest across clean-energy names. The rally proved short-lived; PLUG retraced towards $1.70–$2 by February 2026 before climbing again, helped by improving order-flow news and sector momentum.

PLUG is trading at $3.35 on 7 May 2026, approximately 68.3% up year on year and 50% up year to date.